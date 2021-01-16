Solid Flange Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027 | Coastal Flange, Neo Impex Stainless, Precision Hose & Expansion Joints

“

The report titled Global Solid Flange Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Solid Flange market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Solid Flange market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Solid Flange market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Solid Flange market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Solid Flange report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Solid Flange report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Solid Flange market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Solid Flange market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Solid Flange market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Solid Flange market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Solid Flange market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Coastal Flange, Neo Impex Stainless, Precision Hose & Expansion Joints, Metal Industries, MManan Steel & Metals, Yixing Wanhua Flange, Jiangsu Jiazhan Machinery Manufacturing, Jingye Flange, Amco Metals, Jignesh Steel, Outokumpu Armetal Stainless Pipe Co Ltd (OASP), Pro-Flange Limited, Mass Global Group, Rajendra Industrial Corporation, Suraj Limited, Kerkau Manufacturing, General Flange & Forge LLC, Texas Flange, Viraj Profiles Ltd, Sandvik Materials Technology, Flanschenwerk Bebitz Gmbh, Metalfar, AFGlobal, Renine Metalloys

Market Segmentation by Product: Stainless Steel

Alloy Steel

Nickel Alloy

Carbon Steel

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Petrochemical

Power Generation

Wastewater Management

Chemical Industry

Automobile Industry

Others



The Solid Flange Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Solid Flange market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Solid Flange market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Solid Flange market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Solid Flange industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Solid Flange market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Solid Flange market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solid Flange market?

Table of Contents:

1 Solid Flange Market Overview

1.1 Solid Flange Product Overview

1.2 Solid Flange Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Stainless Steel

1.2.2 Alloy Steel

1.2.3 Nickel Alloy

1.2.4 Carbon Steel

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Solid Flange Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Solid Flange Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Solid Flange Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Solid Flange Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Solid Flange Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Solid Flange Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Solid Flange Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Solid Flange Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Solid Flange Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Solid Flange Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Solid Flange Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Solid Flange Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Solid Flange Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Solid Flange Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Solid Flange Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Solid Flange Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Solid Flange Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Solid Flange Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Solid Flange Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Solid Flange Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Solid Flange Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solid Flange Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Solid Flange Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Solid Flange as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Solid Flange Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Solid Flange Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Solid Flange Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Solid Flange Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Solid Flange Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.1 Global Solid Flange Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Solid Flange Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Solid Flange Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Solid Flange Market Size Market Share by Region

3.3.1 Global Solid Flange Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Solid Flange Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Solid Flange Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Solid Flange by Application

4.1 Solid Flange Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Petrochemical

4.1.2 Power Generation

4.1.3 Wastewater Management

4.1.4 Chemical Industry

4.1.5 Automobile Industry

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Solid Flange Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Solid Flange Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Solid Flange Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Solid Flange Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Solid Flange Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Solid Flange Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Solid Flange Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Solid Flange Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Solid Flange Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Solid Flange Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size by Application

4.3.1 North America Solid Flange Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Solid Flange Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Solid Flange Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Solid Flange Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Solid Flange by Country

5.1 North America Solid Flange Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Solid Flange Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Solid Flange Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Solid Flange Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Solid Flange Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Solid Flange Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Solid Flange by Country

6.1 Europe Solid Flange Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Solid Flange Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Solid Flange Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Solid Flange Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Solid Flange Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Solid Flange Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Solid Flange by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Solid Flange Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Solid Flange Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Solid Flange Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Solid Flange Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Solid Flange Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Solid Flange Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Solid Flange by Country

8.1 Latin America Solid Flange Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Solid Flange Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Solid Flange Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Solid Flange Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Solid Flange Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Solid Flange Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Solid Flange by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Solid Flange Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solid Flange Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solid Flange Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Solid Flange Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solid Flange Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solid Flange Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solid Flange Business

10.1 Coastal Flange

10.1.1 Coastal Flange Corporation Information

10.1.2 Coastal Flange Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Coastal Flange Solid Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Coastal Flange Solid Flange Products Offered

10.1.5 Coastal Flange Recent Development

10.2 Neo Impex Stainless

10.2.1 Neo Impex Stainless Corporation Information

10.2.2 Neo Impex Stainless Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Neo Impex Stainless Solid Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Coastal Flange Solid Flange Products Offered

10.2.5 Neo Impex Stainless Recent Development

10.3 Precision Hose & Expansion Joints

10.3.1 Precision Hose & Expansion Joints Corporation Information

10.3.2 Precision Hose & Expansion Joints Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Precision Hose & Expansion Joints Solid Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Precision Hose & Expansion Joints Solid Flange Products Offered

10.3.5 Precision Hose & Expansion Joints Recent Development

10.4 Metal Industries

10.4.1 Metal Industries Corporation Information

10.4.2 Metal Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Metal Industries Solid Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Metal Industries Solid Flange Products Offered

10.4.5 Metal Industries Recent Development

10.5 MManan Steel & Metals

10.5.1 MManan Steel & Metals Corporation Information

10.5.2 MManan Steel & Metals Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 MManan Steel & Metals Solid Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 MManan Steel & Metals Solid Flange Products Offered

10.5.5 MManan Steel & Metals Recent Development

10.6 Yixing Wanhua Flange

10.6.1 Yixing Wanhua Flange Corporation Information

10.6.2 Yixing Wanhua Flange Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Yixing Wanhua Flange Solid Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Yixing Wanhua Flange Solid Flange Products Offered

