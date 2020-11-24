Solid-State Lighting Source Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: Philips, OsRam, Samsung Electronics, GE Lighting, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Bridgelux, Toshiba Lighting, Acuity Brands Lighting, Nichia Corporation

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering increasing demand of the global market and COVID-19 Impact on the industry, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Solid-State Lighting Source Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Solid-State Lighting Source market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Solid-State Lighting Source market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Solid-State Lighting Source market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Philips, OsRam, Samsung Electronics, GE Lighting, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Bridgelux, Toshiba Lighting, Acuity Brands Lighting, Nichia Corporation Market Segment by Product Type: , Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs), Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED), Polymer Light Emitting Diodes (PLED) Market Segment by Application: , Residential, Commercial, Automotive, Medical, Consumer Electronics, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Solid-State Lighting Source market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Solid-State Lighting Source market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Solid-State Lighting Source industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Solid-State Lighting Source market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Solid-State Lighting Source market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solid-State Lighting Source market

TOC

1 Solid-State Lighting Source Market Overview

1.1 Solid-State Lighting Source Product Overview

1.2 Solid-State Lighting Source Market Segment

1.2.1 Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs)

1.2.2 Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED)

1.2.3 Polymer Light Emitting Diodes (PLED)

1.3 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Market Size (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Market Size Overview (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Historic Market Size Review (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Sales Market Share Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Revenue Market Share Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Sales Market Share Breakdown (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Revenue Market Share Breakdown (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Average Selling Price (ASP) (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Solid-State Lighting Source Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Solid-State Lighting Source Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Solid-State Lighting Source Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Solid-State Lighting Source Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Solid-State Lighting Source Sales Breakdown (2015-2020) 2 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Solid-State Lighting Source Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Solid-State Lighting Source Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Solid-State Lighting Source Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Solid-State Lighting Source Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Solid-State Lighting Source Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solid-State Lighting Source Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Solid-State Lighting Source Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Solid-State Lighting Source as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Solid-State Lighting Source Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Solid-State Lighting Source Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Solid-State Lighting Source by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Solid-State Lighting Source

4.1 Solid-State Lighting Source Segment

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Automotive

4.1.4 Medical

4.1.5 Consumer Electronics

4.1.6 Other

4.2 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Sales : 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Historic Sales (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Solid-State Lighting Source Forecasted Sales (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Solid-State Lighting Source Market Size

4.5.1 North America Solid-State Lighting Source

4.5.2 Europe Solid-State Lighting Source

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Solid-State Lighting Source

4.5.4 Latin America Solid-State Lighting Source

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Solid-State Lighting Source 5 North America Solid-State Lighting Source Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Solid-State Lighting Source Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Solid-State Lighting Source Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Solid-State Lighting Source Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Solid-State Lighting Source Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Solid-State Lighting Source Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Solid-State Lighting Source Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Solid-State Lighting Source Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Solid-State Lighting Source Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Solid-State Lighting Source Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Solid-State Lighting Source Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Solid-State Lighting Source Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Solid-State Lighting Source Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Solid-State Lighting Source Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Solid-State Lighting Source Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Solid-State Lighting Source Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Solid-State Lighting Source Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Solid-State Lighting Source Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Solid-State Lighting Source Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Solid-State Lighting Source Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Solid-State Lighting Source Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solid-State Lighting Source Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solid-State Lighting Source Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solid-State Lighting Source Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solid-State Lighting Source Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solid-State Lighting Source Business

10.1 Philips

10.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.1.2 Philips Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Philips Solid-State Lighting Source Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Philips Solid-State Lighting Source Products Offered

10.1.5 Philips Recent Developments

10.2 OsRam

10.2.1 OsRam Corporation Information

10.2.2 OsRam Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 OsRam Solid-State Lighting Source Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Philips Solid-State Lighting Source Products Offered

10.2.5 OsRam Recent Developments

10.3 Samsung Electronics

10.3.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

10.3.2 Samsung Electronics Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Samsung Electronics Solid-State Lighting Source Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Samsung Electronics Solid-State Lighting Source Products Offered

10.3.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Developments

10.4 GE Lighting

10.4.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

10.4.2 GE Lighting Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 GE Lighting Solid-State Lighting Source Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 GE Lighting Solid-State Lighting Source Products Offered

10.4.5 GE Lighting Recent Developments

10.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.5.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Solid-State Lighting Source Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Solid-State Lighting Source Products Offered

10.5.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Recent Developments

10.6 Eaton Corporation

10.6.1 Eaton Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Eaton Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Eaton Corporation Solid-State Lighting Source Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Eaton Corporation Solid-State Lighting Source Products Offered

10.6.5 Eaton Corporation Recent Developments

10.7 Bridgelux

10.7.1 Bridgelux Corporation Information

10.7.2 Bridgelux Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Bridgelux Solid-State Lighting Source Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Bridgelux Solid-State Lighting Source Products Offered

10.7.5 Bridgelux Recent Developments

10.8 Toshiba Lighting

10.8.1 Toshiba Lighting Corporation Information

10.8.2 Toshiba Lighting Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Toshiba Lighting Solid-State Lighting Source Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Toshiba Lighting Solid-State Lighting Source Products Offered

10.8.5 Toshiba Lighting Recent Developments

10.9 Acuity Brands Lighting

10.9.1 Acuity Brands Lighting Corporation Information

10.9.2 Acuity Brands Lighting Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Acuity Brands Lighting Solid-State Lighting Source Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Acuity Brands Lighting Solid-State Lighting Source Products Offered

10.9.5 Acuity Brands Lighting Recent Developments

10.10 Nichia Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Solid-State Lighting Source Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Nichia Corporation Solid-State Lighting Source Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Nichia Corporation Recent Developments 11 Solid-State Lighting Source Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Solid-State Lighting Source Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Solid-State Lighting Source Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Solid-State Lighting Source Industry Trends

11.4.2 Solid-State Lighting Source Market Drivers

11.4.3 Solid-State Lighting Source Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

