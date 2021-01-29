Soy Lecithin Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027ADM, Danisco, Renova

Soy lecithin is a by-product of soybean processing, produced by further manufacturing of crude soy oil. Lecithin is the gummy material contained in crude vegetable oils and removed by a degumming processing. Soybeans are by far the most important source of commercial lecithin, and lecithin is the most important by-product of the soy oil processing industry because of its many applications in foods and industrial products. Soy lecithin is an excellent source of phospholipids, or phosphatides, for aqua feeds. The industry’s leading producers are Cargill, ADM and Danisco, which together account for about 27% of revenues. By region, the Asia-Pacific region had the highest share of income in 2019, reaching 41.28 percent.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Soy Lecithin Market The global Soy Lecithin market size is projected to reach US$ 1407 million by 2026, from US$ 1037 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Soy Lecithin Scope and Segment Soy Lecithin market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Soy Lecithin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Cargill, ADM, Danisco, Renova, Jiusan Group, Louis Dreyfus, China Grain Reserves, Shandong Bohi, Bunge, COFCO Corporation, Wilmar International, Aceitera General Deheza, Ruchi Soya, Imcopa, Anqing ZhongChuang, Herun Group, Lipoid GmbH, Hopefull Grain & Oil Group, Caramuru Alimentos, Molinos Agro, Shankar Soya Concepts, Clarkson Soy Products, Lecico
Soy Lecithin Breakdown Data by Type
Deoiled Lecithin, Fluid Lecithin
Soy Lecithin Breakdown Data by Application
Feed, Food and Beverage, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Soy Lecithin market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Soy Lecithin market report are North America, Europe, China, India and Latin America. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Soy Lecithin Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 Soy Lecithin Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Soy Lecithin Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Deoiled Lecithin
1.2.3 Fluid Lecithin 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Soy Lecithin Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Feed
1.3.3 Food and Beverage
1.3.4 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Soy Lecithin Production 2.1 Global Soy Lecithin Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Soy Lecithin Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Soy Lecithin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Soy Lecithin Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Soy Lecithin Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 India 2.8 Latin America 3 Global Soy Lecithin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Soy Lecithin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Soy Lecithin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Soy Lecithin Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Soy Lecithin Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Soy Lecithin Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Soy Lecithin Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Soy Lecithin Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Soy Lecithin Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Soy Lecithin Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Soy Lecithin Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Soy Lecithin Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Soy Lecithin Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Soy Lecithin Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Soy Lecithin Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Soy Lecithin Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Soy Lecithin Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Soy Lecithin Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Soy Lecithin Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Soy Lecithin Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Soy Lecithin Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Soy Lecithin Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Soy Lecithin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Soy Lecithin Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Soy Lecithin Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Soy Lecithin Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Soy Lecithin Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Soy Lecithin Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Soy Lecithin Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Soy Lecithin Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Soy Lecithin Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Soy Lecithin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Soy Lecithin Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Soy Lecithin Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Soy Lecithin Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Soy Lecithin Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Soy Lecithin Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Soy Lecithin Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Soy Lecithin Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Soy Lecithin Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Soy Lecithin Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Soy Lecithin Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Soy Lecithin Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Soy Lecithin Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Soy Lecithin Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Soy Lecithin Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Soy Lecithin Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Soy Lecithin Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Soy Lecithin Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Soy Lecithin Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Soy Lecithin Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Soy Lecithin Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Soy Lecithin Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Soy Lecithin Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Soy Lecithin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Soy Lecithin Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Soy Lecithin Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Soy Lecithin Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Soy Lecithin Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Soy Lecithin Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Soy Lecithin Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Soy Lecithin Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Soy Lecithin Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Soy Lecithin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Soy Lecithin Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Soy Lecithin Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Soy Lecithin Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Soy Lecithin Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Soy Lecithin Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Soy Lecithin Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Soy Lecithin Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Soy Lecithin Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Soy Lecithin Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Soy Lecithin Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Soy Lecithin Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Soy Lecithin Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Soy Lecithin Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Soy Lecithin Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Soy Lecithin Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Soy Lecithin Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Soy Lecithin Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Soy Lecithin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Soy Lecithin Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Soy Lecithin Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Soy Lecithin Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Soy Lecithin Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Soy Lecithin Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Soy Lecithin Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Soy Lecithin Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Soy Lecithin Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Soy Lecithin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Cargill
