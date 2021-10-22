Specialty Roofing Market Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast And Competitive Analysis Report To 2027 | BASF, Atlas Roofing, Johns Manville

“

The report titled Global Specialty Roofing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Specialty Roofing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Specialty Roofing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Specialty Roofing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Specialty Roofing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Specialty Roofing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Specialty Roofing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Specialty Roofing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Specialty Roofing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Specialty Roofing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Specialty Roofing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Specialty Roofing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Atlas Roofing, Johns Manville, Knauf Insulation, Lapolla, Bayer, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, GAF Materials, Sika Sarnafil, Rockwool Group, Royal Group, CertainTeed

Market Segmentation by Product:

Wood

Metal

Rubber

Composite Material

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Specialty Roofing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Specialty Roofing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Specialty Roofing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Specialty Roofing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Specialty Roofing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Specialty Roofing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Specialty Roofing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Specialty Roofing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Specialty Roofing Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Wood

1.2.3 Metal

1.2.4 Rubber

1.2.5 Composite Material

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Specialty Roofing Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Specialty Roofing, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Specialty Roofing Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Specialty Roofing Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Specialty Roofing Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Specialty Roofing Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Specialty Roofing Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Specialty Roofing Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Specialty Roofing Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Specialty Roofing Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Specialty Roofing Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Specialty Roofing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Specialty Roofing Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Specialty Roofing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Specialty Roofing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Specialty Roofing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Specialty Roofing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Specialty Roofing Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Specialty Roofing Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Specialty Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Specialty Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Specialty Roofing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Specialty Roofing Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Specialty Roofing Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Specialty Roofing Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Specialty Roofing Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Specialty Roofing Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Specialty Roofing Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Specialty Roofing Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Specialty Roofing Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Specialty Roofing Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Specialty Roofing Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Specialty Roofing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Specialty Roofing Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Specialty Roofing Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Specialty Roofing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Specialty Roofing Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Specialty Roofing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Specialty Roofing Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Specialty Roofing Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Specialty Roofing Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Specialty Roofing Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Specialty Roofing Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Specialty Roofing Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Specialty Roofing Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Specialty Roofing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Specialty Roofing Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Specialty Roofing Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Specialty Roofing Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Specialty Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Specialty Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Specialty Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Specialty Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Specialty Roofing Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Specialty Roofing Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Specialty Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Specialty Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Specialty Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Specialty Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Specialty Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Specialty Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Specialty Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Specialty Roofing Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 Atlas Roofing

12.2.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Information

12.2.2 Atlas Roofing Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Atlas Roofing Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Atlas Roofing Specialty Roofing Products Offered

12.2.5 Atlas Roofing Recent Development

12.3 Johns Manville

12.3.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

12.3.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Johns Manville Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Johns Manville Specialty Roofing Products Offered

12.3.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

12.4 Knauf Insulation

12.4.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Knauf Insulation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Knauf Insulation Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Knauf Insulation Specialty Roofing Products Offered

12.4.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Development

12.5 Lapolla

12.5.1 Lapolla Corporation Information

12.5.2 Lapolla Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Lapolla Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Lapolla Specialty Roofing Products Offered

12.5.5 Lapolla Recent Development

12.6 Bayer

12.6.1 Bayer Corporation Information

12.6.2 Bayer Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Bayer Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Bayer Specialty Roofing Products Offered

12.6.5 Bayer Recent Development

12.7 Saint-Gobain

12.7.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.7.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Saint-Gobain Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Saint-Gobain Specialty Roofing Products Offered

12.7.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

12.8 Owens Corning

12.8.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.8.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Owens Corning Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Owens Corning Specialty Roofing Products Offered

12.8.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

12.9 GAF Materials

12.9.1 GAF Materials Corporation Information

12.9.2 GAF Materials Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 GAF Materials Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 GAF Materials Specialty Roofing Products Offered

12.9.5 GAF Materials Recent Development

12.10 Sika Sarnafil

12.10.1 Sika Sarnafil Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sika Sarnafil Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Sika Sarnafil Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sika Sarnafil Specialty Roofing Products Offered

12.10.5 Sika Sarnafil Recent Development

12.12 Royal Group

12.12.1 Royal Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Royal Group Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Royal Group Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Royal Group Products Offered

12.12.5 Royal Group Recent Development

12.13 CertainTeed

12.13.1 CertainTeed Corporation Information

12.13.2 CertainTeed Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 CertainTeed Specialty Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 CertainTeed Products Offered

12.13.5 CertainTeed Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Specialty Roofing Industry Trends

13.2 Specialty Roofing Market Drivers

13.3 Specialty Roofing Market Challenges

13.4 Specialty Roofing Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Specialty Roofing Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”