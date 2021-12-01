Soybean Isoflavones Market Analysis, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | ADM, Solbar Industries, Alpro

“

The report titled Global Soybean Isoflavones Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Soybean Isoflavones market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Soybean Isoflavones market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Soybean Isoflavones market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Soybean Isoflavones market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Soybean Isoflavones report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Soybean Isoflavones report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Soybean Isoflavones market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Soybean Isoflavones market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Soybean Isoflavones market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Soybean Isoflavones market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Soybean Isoflavones market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ADM, Solbar Industries, Alpro, Frutarom, Sanwei, Shuanghe Songnen Soybean, FutureCeuticals, Fujicco, Harbin Baiai Technology, BY-Health, B & H, Prebiotics, Hangzhou D&A Bio-tech, SoyLife, Atlantic Essential Products, Novapac Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Company, SK Bioland, Medisys Biotech, NutraScience Labs, Alaska Spring Pharmaceuticals, Perennial Lifesciences, Novogen

Market Segmentation by Product:

Genistein

Daidzein

Glucitein



Market Segmentation by Application:

Medicine

Food and Beverages

Nutraceutical

Cosmetics

Others



The Soybean Isoflavones Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Soybean Isoflavones market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Soybean Isoflavones market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Soybean Isoflavones market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Soybean Isoflavones industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Soybean Isoflavones market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Soybean Isoflavones market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Soybean Isoflavones market?

Table of Contents:

1 Soybean Isoflavones Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Soybean Isoflavones

1.2 Soybean Isoflavones Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Soybean Isoflavones Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Genistein

1.2.3 Daidzein

1.2.4 Glucitein

1.3 Soybean Isoflavones Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Soybean Isoflavones Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Medicine

1.3.3 Food and Beverages

1.3.4 Nutraceutical

1.3.5 Cosmetics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Soybean Isoflavones Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Soybean Isoflavones Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Soybean Isoflavones Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Soybean Isoflavones Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Soybean Isoflavones Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Soybean Isoflavones Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Soybean Isoflavones Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Soybean Isoflavones Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Soybean Isoflavones Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Soybean Isoflavones Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Soybean Isoflavones Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Soybean Isoflavones Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Soybean Isoflavones Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Soybean Isoflavones Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Soybean Isoflavones Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Soybean Isoflavones Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Soybean Isoflavones Production

3.4.1 North America Soybean Isoflavones Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Soybean Isoflavones Production

3.5.1 Europe Soybean Isoflavones Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Soybean Isoflavones Production

3.6.1 China Soybean Isoflavones Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Soybean Isoflavones Production

3.7.1 Japan Soybean Isoflavones Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Soybean Isoflavones Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Soybean Isoflavones Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Soybean Isoflavones Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Soybean Isoflavones Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Soybean Isoflavones Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Soybean Isoflavones Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Soybean Isoflavones Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Soybean Isoflavones Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Soybean Isoflavones Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Soybean Isoflavones Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Soybean Isoflavones Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Soybean Isoflavones Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Soybean Isoflavones Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ADM

7.1.1 ADM Soybean Isoflavones Corporation Information

7.1.2 ADM Soybean Isoflavones Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ADM Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ADM Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ADM Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Solbar Industries

7.2.1 Solbar Industries Soybean Isoflavones Corporation Information

7.2.2 Solbar Industries Soybean Isoflavones Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Solbar Industries Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Solbar Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Solbar Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Alpro

7.3.1 Alpro Soybean Isoflavones Corporation Information

7.3.2 Alpro Soybean Isoflavones Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Alpro Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Alpro Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Alpro Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Frutarom

7.4.1 Frutarom Soybean Isoflavones Corporation Information

7.4.2 Frutarom Soybean Isoflavones Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Frutarom Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Frutarom Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Frutarom Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Sanwei

7.5.1 Sanwei Soybean Isoflavones Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sanwei Soybean Isoflavones Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Sanwei Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Sanwei Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Sanwei Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Shuanghe Songnen Soybean

7.6.1 Shuanghe Songnen Soybean Soybean Isoflavones Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shuanghe Songnen Soybean Soybean Isoflavones Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Shuanghe Songnen Soybean Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Shuanghe Songnen Soybean Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Shuanghe Songnen Soybean Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 FutureCeuticals

7.7.1 FutureCeuticals Soybean Isoflavones Corporation Information

7.7.2 FutureCeuticals Soybean Isoflavones Product Portfolio

7.7.3 FutureCeuticals Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 FutureCeuticals Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 FutureCeuticals Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Fujicco

7.8.1 Fujicco Soybean Isoflavones Corporation Information

7.8.2 Fujicco Soybean Isoflavones Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Fujicco Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Fujicco Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Fujicco Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Harbin Baiai Technology

