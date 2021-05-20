Sorting Machines Market Trends, Growth Rate, Key Companies, Regional Analysis And Forecast To 2027| Tomra, Bühler, Satake

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Sorting Machines market is carefully analyzed in the report with large focus on market dynamics including key issues and challenges, drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report provides deep analysis of important market participants to help understand the use of leading strategies adopted in the global Sorting Machines market. It also sheds light on the industrial value chain and its expected changes during the course of the forecast period. The analysts have offered comprehensive and accurate research on prices, sales, and costs observed in the global Sorting Machines market and how they are expected to change in the coming years. The Sorting Machines research study has been prepared with the help of latest primary and secondary research methodologies.

One of the most important sections of the report is company profiling, where leading companies operating in the global Sorting Machines market are analyzed in quite some detail. The researchers have brought to light the top strategies, market share, regional growth, revenue growth, and markets served by these companies. The competitive landscape study explains the current nature of competition and shows whether the vendor landscape could see any changes in future. Players can use this analysis to improve their sales strategy, create new marketing tactics, or explore other business strategies.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sorting Machines Market Research Report: Tomra, Bühler, Satake, Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc., Steinert, Sesotec GmbH, Duravant, Aweta, Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd., Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd., Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd., Pellenc ST, Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH), Binder+Co AG, GREEFA, Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd., Raytec Vision, Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd.

Global Sorting Machines Market by Type: Optical Sorting Machines, Gravity/Weight Sorting Machines, Others

Global Sorting Machines Market by Application: Food Industry, Recycling Industry, Others

Each segment of the global Sorting Machines market has been elaborately discussed in the report while mainly concentrating on market share, revenue, volume, future growth projections, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis will help players to become aware of untapped revenue pockets and explore new opportunities available in the global Sorting Machines market. Similarly, the report discusses about important regional markets, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the MEA. Here, the regions are exhaustively analyzed to show how they are growing in the global Sorting Machines market. Furthermore, the report provides growth and CAGR forecasts of regional markets for all the years of the forecast period.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Sorting Machines market?

What will be the size of the global Sorting Machines market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Sorting Machines market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Sorting Machines market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Sorting Machines market?

Table od Content

1 Sorting Machines Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sorting Machines

1.2 Sorting Machines Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sorting Machines Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Optical Sorting Machines

1.2.3 Gravity/Weight Sorting Machines

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Sorting Machines Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sorting Machines Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Recycling Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Sorting Machines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Sorting Machines Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Sorting Machines Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Sorting Machines Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Sorting Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Sorting Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Sorting Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Sorting Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Austria Sorting Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sorting Machines Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sorting Machines Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Sorting Machines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Sorting Machines Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Sorting Machines Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Sorting Machines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Sorting Machines Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Sorting Machines Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Sorting Machines Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Sorting Machines Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Sorting Machines Production

3.4.1 North America Sorting Machines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Sorting Machines Production

3.5.1 Europe Sorting Machines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Sorting Machines Production

3.6.1 China Sorting Machines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Sorting Machines Production

3.7.1 Japan Sorting Machines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Austria Sorting Machines Production

3.8.1 Austria Sorting Machines Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Austria Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Sorting Machines Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Sorting Machines Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Sorting Machines Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Sorting Machines Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Sorting Machines Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Sorting Machines Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Sorting Machines Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Sorting Machines Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Sorting Machines Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Sorting Machines Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Sorting Machines Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Sorting Machines Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Sorting Machines Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Tomra

7.1.1 Tomra Sorting Machines Corporation Information

7.1.2 Tomra Sorting Machines Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Tomra Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Tomra Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Tomra Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Bühler

7.2.1 Bühler Sorting Machines Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bühler Sorting Machines Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Bühler Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Bühler Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Bühler Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Satake

7.3.1 Satake Sorting Machines Corporation Information

7.3.2 Satake Sorting Machines Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Satake Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Satake Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Satake Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

7.4.1 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Sorting Machines Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Sorting Machines Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Steinert

7.5.1 Steinert Sorting Machines Corporation Information

7.5.2 Steinert Sorting Machines Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Steinert Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Steinert Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Steinert Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Sesotec GmbH

7.6.1 Sesotec GmbH Sorting Machines Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sesotec GmbH Sorting Machines Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Sesotec GmbH Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Sesotec GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Sesotec GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Duravant

7.7.1 Duravant Sorting Machines Corporation Information

7.7.2 Duravant Sorting Machines Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Duravant Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Duravant Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Duravant Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Aweta

7.8.1 Aweta Sorting Machines Corporation Information

7.8.2 Aweta Sorting Machines Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Aweta Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Aweta Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Aweta Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. Sorting Machines Corporation Information

7.9.2 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. Sorting Machines Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

7.10.1 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Sorting Machines Corporation Information

7.10.2 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Sorting Machines Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Sorting Machines Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Sorting Machines Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Pellenc ST

7.12.1 Pellenc ST Sorting Machines Corporation Information

7.12.2 Pellenc ST Sorting Machines Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Pellenc ST Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Pellenc ST Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Pellenc ST Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH)

7.13.1 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Sorting Machines Corporation Information

7.13.2 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Sorting Machines Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Binder+Co AG

7.14.1 Binder+Co AG Sorting Machines Corporation Information

7.14.2 Binder+Co AG Sorting Machines Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Binder+Co AG Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Binder+Co AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Binder+Co AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 GREEFA

7.15.1 GREEFA Sorting Machines Corporation Information

7.15.2 GREEFA Sorting Machines Product Portfolio

7.15.3 GREEFA Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 GREEFA Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 GREEFA Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd.

7.16.1 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd. Sorting Machines Corporation Information

7.16.2 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd. Sorting Machines Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd. Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Raytec Vision

7.17.1 Raytec Vision Sorting Machines Corporation Information

7.17.2 Raytec Vision Sorting Machines Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Raytec Vision Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Raytec Vision Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Raytec Vision Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd.

7.18.1 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd. Sorting Machines Corporation Information

7.18.2 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd. Sorting Machines Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd. Sorting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Sorting Machines Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Sorting Machines Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sorting Machines

8.4 Sorting Machines Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Sorting Machines Distributors List

9.3 Sorting Machines Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Sorting Machines Industry Trends

10.2 Sorting Machines Growth Drivers

10.3 Sorting Machines Market Challenges

10.4 Sorting Machines Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Sorting Machines by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Sorting Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Sorting Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Sorting Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Sorting Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Austria Sorting Machines Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Sorting Machines

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Sorting Machines by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Sorting Machines by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Sorting Machines by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Sorting Machines by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Sorting Machines by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sorting Machines by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Sorting Machines by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Sorting Machines by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

