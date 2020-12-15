Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Competitive landscape, Growth Strategies for Business Development, Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026|Phillips Lighting Holding, OSRAM Licht, ABB(Cooper Industries), Dialight

The global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market, such as , Phillips Lighting Holding, OSRAM Licht, ABB(Cooper Industries), Dialight, Samsung, General Electric, Cree, Virtual Extension, Zumtobel Group, Sharp They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market by Product: , Continuity Measurement, Voltage Measurement, Resistance Measurement

Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market by Application: Industrial Lighting, Commercial Lighting, Residential Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Overview

1.1 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Product Overview

1.2 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Solid-State Lighting

1.2.2 Hid Lighting

1.2.3 Plasma And Induction Lighting

1.2.4 Fluorescent Lighting

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting by Application

4.1 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial Lighting

4.1.2 Commercial Lighting

4.1.3 Residential Lighting

4.1.4 Automotive Lighting

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting by Application

4.5.2 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting by Application 5 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Business

10.1 Phillips Lighting Holding

10.1.1 Phillips Lighting Holding Corporation Information

10.1.2 Phillips Lighting Holding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Phillips Lighting Holding Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Phillips Lighting Holding Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered

10.1.5 Phillips Lighting Holding Recent Development

10.2 OSRAM Licht

10.2.1 OSRAM Licht Corporation Information

10.2.2 OSRAM Licht Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 OSRAM Licht Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 OSRAM Licht Recent Development

10.3 ABB(Cooper Industries)

10.3.1 ABB(Cooper Industries) Corporation Information

10.3.2 ABB(Cooper Industries) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 ABB(Cooper Industries) Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 ABB(Cooper Industries) Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered

10.3.5 ABB(Cooper Industries) Recent Development

10.4 Dialight

10.4.1 Dialight Corporation Information

10.4.2 Dialight Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Dialight Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Dialight Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered

10.4.5 Dialight Recent Development

10.5 Samsung

10.5.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.5.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Samsung Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Samsung Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered

10.5.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.6 General Electric

10.6.1 General Electric Corporation Information

10.6.2 General Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 General Electric Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 General Electric Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered

10.6.5 General Electric Recent Development

10.7 Cree

10.7.1 Cree Corporation Information

10.7.2 Cree Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Cree Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Cree Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered

10.7.5 Cree Recent Development

10.8 Virtual Extension

10.8.1 Virtual Extension Corporation Information

10.8.2 Virtual Extension Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Virtual Extension Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Virtual Extension Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered

10.8.5 Virtual Extension Recent Development

10.9 Zumtobel Group

10.9.1 Zumtobel Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Zumtobel Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Zumtobel Group Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Zumtobel Group Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered

10.9.5 Zumtobel Group Recent Development

10.10 Sharp

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sharp Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sharp Recent Development 11 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

