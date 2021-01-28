Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027SanDisk/WDC, Intel, Toshiba

A solid-state drive (SSD) is a solid-state storage device that uses integrated circuit assemblies as memory to store data persistently. According to types, the proportion of 120-320GB sales in 2020 is about 35%. Solid State Drive (SSD) is widely used for Enterprise SSD and Client SSD. China is the most consumption region, taking 38% global share.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market The global Solid State Drive (SSD) market size is projected to reach US$ 25010 million by 2026, from US$ 16570 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Scope and Segment Solid State Drive (SSD) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solid State Drive (SSD) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, SAMSUNG, SanDisk/WDC, Intel, Toshiba, Micron, SK Hynix, Kingston, Lite-On, Transcend, ADATA
Solid State Drive (SSD) Breakdown Data by Type
Below 120 GB, 120-320 GB, 320-500 GB, 1-2 TB, Above 2TB
Solid State Drive (SSD) Breakdown Data by Application
Enterprise SSD, Client SSD Regional and Country-level Analysis The Solid State Drive (SSD) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Solid State Drive (SSD) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, China Taiwan and Southeast Asia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 Solid State Drive (SSD) Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Below 120 GB
1.2.3 120-320 GB
1.2.4 320-500 GB
1.2.5 1-2 TB
1.2.6 Above 2TB 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Enterprise SSD
1.3.3 Client SSD 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Production 2.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 2.9 China Taiwan 2.10 Southeast Asia 3 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Solid State Drive (SSD) Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Solid State Drive (SSD) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Solid State Drive (SSD) Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Solid State Drive (SSD) Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Solid State Drive (SSD) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Solid State Drive (SSD) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Solid State Drive (SSD) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Solid State Drive (SSD) Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Solid State Drive (SSD) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Solid State Drive (SSD) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Solid State Drive (SSD) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Solid State Drive (SSD) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Solid State Drive (SSD) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 SAMSUNG
12.1.1 SAMSUNG Corporation Information
12.1.2 SAMSUNG Overview
12.1.3 SAMSUNG Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 SAMSUNG Solid State Drive (SSD) Product Description
12.1.5 SAMSUNG Related Developments 12.2 SanDisk/WDC
12.2.1 SanDisk/WDC Corporation Information
12.2.2 SanDisk/WDC Overview
12.2.3 SanDisk/WDC Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 SanDisk/WDC Solid State Drive (SSD) Product Description
12.2.5 SanDisk/WDC Related Developments 12.3 Intel
12.3.1 Intel Corporation Information
12.3.2 Intel Overview
12.3.3 Intel Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Intel Solid State Drive (SSD) Product Description
12.3.5 Intel Related Developments 12.4 Toshiba
12.4.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
12.4.2 Toshiba Overview
12.4.3 Toshiba Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Toshiba Solid State Drive (SSD) Product Description
12.4.5 Toshiba Related Developments 12.5 Micron
12.5.1 Micron Corporation Information
12.5.2 Micron Overview
12.5.3 Micron Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Micron Solid State Drive (SSD) Product Description
12.5.5 Micron Related Developments 12.6 SK Hynix
12.6.1 SK Hynix Corporation Information
12.6.2 SK Hynix Overview
12.6.3 SK Hynix Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 SK Hynix Solid State Drive (SSD) Product Description
12.6.5 SK Hynix Related Developments 12.7 Kingston
12.7.1 Kingston Corporation Information
12.7.2 Kingston Overview
12.7.3 Kingston Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Kingston Solid State Drive (SSD) Product Description
12.7.5 Kingston Related Developments 12.8 Lite-On
12.8.1 Lite-On Corporation Information
12.8.2 Lite-On Overview
12.8.3 Lite-On Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Lite-On Solid State Drive (SSD) Product Description
12.8.5 Lite-On Related Developments 12.9 Transcend
12.9.1 Transcend Corporation Information
12.9.2 Transcend Overview
12.9.3 Transcend Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Transcend Solid State Drive (SSD) Product Description
12.9.5 Transcend Related Developments 12.10 ADATA
12.10.1 ADATA Corporation Information
12.10.2 ADATA Overview
12.10.3 ADATA Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 ADATA Solid State Drive (SSD) Product Description
12.10.5 ADATA Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Solid State Drive (SSD) Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Solid State Drive (SSD) Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Solid State Drive (SSD) Production Mode & Process 13.4 Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Solid State Drive (SSD) Sales Channels
13.4.2 Solid State Drive (SSD) Distributors 13.5 Solid State Drive (SSD) Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Solid State Drive (SSD) Industry Trends 14.2 Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Drivers 14.3 Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Challenges 14.4 Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
