Sorting Machines Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027| Tomra, Bühler, Satake, Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Sorting Machines market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Sorting Machines industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Sorting Machines production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Leading players of the global Sorting Machines market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Sorting Machines market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Sorting Machines market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Sorting Machines market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sorting Machines Market Research Report: Tomra, Bühler, Satake, Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc., Steinert, Sesotec GmbH, Duravant, Aweta, Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd., Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd., Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd., Pellenc ST, Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH), Binder+Co AG, GREEFA, Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd., Raytec Vision, Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd.
Global Sorting Machines Market Segmentation by Product: Optical Sorting Machines, Gravity/Weight Sorting Machines, Others
Global Sorting Machines Market Segmentation by Application: Food Industry, Recycling Industry, Others
Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global Sorting Machines industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global Sorting Machines industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global Sorting Machines industry.
As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global Sorting Machines industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.
Few of the Questions Answered through the Report
(1) How will the global Sorting Machines market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Sorting Machines market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Sorting Machines market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Sorting Machines market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Sorting Machines market growth and competition?
Table od Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sorting Machines Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sorting Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Optical Sorting Machines
1.2.3 Gravity/Weight Sorting Machines
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sorting Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Food Industry
1.3.3 Recycling Industry
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sorting Machines Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Sorting Machines Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Sorting Machines Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Sorting Machines, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Sorting Machines Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Sorting Machines Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Sorting Machines Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Sorting Machines Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Sorting Machines Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Sorting Machines Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Sorting Machines Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Sorting Machines Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Sorting Machines Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Sorting Machines Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Sorting Machines Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Sorting Machines Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Sorting Machines Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Sorting Machines Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Sorting Machines Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sorting Machines Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Sorting Machines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Sorting Machines Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Sorting Machines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Sorting Machines Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Sorting Machines Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sorting Machines Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Sorting Machines Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Sorting Machines Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Sorting Machines Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Sorting Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Sorting Machines Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Sorting Machines Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Sorting Machines Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Sorting Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Sorting Machines Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Sorting Machines Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Sorting Machines Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Sorting Machines Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Sorting Machines Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Sorting Machines Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Sorting Machines Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Sorting Machines Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Sorting Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Sorting Machines Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Sorting Machines Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Sorting Machines Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Sorting Machines Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Sorting Machines Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Sorting Machines Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Sorting Machines Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Sorting Machines Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Sorting Machines Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Sorting Machines Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Sorting Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Sorting Machines Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Sorting Machines Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Sorting Machines Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Sorting Machines Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Sorting Machines Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Sorting Machines Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Sorting Machines Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Sorting Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Sorting Machines Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Sorting Machines Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Sorting Machines Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Sorting Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Sorting Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Sorting Machines Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Sorting Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Sorting Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Sorting Machines Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sorting Machines Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Sorting Machines Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Sorting Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Sorting Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Sorting Machines Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Sorting Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Sorting Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Sorting Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Sorting Machines Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Sorting Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Sorting Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Sorting Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sorting Machines Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sorting Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Tomra
12.1.1 Tomra Corporation Information
12.1.2 Tomra Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Tomra Sorting Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Tomra Sorting Machines Products Offered
12.1.5 Tomra Recent Development
12.2 Bühler
12.2.1 Bühler Corporation Information
12.2.2 Bühler Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Bühler Sorting Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Bühler Sorting Machines Products Offered
12.2.5 Bühler Recent Development
12.3 Satake
12.3.1 Satake Corporation Information
12.3.2 Satake Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Satake Sorting Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Satake Sorting Machines Products Offered
12.3.5 Satake Recent Development
12.4 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.
12.4.1 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Corporation Information
12.4.2 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Sorting Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Sorting Machines Products Offered
12.4.5 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Recent Development
12.5 Steinert
12.5.1 Steinert Corporation Information
12.5.2 Steinert Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Steinert Sorting Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Steinert Sorting Machines Products Offered
12.5.5 Steinert Recent Development
12.6 Sesotec GmbH
12.6.1 Sesotec GmbH Corporation Information
12.6.2 Sesotec GmbH Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Sesotec GmbH Sorting Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Sesotec GmbH Sorting Machines Products Offered
12.6.5 Sesotec GmbH Recent Development
12.7 Duravant
12.7.1 Duravant Corporation Information
12.7.2 Duravant Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Duravant Sorting Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Duravant Sorting Machines Products Offered
12.7.5 Duravant Recent Development
12.8 Aweta
12.8.1 Aweta Corporation Information
12.8.2 Aweta Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Aweta Sorting Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Aweta Sorting Machines Products Offered
12.8.5 Aweta Recent Development
12.9 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd.
12.9.1 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
12.9.2 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. Sorting Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. Sorting Machines Products Offered
12.9.5 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. Recent Development
12.10 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.
12.10.1 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
12.10.2 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Sorting Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Sorting Machines Products Offered
12.10.5 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development
12.12 Pellenc ST
12.12.1 Pellenc ST Corporation Information
12.12.2 Pellenc ST Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Pellenc ST Sorting Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Pellenc ST Products Offered
12.12.5 Pellenc ST Recent Development
12.13 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH)
12.13.1 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Corporation Information
12.13.2 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Sorting Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Products Offered
12.13.5 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Recent Development
12.14 Binder+Co AG
12.14.1 Binder+Co AG Corporation Information
12.14.2 Binder+Co AG Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Binder+Co AG Sorting Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Binder+Co AG Products Offered
12.14.5 Binder+Co AG Recent Development
12.15 GREEFA
12.15.1 GREEFA Corporation Information
12.15.2 GREEFA Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 GREEFA Sorting Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 GREEFA Products Offered
12.15.5 GREEFA Recent Development
12.16 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd.
12.16.1 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
12.16.2 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd. Sorting Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd. Products Offered
12.16.5 Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd. Recent Development
12.17 Raytec Vision
12.17.1 Raytec Vision Corporation Information
12.17.2 Raytec Vision Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Raytec Vision Sorting Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Raytec Vision Products Offered
12.17.5 Raytec Vision Recent Development
12.18 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd.
12.18.1 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information
12.18.2 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd. Sorting Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd. Products Offered
12.18.5 Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd. Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Sorting Machines Industry Trends
13.2 Sorting Machines Market Drivers
13.3 Sorting Machines Market Challenges
13.4 Sorting Machines Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Sorting Machines Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