10.6.5 Yixing Wanhua Flange Recent Development

10.7 Jiangsu Jiazhan Machinery Manufacturing

10.7.1 Jiangsu Jiazhan Machinery Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.7.2 Jiangsu Jiazhan Machinery Manufacturing Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Jiangsu Jiazhan Machinery Manufacturing Solid Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Jiangsu Jiazhan Machinery Manufacturing Solid Flange Products Offered

10.7.5 Jiangsu Jiazhan Machinery Manufacturing Recent Development

10.8 Jingye Flange

10.8.1 Jingye Flange Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jingye Flange Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Jingye Flange Solid Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Jingye Flange Solid Flange Products Offered

10.8.5 Jingye Flange Recent Development

10.9 Amco Metals

10.9.1 Amco Metals Corporation Information

10.9.2 Amco Metals Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Amco Metals Solid Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Amco Metals Solid Flange Products Offered

10.9.5 Amco Metals Recent Development

10.10 Jignesh Steel

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Solid Flange Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Jignesh Steel Solid Flange Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Jignesh Steel Recent Development

10.11 Outokumpu Armetal Stainless Pipe Co Ltd (OASP)

10.11.1 Outokumpu Armetal Stainless Pipe Co Ltd (OASP) Corporation Information

10.11.2 Outokumpu Armetal Stainless Pipe Co Ltd (OASP) Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Outokumpu Armetal Stainless Pipe Co Ltd (OASP) Solid Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Outokumpu Armetal Stainless Pipe Co Ltd (OASP) Solid Flange Products Offered

10.11.5 Outokumpu Armetal Stainless Pipe Co Ltd (OASP) Recent Development

10.12 Pro-Flange Limited

10.12.1 Pro-Flange Limited Corporation Information

10.12.2 Pro-Flange Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Pro-Flange Limited Solid Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Pro-Flange Limited Solid Flange Products Offered

10.12.5 Pro-Flange Limited Recent Development

10.13 Mass Global Group

10.13.1 Mass Global Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 Mass Global Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Mass Global Group Solid Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Mass Global Group Solid Flange Products Offered

10.13.5 Mass Global Group Recent Development

10.14 Rajendra Industrial Corporation

10.14.1 Rajendra Industrial Corporation Corporation Information

10.14.2 Rajendra Industrial Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Rajendra Industrial Corporation Solid Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Rajendra Industrial Corporation Solid Flange Products Offered

10.14.5 Rajendra Industrial Corporation Recent Development

10.15 Suraj Limited

10.15.1 Suraj Limited Corporation Information

10.15.2 Suraj Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Suraj Limited Solid Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Suraj Limited Solid Flange Products Offered

10.15.5 Suraj Limited Recent Development

10.16 Kerkau Manufacturing

10.16.1 Kerkau Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.16.2 Kerkau Manufacturing Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Kerkau Manufacturing Solid Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Kerkau Manufacturing Solid Flange Products Offered

10.16.5 Kerkau Manufacturing Recent Development

10.17 General Flange & Forge LLC

10.17.1 General Flange & Forge LLC Corporation Information

10.17.2 General Flange & Forge LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 General Flange & Forge LLC Solid Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 General Flange & Forge LLC Solid Flange Products Offered

10.17.5 General Flange & Forge LLC Recent Development

10.18 Texas Flange

10.18.1 Texas Flange Corporation Information

10.18.2 Texas Flange Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Texas Flange Solid Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Texas Flange Solid Flange Products Offered

10.18.5 Texas Flange Recent Development

10.19 Viraj Profiles Ltd

10.19.1 Viraj Profiles Ltd Corporation Information

10.19.2 Viraj Profiles Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Viraj Profiles Ltd Solid Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Viraj Profiles Ltd Solid Flange Products Offered

10.19.5 Viraj Profiles Ltd Recent Development

10.20 Sandvik Materials Technology

10.20.1 Sandvik Materials Technology Corporation Information

10.20.2 Sandvik Materials Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Sandvik Materials Technology Solid Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Sandvik Materials Technology Solid Flange Products Offered

10.20.5 Sandvik Materials Technology Recent Development

10.21 Flanschenwerk Bebitz Gmbh

10.21.1 Flanschenwerk Bebitz Gmbh Corporation Information

10.21.2 Flanschenwerk Bebitz Gmbh Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Flanschenwerk Bebitz Gmbh Solid Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Flanschenwerk Bebitz Gmbh Solid Flange Products Offered

10.21.5 Flanschenwerk Bebitz Gmbh Recent Development

10.22 Metalfar

10.22.1 Metalfar Corporation Information

10.22.2 Metalfar Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Metalfar Solid Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Metalfar Solid Flange Products Offered

10.22.5 Metalfar Recent Development

10.23 AFGlobal

10.23.1 AFGlobal Corporation Information

10.23.2 AFGlobal Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 AFGlobal Solid Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 AFGlobal Solid Flange Products Offered

10.23.5 AFGlobal Recent Development

10.24 Renine Metalloys

10.24.1 Renine Metalloys Corporation Information

10.24.2 Renine Metalloys Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Renine Metalloys Solid Flange Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Renine Metalloys Solid Flange Products Offered

10.24.5 Renine Metalloys Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Solid Flange Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Solid Flange Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Solid Flange Distributors

12.3 Solid Flange Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

