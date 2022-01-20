Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts Analysis 2022-2028 | Armstrong World Industries, Etex Group, Saint-Gobain S.A

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4214363/global-and-united-states-sound-insulated-plasterboard-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sound-insulated Plasterboard report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Armstrong World Industries, Etex Group, Saint-Gobain S.A, Beijing New Building Material Group, USG Corporation, Georgia Pacific LLC, Boral Limited, Knauf, Fletcher Building Limited, LafargeHolcim Ltd, National Gypsum Company, Mada Gypsum Company

Market Segmentation by Product:

9.5mm Sound-insulated Plasterboard

12mm Sound-insulated Plasterboard

15mm Sound-insulated Plasterboard

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Furniture Industry

Building Materials

Interior Decoration

Others



The Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4214363/global-and-united-states-sound-insulated-plasterboard-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Sound-insulated Plasterboard market expansion?

What will be the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Sound-insulated Plasterboard market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Sound-insulated Plasterboard market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Sound-insulated Plasterboard market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Introduction

1.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Industry Trends

1.5.2 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Drivers

1.5.3 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Challenges

1.5.4 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 9.5mm Sound-insulated Plasterboard

2.1.2 12mm Sound-insulated Plasterboard

2.1.3 15mm Sound-insulated Plasterboard

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Furniture Industry

3.1.2 Building Materials

3.1.3 Interior Decoration

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Sound-insulated Plasterboard in 2021

4.2.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Sound-insulated Plasterboard Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Armstrong World Industries

7.1.1 Armstrong World Industries Corporation Information

7.1.2 Armstrong World Industries Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Armstrong World Industries Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Armstrong World Industries Sound-insulated Plasterboard Products Offered

7.1.5 Armstrong World Industries Recent Development

7.2 Etex Group

7.2.1 Etex Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 Etex Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Etex Group Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Etex Group Sound-insulated Plasterboard Products Offered

7.2.5 Etex Group Recent Development

7.3 Saint-Gobain S.A

7.3.1 Saint-Gobain S.A Corporation Information

7.3.2 Saint-Gobain S.A Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Saint-Gobain S.A Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Saint-Gobain S.A Sound-insulated Plasterboard Products Offered

7.3.5 Saint-Gobain S.A Recent Development

7.4 Beijing New Building Material Group

7.4.1 Beijing New Building Material Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 Beijing New Building Material Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Beijing New Building Material Group Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Beijing New Building Material Group Sound-insulated Plasterboard Products Offered

7.4.5 Beijing New Building Material Group Recent Development

7.5 USG Corporation

7.5.1 USG Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 USG Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 USG Corporation Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 USG Corporation Sound-insulated Plasterboard Products Offered

7.5.5 USG Corporation Recent Development

7.6 Georgia Pacific LLC

7.6.1 Georgia Pacific LLC Corporation Information

7.6.2 Georgia Pacific LLC Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Georgia Pacific LLC Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Georgia Pacific LLC Sound-insulated Plasterboard Products Offered

7.6.5 Georgia Pacific LLC Recent Development

7.7 Boral Limited

7.7.1 Boral Limited Corporation Information

7.7.2 Boral Limited Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Boral Limited Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Boral Limited Sound-insulated Plasterboard Products Offered

7.7.5 Boral Limited Recent Development

7.8 Knauf

7.8.1 Knauf Corporation Information

7.8.2 Knauf Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Knauf Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Knauf Sound-insulated Plasterboard Products Offered

7.8.5 Knauf Recent Development

7.9 Fletcher Building Limited

7.9.1 Fletcher Building Limited Corporation Information

7.9.2 Fletcher Building Limited Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Fletcher Building Limited Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Fletcher Building Limited Sound-insulated Plasterboard Products Offered

7.9.5 Fletcher Building Limited Recent Development

7.10 LafargeHolcim Ltd

7.10.1 LafargeHolcim Ltd Corporation Information

7.10.2 LafargeHolcim Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 LafargeHolcim Ltd Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 LafargeHolcim Ltd Sound-insulated Plasterboard Products Offered

7.10.5 LafargeHolcim Ltd Recent Development

7.11 National Gypsum Company

7.11.1 National Gypsum Company Corporation Information

7.11.2 National Gypsum Company Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 National Gypsum Company Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 National Gypsum Company Sound-insulated Plasterboard Products Offered

7.11.5 National Gypsum Company Recent Development

7.12 Mada Gypsum Company

7.12.1 Mada Gypsum Company Corporation Information

7.12.2 Mada Gypsum Company Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Mada Gypsum Company Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Mada Gypsum Company Products Offered

7.12.5 Mada Gypsum Company Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Distributors

8.3 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Production Mode & Process

8.4 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales Channels

8.4.2 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Distributors

8.5 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4214363/global-and-united-states-sound-insulated-plasterboard-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”