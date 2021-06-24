Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market Analysis By Strategic Growth Rate And Factors 2021-2027 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Merck

“

The global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market.

Leading players of the global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market.

Final Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Merck, Waters Corporation, 3M, PerkinElmer, S*Pure Pte Ltd, Avantor Performance Materials, GL Sciences, Biotage, Restek Corporation, Tecan SP, ANPEL Laboratory Technologies, Orochem Technologies

Competitive Analysis:

Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

Table of Contents

1 Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 SPE Cartridges

1.2.2 SPE Disk

1.2.3 Well Plate

1.3 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment by Application

4.1 Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Chemical

4.1.2 Food

4.1.3 Biological

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment by Country

5.1 North America Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment by Country

6.1 Europe Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment by Country

8.1 Latin America Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Business

10.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

10.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

10.2 Agilent Technologies

10.2.1 Agilent Technologies Corporation Information

10.2.2 Agilent Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Agilent Technologies Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development

10.3 Merck

10.3.1 Merck Corporation Information

10.3.2 Merck Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Merck Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Merck Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Merck Recent Development

10.4 Waters Corporation

10.4.1 Waters Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Waters Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Waters Corporation Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Waters Corporation Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Waters Corporation Recent Development

10.5 3M

10.5.1 3M Corporation Information

10.5.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 3M Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 3M Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 3M Recent Development

10.6 PerkinElmer

10.6.1 PerkinElmer Corporation Information

10.6.2 PerkinElmer Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 PerkinElmer Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 PerkinElmer Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development

10.7 S*Pure Pte Ltd

10.7.1 S*Pure Pte Ltd Corporation Information

10.7.2 S*Pure Pte Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 S*Pure Pte Ltd Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 S*Pure Pte Ltd Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 S*Pure Pte Ltd Recent Development

10.8 Avantor Performance Materials

10.8.1 Avantor Performance Materials Corporation Information

10.8.2 Avantor Performance Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Avantor Performance Materials Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Avantor Performance Materials Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 Avantor Performance Materials Recent Development

10.9 GL Sciences

10.9.1 GL Sciences Corporation Information

10.9.2 GL Sciences Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 GL Sciences Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 GL Sciences Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 GL Sciences Recent Development

10.10 Biotage

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Biotage Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Biotage Recent Development

10.11 Restek Corporation

10.11.1 Restek Corporation Corporation Information

10.11.2 Restek Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Restek Corporation Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Restek Corporation Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 Restek Corporation Recent Development

10.12 Tecan SP

10.12.1 Tecan SP Corporation Information

10.12.2 Tecan SP Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Tecan SP Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Tecan SP Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Products Offered

10.12.5 Tecan SP Recent Development

10.13 ANPEL Laboratory Technologies

10.13.1 ANPEL Laboratory Technologies Corporation Information

10.13.2 ANPEL Laboratory Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 ANPEL Laboratory Technologies Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 ANPEL Laboratory Technologies Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Products Offered

10.13.5 ANPEL Laboratory Technologies Recent Development

10.14 Orochem Technologies

10.14.1 Orochem Technologies Corporation Information

10.14.2 Orochem Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Orochem Technologies Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Orochem Technologies Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Products Offered

10.14.5 Orochem Technologies Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Distributors

12.3 Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Equipment Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

