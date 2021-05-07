Spiral Drill Market 2021 Growth Strategy| Global Industry Share, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape | Sandvik Coromant, OSG, Kennamtel

“

The report titled Global Spiral Drill Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Spiral Drill market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Spiral Drill market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Spiral Drill market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Spiral Drill market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Spiral Drill report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Spiral Drill report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Spiral Drill market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Spiral Drill market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Spiral Drill market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Spiral Drill market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Spiral Drill market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Sandvik Coromant, OSG, Kennamtel, SECO, Stanley Black & Decker, Mitsubishi, Guhring, Nachi, ISCAR, Sumitomo, Walter AG, Bosch, Mapal, Korloy, Triumph, Chengdu Chenliang, Tiangong International, Kyocera, Irwin Tool, TDC, Shanggong, Harbin No.1 Tool, Feida, Ceratizit, Greenfield Industries, Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool, Komet, Regal Cutting Tools, Alpen-Maykestag, Fangda Holding

Market Segmentation by Product: Carbon Steel Spiral Drill

High Speed Steel Spiral Drill

Cobalt Steel Spiral Drill

Solid Carbide Spiral Drill



Market Segmentation by Application: Metal

Verses Wood

Verses Concrete

Plastic



The Spiral Drill Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Spiral Drill market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Spiral Drill market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Spiral Drill market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Spiral Drill industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Spiral Drill market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Spiral Drill market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Spiral Drill market?

Table of Contents:

1 Spiral Drill Market Overview

1.1 Spiral Drill Product Overview

1.2 Spiral Drill Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Carbon Steel Spiral Drill

1.2.2 High Speed Steel Spiral Drill

1.2.3 Cobalt Steel Spiral Drill

1.2.4 Solid Carbide Spiral Drill

1.3 Global Spiral Drill Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Spiral Drill Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Spiral Drill Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Spiral Drill Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Spiral Drill Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Spiral Drill Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Spiral Drill Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Spiral Drill Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Spiral Drill Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Spiral Drill Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Spiral Drill Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Spiral Drill Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Spiral Drill Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Spiral Drill Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Spiral Drill Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Spiral Drill Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Spiral Drill Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Spiral Drill Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Spiral Drill Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Spiral Drill Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Spiral Drill Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Spiral Drill Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Spiral Drill Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Spiral Drill as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Spiral Drill Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Spiral Drill Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Spiral Drill Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Spiral Drill Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Spiral Drill Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Spiral Drill Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Spiral Drill Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Spiral Drill Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Spiral Drill Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Spiral Drill Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Spiral Drill Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Spiral Drill Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Spiral Drill by Application

4.1 Spiral Drill Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Metal

4.1.2 Verses Wood

4.1.3 Verses Concrete

4.1.4 Plastic

4.2 Global Spiral Drill Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Spiral Drill Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Spiral Drill Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Spiral Drill Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Spiral Drill Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Spiral Drill Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Spiral Drill Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Spiral Drill Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Spiral Drill Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Spiral Drill Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Spiral Drill Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Spiral Drill Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Spiral Drill Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Spiral Drill Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Spiral Drill Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Spiral Drill by Country

5.1 North America Spiral Drill Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Spiral Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Spiral Drill Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Spiral Drill Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Spiral Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Spiral Drill Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Spiral Drill by Country

6.1 Europe Spiral Drill Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Spiral Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Spiral Drill Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Spiral Drill Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Spiral Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Spiral Drill Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Spiral Drill by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Spiral Drill Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Spiral Drill Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Spiral Drill Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Spiral Drill Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Spiral Drill Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Spiral Drill Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Spiral Drill by Country

8.1 Latin America Spiral Drill Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Spiral Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Spiral Drill Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Spiral Drill Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Spiral Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Spiral Drill Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Spiral Drill by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Spiral Drill Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Spiral Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Spiral Drill Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Spiral Drill Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Spiral Drill Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Spiral Drill Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Spiral Drill Business

10.1 Sandvik Coromant

10.1.1 Sandvik Coromant Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sandvik Coromant Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sandvik Coromant Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Sandvik Coromant Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.1.5 Sandvik Coromant Recent Development

10.2 OSG

10.2.1 OSG Corporation Information

10.2.2 OSG Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 OSG Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Sandvik Coromant Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.2.5 OSG Recent Development

10.3 Kennamtel

10.3.1 Kennamtel Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kennamtel Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Kennamtel Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Kennamtel Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.3.5 Kennamtel Recent Development

10.4 SECO

10.4.1 SECO Corporation Information

10.4.2 SECO Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 SECO Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 SECO Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.4.5 SECO Recent Development

10.5 Stanley Black & Decker

10.5.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information

10.5.2 Stanley Black & Decker Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Stanley Black & Decker Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Stanley Black & Decker Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.5.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development

