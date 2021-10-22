Specialty Roofing Market Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast And Competitive Analysis Report To 2027 | BASF, Atlas Roofing, Johns Manville

“
The report titled Global Specialty Roofing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Specialty Roofing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Specialty Roofing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Specialty Roofing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Specialty Roofing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Specialty Roofing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Specialty Roofing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Specialty Roofing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Specialty Roofing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Specialty Roofing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Specialty Roofing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Specialty Roofing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
BASF, Atlas Roofing, Johns Manville, Knauf Insulation, Lapolla, Bayer, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, GAF Materials, Sika Sarnafil, Rockwool Group, Royal Group, CertainTeed
Market Segmentation by Product:
Wood
Metal
Rubber
Composite Material
Other
Market Segmentation by Application:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
The Specialty Roofing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Specialty Roofing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Specialty Roofing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Specialty Roofing market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Specialty Roofing industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Specialty Roofing market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Specialty Roofing market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Specialty Roofing market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Specialty Roofing Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Wood
1.2.3 Metal
1.2.4 Rubber
1.2.5 Composite Material
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Specialty Roofing Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Specialty Roofing, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Specialty Roofing Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Specialty Roofing Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Specialty Roofing Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Specialty Roofing Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Specialty Roofing Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Specialty Roofing Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Specialty Roofing Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Specialty Roofing Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Specialty Roofing Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Specialty Roofing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Specialty Roofing Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Specialty Roofing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Specialty Roofing Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Specialty Roofing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Specialty Roofing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Specialty Roofing Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Specialty Roofing Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Specialty Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Specialty Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Specialty Roofing Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Specialty Roofing Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Specialty Roofing Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Specialty Roofing Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Specialty Roofing Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Specialty Roofing Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Specialty Roofing Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Specialty Roofing Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Specialty Roofing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Specialty Roofing Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Specialty Roofing Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Specialty Roofing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Specialty Roofing Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Specialty Roofing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Specialty Roofing Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Specialty Roofing Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Specialty Roofing Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Specialty Roofing Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Specialty Roofing Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Specialty Roofing Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Specialty Roofing Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Specialty Roofing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Specialty Roofing Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Specialty Roofing Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Specialty Roofing Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Specialty Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Specialty Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Specialty Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Specialty Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Specialty Roofing Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Specialty Roofing Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Specialty Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Specialty Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Specialty Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Specialty Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Specialty Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Specialty Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 BASF
12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 BASF Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 BASF Specialty Roofing Products Offered
12.1.5 BASF Recent Development
12.2 Atlas Roofing
12.2.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Information
12.2.2 Atlas Roofing Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Atlas Roofing Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Atlas Roofing Specialty Roofing Products Offered
12.2.5 Atlas Roofing Recent Development
12.3 Johns Manville
12.3.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information
12.3.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Johns Manville Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Johns Manville Specialty Roofing Products Offered
12.3.5 Johns Manville Recent Development
12.4 Knauf Insulation
12.4.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information
12.4.2 Knauf Insulation Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Knauf Insulation Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Knauf Insulation Specialty Roofing Products Offered
12.4.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Development
12.5 Lapolla
12.5.1 Lapolla Corporation Information
12.5.2 Lapolla Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Lapolla Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Lapolla Specialty Roofing Products Offered
12.5.5 Lapolla Recent Development
12.6 Bayer
12.6.1 Bayer Corporation Information
12.6.2 Bayer Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Bayer Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Bayer Specialty Roofing Products Offered
12.6.5 Bayer Recent Development
12.7 Saint-Gobain
12.7.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information
12.7.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Saint-Gobain Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Saint-Gobain Specialty Roofing Products Offered
12.7.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development
12.8 Owens Corning
12.8.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
12.8.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Owens Corning Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Owens Corning Specialty Roofing Products Offered
12.8.5 Owens Corning Recent Development
12.9 GAF Materials
12.9.1 GAF Materials Corporation Information
12.9.2 GAF Materials Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 GAF Materials Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 GAF Materials Specialty Roofing Products Offered
12.9.5 GAF Materials Recent Development
12.10 Sika Sarnafil
12.10.1 Sika Sarnafil Corporation Information
12.10.2 Sika Sarnafil Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Sika Sarnafil Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Sika Sarnafil Specialty Roofing Products Offered
12.10.5 Sika Sarnafil Recent Development
12.12 Royal Group
12.12.1 Royal Group Corporation Information
12.12.2 Royal Group Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Royal Group Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Royal Group Products Offered
12.12.5 Royal Group Recent Development
12.13 CertainTeed
12.13.1 CertainTeed Corporation Information
12.13.2 CertainTeed Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 CertainTeed Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 CertainTeed Products Offered
12.13.5 CertainTeed Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Specialty Roofing Industry Trends
13.2 Specialty Roofing Market Drivers
13.3 Specialty Roofing Market Challenges
13.4 Specialty Roofing Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Specialty Roofing Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”