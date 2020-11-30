QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and United States Sparkling Wine Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Sparkling Wine market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Sparkling Wine market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Sparkling Wine market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
E & J Gallo Winery, Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei, Freixenet, Moet & Chandon, Rotkappchen, Cecchi, Martini & Rossi, Mionetto, Maranello, Juve y Camps, Le Grand Courtage, Luc Belaire, Wolfberger, Veuve Clicquot, Nicolas Feuillatte, Bollinger, Laurent-Perrier, Piper-Heidsieck, Louis Roederer, Ruffino, Voveti Prosecco, Zonin Prosecco, La Marca Prosecco, Riondo, Risata, CANTINE VALTIDONE
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Dry Type, Sweet Type
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Banquet, Dining Table, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Sparkling Wine market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Sparkling Wine market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Sparkling Wine industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Sparkling Wine market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Sparkling Wine market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sparkling Wine market
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sparkling Wine Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Sparkling Wine Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Sparkling Wine Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Dry Type
1.4.3 Sweet Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Sparkling Wine Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Banquet
1.5.3 Dining Table
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sparkling Wine Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Sparkling Wine Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Sparkling Wine Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Sparkling Wine, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Sparkling Wine Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Sparkling Wine Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Sparkling Wine Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Sparkling Wine Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Sparkling Wine Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Sparkling Wine Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Sparkling Wine Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Sparkling Wine Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Sparkling Wine Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Sparkling Wine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Sparkling Wine Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Sparkling Wine Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Sparkling Wine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Sparkling Wine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sparkling Wine Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Sparkling Wine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Sparkling Wine Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Sparkling Wine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Sparkling Wine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Sparkling Wine Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sparkling Wine Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Sparkling Wine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Sparkling Wine Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Sparkling Wine Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Sparkling Wine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Sparkling Wine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Sparkling Wine Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Sparkling Wine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Sparkling Wine Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Sparkling Wine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Sparkling Wine Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Sparkling Wine Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Sparkling Wine Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Sparkling Wine Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Sparkling Wine Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Sparkling Wine Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Sparkling Wine Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Sparkling Wine Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Sparkling Wine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States Sparkling Wine Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States Sparkling Wine Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States Sparkling Wine Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States Sparkling Wine Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Sparkling Wine Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top Sparkling Wine Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Sparkling Wine Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States Sparkling Wine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States Sparkling Wine Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States Sparkling Wine Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Sparkling Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States Sparkling Wine Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States Sparkling Wine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States Sparkling Wine Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States Sparkling Wine Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States Sparkling Wine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States Sparkling Wine Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States Sparkling Wine Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States Sparkling Wine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States Sparkling Wine Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States Sparkling Wine Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States Sparkling Wine Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America
7.1 North America Sparkling Wine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Sparkling Wine Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Sparkling Wine Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Sparkling Wine Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Sparkling Wine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Sparkling Wine Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Sparkling Wine Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Sparkling Wine Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Sparkling Wine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Sparkling Wine Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Sparkling Wine Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Sparkling Wine Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Sparkling Wine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Sparkling Wine Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Sparkling Wine Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Sparkling Wine Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Sparkling Wine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Sparkling Wine Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sparkling Wine Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sparkling Wine Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 E & J Gallo Winery
