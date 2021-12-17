Solvent-Borne Coating Market 2021 – Recent Trends, Geographical Outlook, Business Opportunities and Forecast to 2027| PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems

Los Angeles, United State: The report is a compilation of comprehensive research studies on various aspects of the global Solvent-Borne Coating Market. With accurate data and highly authentic information, it makes a brilliant attempt to provide a real, transparent picture of current and future situations of the global Solvent-Borne Coating market. Market participants can use this powerful tool when creating effective business plans or making important changes to their strategies. The Solvent-Borne Coating report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global Solvent-Borne Coating market and how they will progress in the coming years.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3864232/global-solvent-borne-coating-market

The authors of report have analyzed the vendor landscape in great detail with special focus on leading players of the global Solvent-Borne Coating market. The report answers critical questions of players and provides deep assessment of production, consumption, manufacturing, sales, and other vital factors. Importantly, it analyzes crucial market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. With the help of the report, players can easily identify untapped opportunities available in the global Solvent-Borne Coating market. Moreover, they will be able to gain crucial insights not only into the growth of the global Solvent-Borne Coating market but also its product, application, and regional segments.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Solvent-Borne Coating Market Research Report: PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, Jotun, Nippon Paints Holdings

Global Solvent-Borne Coating Market by Type: Hydrocarbon Solvent, Oxygenated Solvent, Others

Global Solvent-Borne Coating Market by Application: Transportation, Consumer Products, Heavy Equipment & Machinery

Under the segmental analysis section, the report offers a to-the-point and compendious research study on key product type, application, and regional segments of the global Solvent-Borne Coating market. It provides an industry-best market taxonomy and thorough analysis of each segment of the global Solvent-Borne Coating market. All of the segments of the global Solvent-Borne Coating market are studied based on their market share, future growth potential, and other significant factors. The extensive regional analysis offered in the report will help players to create strategies for individual regional markets, which could allow them to increase their presence in the global Solvent-Borne Coating market.

Questions Answered by the Report:

1. Which are the dominant players of the global Solvent-Borne Coating market?

2. What will be the size of the global Solvent-Borne Coating market in the coming years?

3. Which segment will lead the global Solvent-Borne Coating market?

4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Solvent-Borne Coating market?

6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Solvent-Borne Coating market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3864232/global-solvent-borne-coating-market

Table of Contents

1 Solvent-Borne Coating Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solvent-Borne Coating

1.2 Solvent-Borne Coating Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Hydrocarbon Solvent

1.2.3 Oxygenated Solvent

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Solvent-Borne Coating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Consumer Products

1.3.4 Heavy Equipment & Machinery

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Solvent-Borne Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Solvent-Borne Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Solvent-Borne Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Solvent-Borne Coating Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Solvent-Borne Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Solvent-Borne Coating Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Solvent-Borne Coating Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Solvent-Borne Coating Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Solvent-Borne Coating Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Solvent-Borne Coating Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Solvent-Borne Coating Production

3.4.1 North America Solvent-Borne Coating Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Solvent-Borne Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Solvent-Borne Coating Production

3.5.1 Europe Solvent-Borne Coating Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Solvent-Borne Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Solvent-Borne Coating Production

3.6.1 China Solvent-Borne Coating Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Solvent-Borne Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Solvent-Borne Coating Production

3.7.1 Japan Solvent-Borne Coating Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Solvent-Borne Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Solvent-Borne Coating Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Solvent-Borne Coating Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Solvent-Borne Coating Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Solvent-Borne Coating Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 PPG Industries

7.1.1 PPG Industries Solvent-Borne Coating Corporation Information

7.1.2 PPG Industries Solvent-Borne Coating Product Portfolio

7.1.3 PPG Industries Solvent-Borne Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 PPG Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Akzo Nobel

7.2.1 Akzo Nobel Solvent-Borne Coating Corporation Information

7.2.2 Akzo Nobel Solvent-Borne Coating Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Akzo Nobel Solvent-Borne Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Akzo Nobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company

7.3.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Solvent-Borne Coating Corporation Information

7.3.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company Solvent-Borne Coating Product Portfolio

7.3.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Solvent-Borne Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Axalta Coating Systems

7.4.1 Axalta Coating Systems Solvent-Borne Coating Corporation Information

7.4.2 Axalta Coating Systems Solvent-Borne Coating Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Axalta Coating Systems Solvent-Borne Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Axalta Coating Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Jotun

7.5.1 Jotun Solvent-Borne Coating Corporation Information

7.5.2 Jotun Solvent-Borne Coating Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Jotun Solvent-Borne Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Jotun Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Jotun Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Nippon Paints Holdings

7.6.1 Nippon Paints Holdings Solvent-Borne Coating Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nippon Paints Holdings Solvent-Borne Coating Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Nippon Paints Holdings Solvent-Borne Coating Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Nippon Paints Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Nippon Paints Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

8 Solvent-Borne Coating Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Solvent-Borne Coating Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Solvent-Borne Coating

8.4 Solvent-Borne Coating Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Solvent-Borne Coating Distributors List

9.3 Solvent-Borne Coating Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Solvent-Borne Coating Industry Trends

10.2 Solvent-Borne Coating Growth Drivers

10.3 Solvent-Borne Coating Market Challenges

10.4 Solvent-Borne Coating Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Solvent-Borne Coating by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Solvent-Borne Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Solvent-Borne Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Solvent-Borne Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Solvent-Borne Coating Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Solvent-Borne Coating

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Solvent-Borne Coating by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Solvent-Borne Coating by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Solvent-Borne Coating by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Solvent-Borne Coating by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Solvent-Borne Coating by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Solvent-Borne Coating by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Solvent-Borne Coating by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Solvent-Borne Coating by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.