Solids Separator Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2022 | ANDRITZ Recycling, Anhui Tianyuan Technology, Aurotek Corporation

A newly published report titled “Solids Separator Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Solids Separator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Solids Separator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Solids Separator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Solids Separator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Solids Separator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Solids Separator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ANDRITZ Recycling, Anhui Tianyuan Technology, Aurotek Corporation, Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions, BUNTING, Defino & Giancaspro, Dexter Magnetic Technologies, Dieffenbacher, ECLIPSE MAGNETICS, Eldan Recycling, ERGA, Foshan Wandaye Machinery Equipment, GEA Westfalia Separator, Guidetti Recycling Systems, Henan Hongxing Mining Machinery, Hydro International, ITR Recycling Technologies, Kanetec, Kason, Magengine, NETZSCH Grinding & Dispersing, Nihot Recycling Technology, Ningbo Souwest Magnetech Development, ROTOTEC, Ruwac Industriesauger, Separatoren-Technik & Anlagenbau, SWECO, Walker Magnetics

Market Segmentation by Product:

Centrifugal

Magnetic

Gravity

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food Industry

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Automobile Industry

Other



The Solids Separator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Solids Separator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Solids Separator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solids Separator Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Solids Separator Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Centrifugal

1.2.3 Magnetic

1.2.4 Gravity

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Solids Separator Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Chemical Industry

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.5 Automobile Industry

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Solids Separator Production

2.1 Global Solids Separator Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Solids Separator Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Solids Separator Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Solids Separator Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Solids Separator Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Solids Separator Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Solids Separator Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Solids Separator Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Solids Separator Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Solids Separator Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Solids Separator Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Solids Separator by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Solids Separator Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Solids Separator Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Solids Separator Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Solids Separator Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Solids Separator Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Solids Separator Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Solids Separator Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Solids Separator in 2021

4.3 Global Solids Separator Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Solids Separator Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Solids Separator Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solids Separator Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Solids Separator Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Solids Separator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Solids Separator Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Solids Separator Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Solids Separator Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Solids Separator Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Solids Separator Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Solids Separator Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Solids Separator Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Solids Separator Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Solids Separator Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Solids Separator Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Solids Separator Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Solids Separator Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Solids Separator Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Solids Separator Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Solids Separator Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Solids Separator Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Solids Separator Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Solids Separator Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Solids Separator Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Solids Separator Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Solids Separator Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Solids Separator Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Solids Separator Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Solids Separator Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Solids Separator Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Solids Separator Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Solids Separator Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Solids Separator Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Solids Separator Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Solids Separator Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Solids Separator Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Solids Separator Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Solids Separator Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Solids Separator Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Solids Separator Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Solids Separator Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Solids Separator Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Solids Separator Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Solids Separator Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Solids Separator Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Solids Separator Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Solids Separator Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Solids Separator Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Solids Separator Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Solids Separator Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Solids Separator Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Solids Separator Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Solids Separator Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Solids Separator Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Solids Separator Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Solids Separator Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Solids Separator Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Solids Separator Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Solids Separator Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Solids Separator Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Solids Separator Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Solids Separator Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Solids Separator Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Solids Separator Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Solids Separator Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solids Separator Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solids Separator Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Solids Separator Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solids Separator Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solids Separator Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Solids Separator Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Solids Separator Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Solids Separator Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 ANDRITZ Recycling

12.1.1 ANDRITZ Recycling Corporation Information

12.1.2 ANDRITZ Recycling Overview

12.1.3 ANDRITZ Recycling Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 ANDRITZ Recycling Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 ANDRITZ Recycling Recent Developments

12.2 Anhui Tianyuan Technology

12.2.1 Anhui Tianyuan Technology Corporation Information

12.2.2 Anhui Tianyuan Technology Overview

12.2.3 Anhui Tianyuan Technology Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Anhui Tianyuan Technology Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Anhui Tianyuan Technology Recent Developments

12.3 Aurotek Corporation

12.3.1 Aurotek Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Aurotek Corporation Overview

12.3.3 Aurotek Corporation Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Aurotek Corporation Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Aurotek Corporation Recent Developments

12.4 Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions

12.4.1 Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions Corporation Information

12.4.2 Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions Overview

12.4.3 Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions Recent Developments

12.5 BUNTING

12.5.1 BUNTING Corporation Information

12.5.2 BUNTING Overview

12.5.3 BUNTING Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 BUNTING Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 BUNTING Recent Developments

12.6 Defino & Giancaspro

12.6.1 Defino & Giancaspro Corporation Information

12.6.2 Defino & Giancaspro Overview

12.6.3 Defino & Giancaspro Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Defino & Giancaspro Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Defino & Giancaspro Recent Developments

12.7 Dexter Magnetic Technologies

12.7.1 Dexter Magnetic Technologies Corporation Information

12.7.2 Dexter Magnetic Technologies Overview

12.7.3 Dexter Magnetic Technologies Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Dexter Magnetic Technologies Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Dexter Magnetic Technologies Recent Developments

12.8 Dieffenbacher

12.8.1 Dieffenbacher Corporation Information

12.8.2 Dieffenbacher Overview

12.8.3 Dieffenbacher Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Dieffenbacher Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Dieffenbacher Recent Developments

12.9 ECLIPSE MAGNETICS

12.9.1 ECLIPSE MAGNETICS Corporation Information

12.9.2 ECLIPSE MAGNETICS Overview

12.9.3 ECLIPSE MAGNETICS Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 ECLIPSE MAGNETICS Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 ECLIPSE MAGNETICS Recent Developments

12.10 Eldan Recycling

12.10.1 Eldan Recycling Corporation Information

12.10.2 Eldan Recycling Overview

12.10.3 Eldan Recycling Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Eldan Recycling Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Eldan Recycling Recent Developments