7.9.1 Harbin Baiai Technology Soybean Isoflavones Corporation Information

7.9.2 Harbin Baiai Technology Soybean Isoflavones Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Harbin Baiai Technology Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Harbin Baiai Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Harbin Baiai Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 BY-Health

7.10.1 BY-Health Soybean Isoflavones Corporation Information

7.10.2 BY-Health Soybean Isoflavones Product Portfolio

7.10.3 BY-Health Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 BY-Health Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 BY-Health Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 B & H

7.11.1 B & H Soybean Isoflavones Corporation Information

7.11.2 B & H Soybean Isoflavones Product Portfolio

7.11.3 B & H Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 B & H Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 B & H Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Prebiotics

7.12.1 Prebiotics Soybean Isoflavones Corporation Information

7.12.2 Prebiotics Soybean Isoflavones Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Prebiotics Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Prebiotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Prebiotics Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Hangzhou D&A Bio-tech

7.13.1 Hangzhou D&A Bio-tech Soybean Isoflavones Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hangzhou D&A Bio-tech Soybean Isoflavones Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Hangzhou D&A Bio-tech Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Hangzhou D&A Bio-tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Hangzhou D&A Bio-tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 SoyLife

7.14.1 SoyLife Soybean Isoflavones Corporation Information

7.14.2 SoyLife Soybean Isoflavones Product Portfolio

7.14.3 SoyLife Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 SoyLife Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 SoyLife Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Atlantic Essential Products

7.15.1 Atlantic Essential Products Soybean Isoflavones Corporation Information

7.15.2 Atlantic Essential Products Soybean Isoflavones Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Atlantic Essential Products Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Atlantic Essential Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Atlantic Essential Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Novapac Laboratories

7.16.1 Novapac Laboratories Soybean Isoflavones Corporation Information

7.16.2 Novapac Laboratories Soybean Isoflavones Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Novapac Laboratories Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Novapac Laboratories Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Novapac Laboratories Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Archer Daniels Midland Company

7.17.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Soybean Isoflavones Corporation Information

7.17.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company Soybean Isoflavones Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Archer Daniels Midland Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 SK Bioland

7.18.1 SK Bioland Soybean Isoflavones Corporation Information

7.18.2 SK Bioland Soybean Isoflavones Product Portfolio

7.18.3 SK Bioland Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 SK Bioland Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 SK Bioland Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Medisys Biotech

7.19.1 Medisys Biotech Soybean Isoflavones Corporation Information

7.19.2 Medisys Biotech Soybean Isoflavones Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Medisys Biotech Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Medisys Biotech Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Medisys Biotech Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 NutraScience Labs

7.20.1 NutraScience Labs Soybean Isoflavones Corporation Information

7.20.2 NutraScience Labs Soybean Isoflavones Product Portfolio

7.20.3 NutraScience Labs Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 NutraScience Labs Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 NutraScience Labs Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Alaska Spring Pharmaceuticals

7.21.1 Alaska Spring Pharmaceuticals Soybean Isoflavones Corporation Information

7.21.2 Alaska Spring Pharmaceuticals Soybean Isoflavones Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Alaska Spring Pharmaceuticals Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Alaska Spring Pharmaceuticals Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Alaska Spring Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Perennial Lifesciences

7.22.1 Perennial Lifesciences Soybean Isoflavones Corporation Information

7.22.2 Perennial Lifesciences Soybean Isoflavones Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Perennial Lifesciences Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Perennial Lifesciences Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Perennial Lifesciences Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Novogen

7.23.1 Novogen Soybean Isoflavones Corporation Information

7.23.2 Novogen Soybean Isoflavones Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Novogen Soybean Isoflavones Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Novogen Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Novogen Recent Developments/Updates

8 Soybean Isoflavones Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Soybean Isoflavones Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Soybean Isoflavones

8.4 Soybean Isoflavones Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Soybean Isoflavones Distributors List

9.3 Soybean Isoflavones Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Soybean Isoflavones Industry Trends

10.2 Soybean Isoflavones Growth Drivers

10.3 Soybean Isoflavones Market Challenges

10.4 Soybean Isoflavones Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Soybean Isoflavones by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Soybean Isoflavones Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Soybean Isoflavones Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Soybean Isoflavones Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Soybean Isoflavones Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Soybean Isoflavones

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Soybean Isoflavones by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Soybean Isoflavones by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Soybean Isoflavones by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Soybean Isoflavones by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Soybean Isoflavones by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Soybean Isoflavones by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Soybean Isoflavones by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Soybean Isoflavones by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