10.6 Mitsubishi

10.6.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mitsubishi Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Mitsubishi Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Mitsubishi Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.6.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

10.7 Guhring

10.7.1 Guhring Corporation Information

10.7.2 Guhring Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Guhring Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Guhring Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.7.5 Guhring Recent Development

10.8 Nachi

10.8.1 Nachi Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Nachi Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Nachi Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.8.5 Nachi Recent Development

10.9 ISCAR

10.9.1 ISCAR Corporation Information

10.9.2 ISCAR Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 ISCAR Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 ISCAR Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.9.5 ISCAR Recent Development

10.10 Sumitomo

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Spiral Drill Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sumitomo Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

10.11 Walter AG

10.11.1 Walter AG Corporation Information

10.11.2 Walter AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Walter AG Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Walter AG Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.11.5 Walter AG Recent Development

10.12 Bosch

10.12.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.12.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Bosch Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Bosch Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.12.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.13 Mapal

10.13.1 Mapal Corporation Information

10.13.2 Mapal Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Mapal Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Mapal Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.13.5 Mapal Recent Development

10.14 Korloy

10.14.1 Korloy Corporation Information

10.14.2 Korloy Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Korloy Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Korloy Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.14.5 Korloy Recent Development

10.15 Triumph

10.15.1 Triumph Corporation Information

10.15.2 Triumph Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Triumph Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Triumph Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.15.5 Triumph Recent Development

10.16 Chengdu Chenliang

10.16.1 Chengdu Chenliang Corporation Information

10.16.2 Chengdu Chenliang Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Chengdu Chenliang Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Chengdu Chenliang Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.16.5 Chengdu Chenliang Recent Development

10.17 Tiangong International

10.17.1 Tiangong International Corporation Information

10.17.2 Tiangong International Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Tiangong International Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Tiangong International Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.17.5 Tiangong International Recent Development

10.18 Kyocera

10.18.1 Kyocera Corporation Information

10.18.2 Kyocera Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Kyocera Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Kyocera Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.18.5 Kyocera Recent Development

10.19 Irwin Tool

10.19.1 Irwin Tool Corporation Information

10.19.2 Irwin Tool Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Irwin Tool Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Irwin Tool Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.19.5 Irwin Tool Recent Development

10.20 TDC

10.20.1 TDC Corporation Information

10.20.2 TDC Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 TDC Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 TDC Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.20.5 TDC Recent Development

10.21 Shanggong

10.21.1 Shanggong Corporation Information

10.21.2 Shanggong Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Shanggong Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Shanggong Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.21.5 Shanggong Recent Development

10.22 Harbin No.1 Tool

10.22.1 Harbin No.1 Tool Corporation Information

10.22.2 Harbin No.1 Tool Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Harbin No.1 Tool Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Harbin No.1 Tool Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.22.5 Harbin No.1 Tool Recent Development

10.23 Feida

10.23.1 Feida Corporation Information

10.23.2 Feida Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Feida Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Feida Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.23.5 Feida Recent Development

10.24 Ceratizit

10.24.1 Ceratizit Corporation Information

10.24.2 Ceratizit Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Ceratizit Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Ceratizit Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.24.5 Ceratizit Recent Development

10.25 Greenfield Industries

10.25.1 Greenfield Industries Corporation Information

10.25.2 Greenfield Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Greenfield Industries Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Greenfield Industries Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.25.5 Greenfield Industries Recent Development

10.26 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool

10.26.1 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool Corporation Information

10.26.2 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.26.5 Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool Recent Development

10.27 Komet

10.27.1 Komet Corporation Information

10.27.2 Komet Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Komet Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Komet Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.27.5 Komet Recent Development

10.28 Regal Cutting Tools

10.28.1 Regal Cutting Tools Corporation Information

10.28.2 Regal Cutting Tools Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Regal Cutting Tools Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Regal Cutting Tools Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.28.5 Regal Cutting Tools Recent Development

10.29 Alpen-Maykestag

10.29.1 Alpen-Maykestag Corporation Information

10.29.2 Alpen-Maykestag Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 Alpen-Maykestag Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 Alpen-Maykestag Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.29.5 Alpen-Maykestag Recent Development

10.30 Fangda Holding

10.30.1 Fangda Holding Corporation Information

10.30.2 Fangda Holding Introduction and Business Overview

10.30.3 Fangda Holding Spiral Drill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.30.4 Fangda Holding Spiral Drill Products Offered

10.30.5 Fangda Holding Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Spiral Drill Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Spiral Drill Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Spiral Drill Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Spiral Drill Distributors

12.3 Spiral Drill Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”