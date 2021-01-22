Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Production Capacity, Market Share, Price, Mergers & Forecast 2021-2027 | ABB, Schneider Electric, Hitachi

“

The report titled Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ABB, Schneider Electric, Hitachi, Fuji Electric, Grundfos, Solaropia, Salicru, MOSO, Sollat​​ek, Solartech, Gozuk, MNE, Voltacon, Hober, INVT Electric, MICNO, KEWO, Voltronic Power, Yaskawa, JFY

Market Segmentation by Product: Single-phase

3 Phase

Single-phase & 3 Phase



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial Use

Home Use



The Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)

1.2 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Single-phase

1.2.3 3 Phase

1.2.4 Single-phase & 3 Phase

1.3 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.3.3 Home Use

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production

3.4.1 North America Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production

3.5.1 Europe Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production

3.6.1 China Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production

3.7.1 Japan Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Corporation Information

7.1.2 ABB Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ABB Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ABB Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ABB Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Schneider Electric

7.2.1 Schneider Electric Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Schneider Electric Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Schneider Electric Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Schneider Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Schneider Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Hitachi

7.3.1 Hitachi Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hitachi Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Hitachi Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Hitachi Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Hitachi Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Fuji Electric

7.4.1 Fuji Electric Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Fuji Electric Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Fuji Electric Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Fuji Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Fuji Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Grundfos

7.5.1 Grundfos Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Grundfos Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Grundfos Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Grundfos Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Grundfos Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Solaropia

7.6.1 Solaropia Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Solaropia Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Solaropia Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Solaropia Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Solaropia Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Salicru

7.7.1 Salicru Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Salicru Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Salicru Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Salicru Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Salicru Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 MOSO

7.8.1 MOSO Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Corporation Information

7.8.2 MOSO Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 MOSO Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 MOSO Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 MOSO Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Sollat​​ek

7.9.1 Sollat​​ek Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sollat​​ek Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Sollat​​ek Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Sollat​​ek Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Sollat​​ek Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Solartech

7.10.1 Solartech Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Solartech Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Solartech Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Solartech Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Solartech Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Gozuk

7.11.1 Gozuk Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Gozuk Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Gozuk Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Gozuk Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Gozuk Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 MNE

7.12.1 MNE Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Corporation Information

7.12.2 MNE Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 MNE Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 MNE Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 MNE Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Voltacon

7.13.1 Voltacon Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Voltacon Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Voltacon Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Voltacon Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Voltacon Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Hober

7.14.1 Hober Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Corporation Information

7.14.2 Hober Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Hober Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Hober Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Hober Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 INVT Electric

7.15.1 INVT Electric Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Corporation Information

7.15.2 INVT Electric Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.15.3 INVT Electric Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 INVT Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 INVT Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 MICNO

7.16.1 MICNO Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Corporation Information

7.16.2 MICNO Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.16.3 MICNO Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 MICNO Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 MICNO Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 KEWO

7.17.1 KEWO Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Corporation Information

7.17.2 KEWO Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.17.3 KEWO Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 KEWO Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 KEWO Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Voltronic Power

7.18.1 Voltronic Power Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Corporation Information

7.18.2 Voltronic Power Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Voltronic Power Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Voltronic Power Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Voltronic Power Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Yaskawa

7.19.1 Yaskawa Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Corporation Information

7.19.2 Yaskawa Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Yaskawa Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Yaskawa Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Yaskawa Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 JFY

7.20.1 JFY Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Corporation Information

7.20.2 JFY Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Portfolio

7.20.3 JFY Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 JFY Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 JFY Recent Developments/Updates

8 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)

8.4 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Distributors List

9.3 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Industry Trends

10.2 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Growth Drivers

10.3 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Challenges

10.4 Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Solar Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