12.1.1 E & J Gallo Winery Corporation Information
12.1.2 E & J Gallo Winery Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 E & J Gallo Winery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 E & J Gallo Winery Sparkling Wine Products Offered
12.1.5 E & J Gallo Winery Recent Development
12.2 Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei
12.2.1 Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei Corporation Information
12.2.2 Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei Sparkling Wine Products Offered
12.2.5 Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei Recent Development
12.3 Freixenet
12.3.1 Freixenet Corporation Information
12.3.2 Freixenet Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Freixenet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Freixenet Sparkling Wine Products Offered
12.3.5 Freixenet Recent Development
12.4 Moet & Chandon
12.4.1 Moet & Chandon Corporation Information
12.4.2 Moet & Chandon Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Moet & Chandon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Moet & Chandon Sparkling Wine Products Offered
12.4.5 Moet & Chandon Recent Development
12.5 Rotkappchen
12.5.1 Rotkappchen Corporation Information
12.5.2 Rotkappchen Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Rotkappchen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Rotkappchen Sparkling Wine Products Offered
12.5.5 Rotkappchen Recent Development
12.6 Cecchi
12.6.1 Cecchi Corporation Information
12.6.2 Cecchi Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cecchi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Cecchi Sparkling Wine Products Offered
12.6.5 Cecchi Recent Development
12.7 Martini & Rossi
12.7.1 Martini & Rossi Corporation Information
12.7.2 Martini & Rossi Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Martini & Rossi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Martini & Rossi Sparkling Wine Products Offered
12.7.5 Martini & Rossi Recent Development
12.8 Mionetto
12.8.1 Mionetto Corporation Information
12.8.2 Mionetto Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Mionetto Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Mionetto Sparkling Wine Products Offered
12.8.5 Mionetto Recent Development
12.9 Maranello
12.9.1 Maranello Corporation Information
12.9.2 Maranello Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Maranello Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Maranello Sparkling Wine Products Offered
12.9.5 Maranello Recent Development
12.10 Juve y Camps
12.10.1 Juve y Camps Corporation Information
12.10.2 Juve y Camps Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Juve y Camps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Juve y Camps Sparkling Wine Products Offered
12.10.5 Juve y Camps Recent Development
12.12 Luc Belaire
12.12.1 Luc Belaire Corporation Information
12.12.2 Luc Belaire Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Luc Belaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Luc Belaire Products Offered
12.12.5 Luc Belaire Recent Development
12.13 Wolfberger
12.13.1 Wolfberger Corporation Information
12.13.2 Wolfberger Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Wolfberger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Wolfberger Products Offered
12.13.5 Wolfberger Recent Development
12.14 Veuve Clicquot
12.14.1 Veuve Clicquot Corporation Information
12.14.2 Veuve Clicquot Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Veuve Clicquot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Veuve Clicquot Products Offered
12.14.5 Veuve Clicquot Recent Development
12.15 Nicolas Feuillatte
12.15.1 Nicolas Feuillatte Corporation Information
12.15.2 Nicolas Feuillatte Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Nicolas Feuillatte Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Nicolas Feuillatte Products Offered
12.15.5 Nicolas Feuillatte Recent Development
12.16 Bollinger
12.16.1 Bollinger Corporation Information
12.16.2 Bollinger Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Bollinger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Bollinger Products Offered
12.16.5 Bollinger Recent Development
12.17 Laurent-Perrier
12.17.1 Laurent-Perrier Corporation Information
12.17.2 Laurent-Perrier Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Laurent-Perrier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Laurent-Perrier Products Offered
12.17.5 Laurent-Perrier Recent Development
12.18 Piper-Heidsieck
12.18.1 Piper-Heidsieck Corporation Information
12.18.2 Piper-Heidsieck Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Piper-Heidsieck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Piper-Heidsieck Products Offered
12.18.5 Piper-Heidsieck Recent Development
12.19 Louis Roederer
12.19.1 Louis Roederer Corporation Information
12.19.2 Louis Roederer Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Louis Roederer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Louis Roederer Products Offered
12.19.5 Louis Roederer Recent Development
12.20 Ruffino
12.20.1 Ruffino Corporation Information
12.20.2 Ruffino Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Ruffino Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Ruffino Products Offered
12.20.5 Ruffino Recent Development
12.21 Voveti Prosecco
12.21.1 Voveti Prosecco Corporation Information
12.21.2 Voveti Prosecco Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Voveti Prosecco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Voveti Prosecco Products Offered
12.21.5 Voveti Prosecco Recent Development
12.22 Zonin Prosecco
12.22.1 Zonin Prosecco Corporation Information
12.22.2 Zonin Prosecco Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Zonin Prosecco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Zonin Prosecco Products Offered
12.22.5 Zonin Prosecco Recent Development
12.23 La Marca Prosecco
12.23.1 La Marca Prosecco Corporation Information
12.23.2 La Marca Prosecco Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 La Marca Prosecco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 La Marca Prosecco Products Offered
12.23.5 La Marca Prosecco Recent Development
12.24 Riondo
12.24.1 Riondo Corporation Information
12.24.2 Riondo Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 Riondo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.24.4 Riondo Products Offered
12.24.5 Riondo Recent Development
12.25 Risata
12.25.1 Risata Corporation Information
12.25.2 Risata Description and Business Overview
12.25.3 Risata Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.25.4 Risata Products Offered
12.25.5 Risata Recent Development
12.26 CANTINE VALTIDONE
12.26.1 CANTINE VALTIDONE Corporation Information
12.26.2 CANTINE VALTIDONE Description and Business Overview
12.26.3 CANTINE VALTIDONE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.26.4 CANTINE VALTIDONE Products Offered
12.26.5 CANTINE VALTIDONE Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Sparkling Wine Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Sparkling Wine Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
