Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2028 | Evonik, DIC Corporation, Covestro

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Solvent-based Acrylic Resin market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Solvent-based Acrylic Resin market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Solvent-based Acrylic Resin report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Market Research Report: Evonik

DIC Corporation

Covestro

Allnex

Royal DSM

Resitan

Eternal Materials

Pyosa Industrias

Arkema

Scott Bader

Chan Sieh Enterprises

RBH Ltd

Leviat

Mayor Resin

First Quality Chemicals



Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Market Segmentation by Product: Single Solvent

Solvent Compund



Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Market Segmentation by Application: Architectural

Industrial

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Solvent-based Acrylic Resin research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Solvent-based Acrylic Resin report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Market Overview

1.1 Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Product Overview

1.2 Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Market Segment by Solvent Type

1.2.1 Single Solvent

1.2.2 Solvent Compund

1.3 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Market Size by Solvent Type

1.3.1 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Market Size Overview by Solvent Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Historic Market Size Review by Solvent Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales Breakdown in Volume by Solvent Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales Breakdown in Value by Solvent Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Solvent Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Forecasted Market Size by Solvent Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales Breakdown in Volume by Solvent Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales Breakdown in Value by Solvent Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Solvent Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Solvent Type

1.4.1 North America Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales Breakdown by Solvent Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales Breakdown by Solvent Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales Breakdown by Solvent Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales Breakdown by Solvent Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales Breakdown by Solvent Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Solvent-based Acrylic Resin as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin by Application

4.1 Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Architectural

4.1.2 Industrial

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Solvent-based Acrylic Resin by Country

5.1 North America Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Solvent-based Acrylic Resin by Country

6.1 Europe Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Solvent-based Acrylic Resin by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Solvent-based Acrylic Resin by Country

8.1 Latin America Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Solvent-based Acrylic Resin by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Business

10.1 Evonik

10.1.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.1.2 Evonik Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Evonik Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Evonik Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Products Offered

10.1.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.2 DIC Corporation

10.2.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 DIC Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 DIC Corporation Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 DIC Corporation Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Products Offered

10.2.5 DIC Corporation Recent Development

10.3 Covestro

10.3.1 Covestro Corporation Information

10.3.2 Covestro Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Covestro Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Covestro Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Products Offered

10.3.5 Covestro Recent Development

10.4 Allnex

10.4.1 Allnex Corporation Information

10.4.2 Allnex Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Allnex Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Allnex Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Products Offered

10.4.5 Allnex Recent Development

10.5 Royal DSM

10.5.1 Royal DSM Corporation Information

10.5.2 Royal DSM Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Royal DSM Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Royal DSM Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Products Offered

10.5.5 Royal DSM Recent Development

10.6 Resitan

10.6.1 Resitan Corporation Information

10.6.2 Resitan Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Resitan Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Resitan Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Products Offered

10.6.5 Resitan Recent Development

10.7 Eternal Materials

10.7.1 Eternal Materials Corporation Information

10.7.2 Eternal Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Eternal Materials Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Eternal Materials Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Products Offered

10.7.5 Eternal Materials Recent Development

10.8 Pyosa Industrias

10.8.1 Pyosa Industrias Corporation Information

10.8.2 Pyosa Industrias Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Pyosa Industrias Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Pyosa Industrias Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Products Offered

10.8.5 Pyosa Industrias Recent Development

10.9 Arkema

10.9.1 Arkema Corporation Information

10.9.2 Arkema Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Arkema Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Arkema Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Products Offered

10.9.5 Arkema Recent Development

10.10 Scott Bader

10.10.1 Scott Bader Corporation Information

10.10.2 Scott Bader Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Scott Bader Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Scott Bader Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Products Offered

10.10.5 Scott Bader Recent Development

10.11 Chan Sieh Enterprises

10.11.1 Chan Sieh Enterprises Corporation Information

10.11.2 Chan Sieh Enterprises Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Chan Sieh Enterprises Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Chan Sieh Enterprises Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Products Offered

10.11.5 Chan Sieh Enterprises Recent Development

10.12 RBH Ltd

10.12.1 RBH Ltd Corporation Information

10.12.2 RBH Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 RBH Ltd Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 RBH Ltd Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Products Offered

10.12.5 RBH Ltd Recent Development

10.13 Leviat

10.13.1 Leviat Corporation Information

10.13.2 Leviat Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Leviat Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Leviat Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Products Offered

10.13.5 Leviat Recent Development

10.14 Mayor Resin

10.14.1 Mayor Resin Corporation Information

10.14.2 Mayor Resin Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Mayor Resin Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Mayor Resin Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Products Offered

10.14.5 Mayor Resin Recent Development

10.15 First Quality Chemicals

10.15.1 First Quality Chemicals Corporation Information

10.15.2 First Quality Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 First Quality Chemicals Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 First Quality Chemicals Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Products Offered

10.15.5 First Quality Chemicals Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Industry Trends

11.4.2 Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Market Drivers

11.4.3 Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Market Challenges

11.4.4 Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Distributors

12.3 Solvent-based Acrylic Resin Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

