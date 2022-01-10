Sous Vide Cooker Market 2022: Key Market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2022-2028 | Anova, ChefSteps, Gourmia

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Sous Vide Cooker Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sous Vide Cooker report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sous Vide Cooker market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sous Vide Cooker market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sous Vide Cooker market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sous Vide Cooker market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sous Vide Cooker market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Anova, ChefSteps, Gourmia, Oliso, PolyScience Culinary, SousVide Supreme, VacMaster, Nomiku, Vonshef

Market Segmentation by Product:

Immersion Types

Water Bath Types



Market Segmentation by Application:

Home Use

Commercial Use



The Sous Vide Cooker Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sous Vide Cooker market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sous Vide Cooker market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Sous Vide Cooker Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sous Vide Cooker

1.2 Sous Vide Cooker Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sous Vide Cooker Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Immersion Types

1.2.3 Water Bath Types

1.3 Sous Vide Cooker Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sous Vide Cooker Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Home Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.4 Global Sous Vide Cooker Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Sous Vide Cooker Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Sous Vide Cooker Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Sous Vide Cooker Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Sous Vide Cooker Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sous Vide Cooker Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Sous Vide Cooker Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Sous Vide Cooker Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Sous Vide Cooker Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Sous Vide Cooker Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sous Vide Cooker Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Sous Vide Cooker Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Sous Vide Cooker Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Sous Vide Cooker Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Sous Vide Cooker Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022

3.2 Global Sous Vide Cooker Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022

3.3 North America Sous Vide Cooker Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Sous Vide Cooker Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Sous Vide Cooker Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Sous Vide Cooker Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Sous Vide Cooker Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Sous Vide Cooker Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Sous Vide Cooker Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Sous Vide Cooker Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Sous Vide Cooker Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Sous Vide Cooker Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Sous Vide Cooker Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Sous Vide Cooker Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.6.6 Colombia

3.7 Middle East and Africa Sous Vide Cooker Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Sous Vide Cooker Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Sous Vide Cooker Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Sous Vide Cooker Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Sous Vide Cooker Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Sous Vide Cooker Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.3 Global Sous Vide Cooker Price by Type (2017-2022)

5 Global Sous Vide Cooker Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Sous Vide Cooker Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Sous Vide Cooker Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Sous Vide Cooker Price by Application (2017-2022)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Anova

6.1.1 Anova Corporation Information

6.1.2 Anova Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Anova Sous Vide Cooker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.1.4 Anova Sous Vide Cooker Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Anova Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 ChefSteps

6.2.1 ChefSteps Corporation Information

6.2.2 ChefSteps Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 ChefSteps Sous Vide Cooker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.2.4 ChefSteps Sous Vide Cooker Product Portfolio

6.2.5 ChefSteps Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Gourmia

6.3.1 Gourmia Corporation Information

6.3.2 Gourmia Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Gourmia Sous Vide Cooker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.3.4 Gourmia Sous Vide Cooker Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Gourmia Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Oliso

6.4.1 Oliso Corporation Information

6.4.2 Oliso Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Oliso Sous Vide Cooker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.4.4 Oliso Sous Vide Cooker Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Oliso Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 PolyScience Culinary

6.5.1 PolyScience Culinary Corporation Information

6.5.2 PolyScience Culinary Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 PolyScience Culinary Sous Vide Cooker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.5.4 PolyScience Culinary Sous Vide Cooker Product Portfolio

6.5.5 PolyScience Culinary Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 SousVide Supreme

6.6.1 SousVide Supreme Corporation Information

6.6.2 SousVide Supreme Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 SousVide Supreme Sous Vide Cooker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.6.4 SousVide Supreme Sous Vide Cooker Product Portfolio

6.6.5 SousVide Supreme Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 VacMaster

6.6.1 VacMaster Corporation Information

6.6.2 VacMaster Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 VacMaster Sous Vide Cooker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.4.4 VacMaster Sous Vide Cooker Product Portfolio

6.7.5 VacMaster Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Nomiku

6.8.1 Nomiku Corporation Information

6.8.2 Nomiku Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Nomiku Sous Vide Cooker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.8.4 Nomiku Sous Vide Cooker Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Nomiku Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Vonshef

6.9.1 Vonshef Corporation Information

6.9.2 Vonshef Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Vonshef Sous Vide Cooker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.9.4 Vonshef Sous Vide Cooker Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Vonshef Recent Developments/Updates

7 Sous Vide Cooker Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Sous Vide Cooker Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sous Vide Cooker

7.4 Sous Vide Cooker Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Sous Vide Cooker Distributors List

8.3 Sous Vide Cooker Customers

9 Sous Vide Cooker Market Dynamics

9.1 Sous Vide Cooker Industry Trends

9.2 Sous Vide Cooker Market Drivers

9.3 Sous Vide Cooker Market Challenges

9.4 Sous Vide Cooker Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Sous Vide Cooker Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sous Vide Cooker by Type (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sous Vide Cooker by Type (2023-2028)

10.2 Sous Vide Cooker Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sous Vide Cooker by Application (2023-2028)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sous Vide Cooker by Application (2023-2028)

10.3 Sous Vide Cooker Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sous Vide Cooker by Region (2023-2028)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sous Vide Cooker by Region (2023-2028)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