12.1.1 Cargill Corporation Information
12.1.2 Cargill Overview
12.1.3 Cargill Soy Lecithin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Cargill Soy Lecithin Product Description
12.1.5 Cargill Related Developments 12.2 ADM
12.2.1 ADM Corporation Information
12.2.2 ADM Overview
12.2.3 ADM Soy Lecithin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 ADM Soy Lecithin Product Description
12.2.5 ADM Related Developments 12.3 Danisco
12.3.1 Danisco Corporation Information
12.3.2 Danisco Overview
12.3.3 Danisco Soy Lecithin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Danisco Soy Lecithin Product Description
12.3.5 Danisco Related Developments 12.4 Renova
12.4.1 Renova Corporation Information
12.4.2 Renova Overview
12.4.3 Renova Soy Lecithin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Renova Soy Lecithin Product Description
12.4.5 Renova Related Developments 12.5 Jiusan Group
12.5.1 Jiusan Group Corporation Information
12.5.2 Jiusan Group Overview
12.5.3 Jiusan Group Soy Lecithin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Jiusan Group Soy Lecithin Product Description
12.5.5 Jiusan Group Related Developments 12.6 Louis Dreyfus
12.6.1 Louis Dreyfus Corporation Information
12.6.2 Louis Dreyfus Overview
12.6.3 Louis Dreyfus Soy Lecithin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Louis Dreyfus Soy Lecithin Product Description
12.6.5 Louis Dreyfus Related Developments 12.7 China Grain Reserves
12.7.1 China Grain Reserves Corporation Information
12.7.2 China Grain Reserves Overview
12.7.3 China Grain Reserves Soy Lecithin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 China Grain Reserves Soy Lecithin Product Description
12.7.5 China Grain Reserves Related Developments 12.8 Shandong Bohi
12.8.1 Shandong Bohi Corporation Information
12.8.2 Shandong Bohi Overview
12.8.3 Shandong Bohi Soy Lecithin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Shandong Bohi Soy Lecithin Product Description
12.8.5 Shandong Bohi Related Developments 12.9 Bunge
12.9.1 Bunge Corporation Information
12.9.2 Bunge Overview
12.9.3 Bunge Soy Lecithin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Bunge Soy Lecithin Product Description
12.9.5 Bunge Related Developments 12.10 COFCO Corporation
12.10.1 COFCO Corporation Corporation Information
12.10.2 COFCO Corporation Overview
12.10.3 COFCO Corporation Soy Lecithin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 COFCO Corporation Soy Lecithin Product Description
12.10.5 COFCO Corporation Related Developments 12.11 Wilmar International
12.11.1 Wilmar International Corporation Information
12.11.2 Wilmar International Overview
12.11.3 Wilmar International Soy Lecithin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Wilmar International Soy Lecithin Product Description
12.11.5 Wilmar International Related Developments 12.12 Aceitera General Deheza
12.12.1 Aceitera General Deheza Corporation Information
12.12.2 Aceitera General Deheza Overview
12.12.3 Aceitera General Deheza Soy Lecithin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Aceitera General Deheza Soy Lecithin Product Description
12.12.5 Aceitera General Deheza Related Developments 12.13 Ruchi Soya
12.13.1 Ruchi Soya Corporation Information
12.13.2 Ruchi Soya Overview
12.13.3 Ruchi Soya Soy Lecithin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Ruchi Soya Soy Lecithin Product Description
12.13.5 Ruchi Soya Related Developments 12.14 Imcopa
12.14.1 Imcopa Corporation Information
12.14.2 Imcopa Overview
12.14.3 Imcopa Soy Lecithin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Imcopa Soy Lecithin Product Description
12.14.5 Imcopa Related Developments 12.15 Anqing ZhongChuang
12.15.1 Anqing ZhongChuang Corporation Information
12.15.2 Anqing ZhongChuang Overview
12.15.3 Anqing ZhongChuang Soy Lecithin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Anqing ZhongChuang Soy Lecithin Product Description
12.15.5 Anqing ZhongChuang Related Developments 12.16 Herun Group
12.16.1 Herun Group Corporation Information
12.16.2 Herun Group Overview
12.16.3 Herun Group Soy Lecithin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Herun Group Soy Lecithin Product Description
12.16.5 Herun Group Related Developments 12.17 Lipoid GmbH
12.17.1 Lipoid GmbH Corporation Information
12.17.2 Lipoid GmbH Overview
12.17.3 Lipoid GmbH Soy Lecithin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Lipoid GmbH Soy Lecithin Product Description
12.17.5 Lipoid GmbH Related Developments 12.18 Hopefull Grain & Oil Group
12.18.1 Hopefull Grain & Oil Group Corporation Information
12.18.2 Hopefull Grain & Oil Group Overview
12.18.3 Hopefull Grain & Oil Group Soy Lecithin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Hopefull Grain & Oil Group Soy Lecithin Product Description
12.18.5 Hopefull Grain & Oil Group Related Developments 12.19 Caramuru Alimentos
12.19.1 Caramuru Alimentos Corporation Information
12.19.2 Caramuru Alimentos Overview
12.19.3 Caramuru Alimentos Soy Lecithin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Caramuru Alimentos Soy Lecithin Product Description
12.19.5 Caramuru Alimentos Related Developments 12.20 Molinos Agro
12.20.1 Molinos Agro Corporation Information
12.20.2 Molinos Agro Overview
12.20.3 Molinos Agro Soy Lecithin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Molinos Agro Soy Lecithin Product Description
12.20.5 Molinos Agro Related Developments 8.21 Shankar Soya Concepts
12.21.1 Shankar Soya Concepts Corporation Information
12.21.2 Shankar Soya Concepts Overview
12.21.3 Shankar Soya Concepts Soy Lecithin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Shankar Soya Concepts Soy Lecithin Product Description
12.21.5 Shankar Soya Concepts Related Developments 12.22 Clarkson Soy Products
12.22.1 Clarkson Soy Products Corporation Information
12.22.2 Clarkson Soy Products Overview
12.22.3 Clarkson Soy Products Soy Lecithin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Clarkson Soy Products Soy Lecithin Product Description
12.22.5 Clarkson Soy Products Related Developments 12.23 Lecico
12.23.1 Lecico Corporation Information
12.23.2 Lecico Overview
12.23.3 Lecico Soy Lecithin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Lecico Soy Lecithin Product Description
12.23.5 Lecico Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Soy Lecithin Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Soy Lecithin Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Soy Lecithin Production Mode & Process 13.4 Soy Lecithin Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Soy Lecithin Sales Channels
13.4.2 Soy Lecithin Distributors 13.5 Soy Lecithin Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Soy Lecithin Industry Trends 14.2 Soy Lecithin Market Drivers 14.3 Soy Lecithin Market Challenges 14.4 Soy Lecithin Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Soy Lecithin Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
