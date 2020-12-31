Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market Analysis, Industry Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2020-2026 | AkzoNobel, PPG, Sherwin-Williams

“

The report titled Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AkzoNobel, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Hempel, RPM International, Etex group

Market Segmentation by Product: Metal

Wood

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Building & construction

Industrial

Aerospace

Others



The Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Product Overview

1.2 Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Metal

1.2.2 Wood

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings by Application

4.1 Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Segment by Application

4.1.1 Building & construction

4.1.2 Industrial

4.1.3 Aerospace

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings by Application

4.5.2 Europe Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings by Application

5 North America Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Business

10.1 AkzoNobel

10.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

10.1.2 AkzoNobel Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 AkzoNobel Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 AkzoNobel Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Products Offered

10.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments

10.2 PPG

10.2.1 PPG Corporation Information

10.2.2 PPG Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 PPG Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 AkzoNobel Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Products Offered

10.2.5 PPG Recent Developments

10.3 Sherwin-Williams

10.3.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sherwin-Williams Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Sherwin-Williams Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sherwin-Williams Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Products Offered

10.3.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments

10.4 Hempel

10.4.1 Hempel Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hempel Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Hempel Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Hempel Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Products Offered

10.4.5 Hempel Recent Developments

10.5 RPM International

10.5.1 RPM International Corporation Information

10.5.2 RPM International Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 RPM International Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 RPM International Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Products Offered

10.5.5 RPM International Recent Developments

10.6 Etex group

10.6.1 Etex group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Etex group Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Etex group Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Etex group Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Products Offered

10.6.5 Etex group Recent Developments

11 Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Industry Trends

11.4.2 Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market Drivers

11.4.3 Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”