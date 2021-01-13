Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Forecast to 2027 | BASF, AkzoNobel, Sika Mortars

“

The report titled Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Solvent Waterproof Coating market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Solvent Waterproof Coating market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Solvent Waterproof Coating market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Solvent Waterproof Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Solvent Waterproof Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Solvent Waterproof Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Solvent Waterproof Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Solvent Waterproof Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Solvent Waterproof Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Solvent Waterproof Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Solvent Waterproof Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, AkzoNobel, Sika Mortars, PPG, Henkel, Badese, Huarun, Mapei, Sherwin-Williams, Grupo Puma, Koster, Davco, Oriental Yuhong

Market Segmentation by Product: Liquid Solvent Waterproof Coating

Dry Solvent Waterproof Coating



Market Segmentation by Application: Road Construction

Building Construction

Bridge and Tunnel Construction

Other



The Solvent Waterproof Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Solvent Waterproof Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Solvent Waterproof Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Solvent Waterproof Coating market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Solvent Waterproof Coating industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Solvent Waterproof Coating market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Solvent Waterproof Coating market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solvent Waterproof Coating market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solvent Waterproof Coating Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Liquid Solvent Waterproof Coating

1.2.3 Dry Solvent Waterproof Coating

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Road Construction

1.3.3 Building Construction

1.3.4 Bridge and Tunnel Construction

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Production

2.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Solvent Waterproof Coating Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Solvent Waterproof Coating Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Solvent Waterproof Coating Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Solvent Waterproof Coating Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Solvent Waterproof Coating Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Solvent Waterproof Coating Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Solvent Waterproof Coating Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Solvent Waterproof Coating Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Solvent Waterproof Coating Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Solvent Waterproof Coating Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Solvent Waterproof Coating Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Solvent Waterproof Coating Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Solvent Waterproof Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Solvent Waterproof Coating Product Description

12.1.5 BASF Related Developments

12.2 AkzoNobel

12.2.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.2.2 AkzoNobel Overview

12.2.3 AkzoNobel Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 AkzoNobel Solvent Waterproof Coating Product Description

12.2.5 AkzoNobel Related Developments

12.3 Sika Mortars

12.3.1 Sika Mortars Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sika Mortars Overview

12.3.3 Sika Mortars Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sika Mortars Solvent Waterproof Coating Product Description

12.3.5 Sika Mortars Related Developments

12.4 PPG

12.4.1 PPG Corporation Information

12.4.2 PPG Overview

12.4.3 PPG Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 PPG Solvent Waterproof Coating Product Description

12.4.5 PPG Related Developments

12.5 Henkel

12.5.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.5.2 Henkel Overview

12.5.3 Henkel Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Henkel Solvent Waterproof Coating Product Description

12.5.5 Henkel Related Developments

12.6 Badese

12.6.1 Badese Corporation Information

12.6.2 Badese Overview

12.6.3 Badese Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Badese Solvent Waterproof Coating Product Description

12.6.5 Badese Related Developments

12.7 Huarun

12.7.1 Huarun Corporation Information

12.7.2 Huarun Overview

12.7.3 Huarun Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Huarun Solvent Waterproof Coating Product Description

12.7.5 Huarun Related Developments

12.8 Mapei

12.8.1 Mapei Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mapei Overview

12.8.3 Mapei Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Mapei Solvent Waterproof Coating Product Description

12.8.5 Mapei Related Developments

12.9 Sherwin-Williams

12.9.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sherwin-Williams Overview

12.9.3 Sherwin-Williams Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sherwin-Williams Solvent Waterproof Coating Product Description

12.9.5 Sherwin-Williams Related Developments

12.10 Grupo Puma

12.10.1 Grupo Puma Corporation Information

12.10.2 Grupo Puma Overview

12.10.3 Grupo Puma Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Grupo Puma Solvent Waterproof Coating Product Description

12.10.5 Grupo Puma Related Developments

12.11 Koster

12.11.1 Koster Corporation Information

12.11.2 Koster Overview

12.11.3 Koster Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Koster Solvent Waterproof Coating Product Description

12.11.5 Koster Related Developments

12.12 Davco

12.12.1 Davco Corporation Information

12.12.2 Davco Overview

12.12.3 Davco Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Davco Solvent Waterproof Coating Product Description

12.12.5 Davco Related Developments

12.13 Oriental Yuhong

12.13.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information

12.13.2 Oriental Yuhong Overview

12.13.3 Oriental Yuhong Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Oriental Yuhong Solvent Waterproof Coating Product Description

12.13.5 Oriental Yuhong Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Solvent Waterproof Coating Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Solvent Waterproof Coating Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Solvent Waterproof Coating Production Mode & Process

13.4 Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Solvent Waterproof Coating Sales Channels

13.4.2 Solvent Waterproof Coating Distributors

13.5 Solvent Waterproof Coating Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Solvent Waterproof Coating Industry Trends

14.2 Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Drivers

14.3 Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Challenges

14.4 Solvent Waterproof Coating Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Solvent Waterproof Coating Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

”