Spinal fusion is surgery to permanently join together two or more bones in the spine so there is no movement between them. For patients who require spinal fusion surgery to treat lumbar degenerative disc disease (DDD), spinal fusion device is a treatment option. Spinal fusion has been used for many years to treat many painful conditions in the lumbar (lower) spine. Over the past decade, there has been dramatic improvement in the way that spinal fusion operations are performed. One major improvement has been the development of fixation devices. Designed to stabilize and hold the bones together while the fusion heals, these devices have greatly improved the success rate of fusion in the lower back. In spinal fusion, spinal fusion device is good auxiliary equipment. For many people, spinal fusion is a proven choice. And for those who choose spinal fusion, spinal fusion device offers a therapy that can eliminate the need for an additional procedure to harvest autograft. Global Spinal Fusion key players include Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Globus Medical, B. Braun Aesculap, Nuvasive, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 50%. USA is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by China, and Europe, both have a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, Posterior Lumbar Fusion (PLF) is the largest segment, with a share nearly 35%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Treatment of Spinal Diseases, followed by Control Spinal Deformity Development, Protection of Spinal Nerves, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Spinal Fusion in United States, including the following market information: United States Spinal Fusion Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Spinal Fusion companies in 2020 (%) The global Spinal Fusion market size is expected to growth from US$ 4656 million in 2020 to US$ 6505.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.

The United States Spinal Fusion market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Spinal Fusion Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Spinal Fusion Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Spinal Fusion Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF), Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF), Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (PLIF), Posterior Lumbar Fusion (PLF), Extreme Lateral Interbody Fusion (XLIF) United States Spinal Fusion Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Spinal Fusion Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Treatment of Spinal Diseases, Control Spinal Deformity Development, Protection of Spinal Nerves, Other

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Spinal Fusion revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Spinal Fusion revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Depuy Synthes Companies, Globus Medical, B. Braun Aesculap, Nuvasive, K2M, MicroPort, Orthofix International N.V, Alphatec Spine, Integra LifeSciences, Invibio, Weigao Orthopaedic