12.11 ERGA

12.11.1 ERGA Corporation Information

12.11.2 ERGA Overview

12.11.3 ERGA Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 ERGA Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 ERGA Recent Developments

12.12 Foshan Wandaye Machinery Equipment

12.12.1 Foshan Wandaye Machinery Equipment Corporation Information

12.12.2 Foshan Wandaye Machinery Equipment Overview

12.12.3 Foshan Wandaye Machinery Equipment Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Foshan Wandaye Machinery Equipment Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Foshan Wandaye Machinery Equipment Recent Developments

12.13 GEA Westfalia Separator

12.13.1 GEA Westfalia Separator Corporation Information

12.13.2 GEA Westfalia Separator Overview

12.13.3 GEA Westfalia Separator Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 GEA Westfalia Separator Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 GEA Westfalia Separator Recent Developments

12.14 Guidetti Recycling Systems

12.14.1 Guidetti Recycling Systems Corporation Information

12.14.2 Guidetti Recycling Systems Overview

12.14.3 Guidetti Recycling Systems Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 Guidetti Recycling Systems Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Guidetti Recycling Systems Recent Developments

12.15 Henan Hongxing Mining Machinery

12.15.1 Henan Hongxing Mining Machinery Corporation Information

12.15.2 Henan Hongxing Mining Machinery Overview

12.15.3 Henan Hongxing Mining Machinery Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 Henan Hongxing Mining Machinery Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Henan Hongxing Mining Machinery Recent Developments

12.16 Hydro International

12.16.1 Hydro International Corporation Information

12.16.2 Hydro International Overview

12.16.3 Hydro International Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.16.4 Hydro International Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Hydro International Recent Developments

12.17 ITR Recycling Technologies

12.17.1 ITR Recycling Technologies Corporation Information

12.17.2 ITR Recycling Technologies Overview

12.17.3 ITR Recycling Technologies Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.17.4 ITR Recycling Technologies Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 ITR Recycling Technologies Recent Developments

12.18 Kanetec

12.18.1 Kanetec Corporation Information

12.18.2 Kanetec Overview

12.18.3 Kanetec Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.18.4 Kanetec Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.18.5 Kanetec Recent Developments

12.19 Kason

12.19.1 Kason Corporation Information

12.19.2 Kason Overview

12.19.3 Kason Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.19.4 Kason Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.19.5 Kason Recent Developments

12.20 Magengine

12.20.1 Magengine Corporation Information

12.20.2 Magengine Overview

12.20.3 Magengine Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.20.4 Magengine Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.20.5 Magengine Recent Developments

12.21 NETZSCH Grinding & Dispersing

12.21.1 NETZSCH Grinding & Dispersing Corporation Information

12.21.2 NETZSCH Grinding & Dispersing Overview

12.21.3 NETZSCH Grinding & Dispersing Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.21.4 NETZSCH Grinding & Dispersing Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.21.5 NETZSCH Grinding & Dispersing Recent Developments

12.22 Nihot Recycling Technology

12.22.1 Nihot Recycling Technology Corporation Information

12.22.2 Nihot Recycling Technology Overview

12.22.3 Nihot Recycling Technology Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.22.4 Nihot Recycling Technology Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.22.5 Nihot Recycling Technology Recent Developments

12.23 Ningbo Souwest Magnetech Development

12.23.1 Ningbo Souwest Magnetech Development Corporation Information

12.23.2 Ningbo Souwest Magnetech Development Overview

12.23.3 Ningbo Souwest Magnetech Development Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.23.4 Ningbo Souwest Magnetech Development Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.23.5 Ningbo Souwest Magnetech Development Recent Developments

12.24 ROTOTEC

12.24.1 ROTOTEC Corporation Information

12.24.2 ROTOTEC Overview

12.24.3 ROTOTEC Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.24.4 ROTOTEC Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.24.5 ROTOTEC Recent Developments

12.25 Ruwac Industriesauger

12.25.1 Ruwac Industriesauger Corporation Information

12.25.2 Ruwac Industriesauger Overview

12.25.3 Ruwac Industriesauger Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.25.4 Ruwac Industriesauger Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.25.5 Ruwac Industriesauger Recent Developments

12.26 Separatoren-Technik & Anlagenbau

12.26.1 Separatoren-Technik & Anlagenbau Corporation Information

12.26.2 Separatoren-Technik & Anlagenbau Overview

12.26.3 Separatoren-Technik & Anlagenbau Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.26.4 Separatoren-Technik & Anlagenbau Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.26.5 Separatoren-Technik & Anlagenbau Recent Developments

12.27 SWECO

12.27.1 SWECO Corporation Information

12.27.2 SWECO Overview

12.27.3 SWECO Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.27.4 SWECO Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.27.5 SWECO Recent Developments

12.28 Walker Magnetics

12.28.1 Walker Magnetics Corporation Information

12.28.2 Walker Magnetics Overview

12.28.3 Walker Magnetics Solids Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.28.4 Walker Magnetics Solids Separator Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.28.5 Walker Magnetics Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Solids Separator Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Solids Separator Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Solids Separator Production Mode & Process

13.4 Solids Separator Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Solids Separator Sales Channels

13.4.2 Solids Separator Distributors

13.5 Solids Separator Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Solids Separator Industry Trends

14.2 Solids Separator Market Drivers

14.3 Solids Separator Market Challenges

14.4 Solids Separator Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Solids Separator Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

