Solar Trackers Market Size, Forecasts, Emerging Trends, Research Report 2026 | Soitec SA, Arctech, Array Technologies

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Solar Trackers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Solar Trackers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Solar Trackers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Solar Trackers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Solar Trackers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Solar Trackers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Solar Trackers market.

Solar Trackers Market Top Companies/Manufacturers: Soitec SA, Arctech, Array Technologies, Convert Italia, First Solar, NEXTracker, Abengoa, AllEarth Renewables, Edisun Microgrids, Exosun, GameChange Solar, Haosolar, Mahindra Susten, Scorpius Trackers, Solar FlexRack, Sun Action Trackers, SunLink, SunPower Solar Trackers Market Types: Single Axis

Dual Axis

Solar Trackers Market Applications: Utility

Non-utility



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Solar Trackers market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Solar Trackers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Solar Trackers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Solar Trackers market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Solar Trackers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solar Trackers market

Table Of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solar Trackers Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Solar Trackers Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Solar Trackers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Single Axis

1.4.3 Dual Axis

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solar Trackers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Utility

1.5.3 Non-utility

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Solar Trackers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Solar Trackers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Solar Trackers Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Solar Trackers Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Solar Trackers, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Solar Trackers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Solar Trackers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Solar Trackers Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Solar Trackers Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Solar Trackers Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Solar Trackers Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Solar Trackers Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Solar Trackers Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Solar Trackers Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Solar Trackers Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Solar Trackers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solar Trackers Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Solar Trackers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Solar Trackers Production by Regions

4.1 Global Solar Trackers Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Solar Trackers Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Solar Trackers Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Solar Trackers Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Solar Trackers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Solar Trackers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Solar Trackers Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Solar Trackers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Solar Trackers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Solar Trackers Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Solar Trackers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Solar Trackers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Solar Trackers Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Solar Trackers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Solar Trackers Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Solar Trackers Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Solar Trackers Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Solar Trackers Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Solar Trackers Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Solar Trackers Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Solar Trackers Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Solar Trackers Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Solar Trackers Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Solar Trackers Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Solar Trackers Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Solar Trackers Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Solar Trackers Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Trackers Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Trackers Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Solar Trackers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Solar Trackers Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Solar Trackers Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Solar Trackers Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Solar Trackers Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Solar Trackers Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Solar Trackers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Solar Trackers Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Solar Trackers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Solar Trackers Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Solar Trackers Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Soitec SA

8.1.1 Soitec SA Corporation Information

8.1.2 Soitec SA Overview

8.1.3 Soitec SA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Soitec SA Product Description

8.1.5 Soitec SA Related Developments

8.2 Arctech

8.2.1 Arctech Corporation Information

8.2.2 Arctech Overview

8.2.3 Arctech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Arctech Product Description

8.2.5 Arctech Related Developments

8.3 Array Technologies

8.3.1 Array Technologies Corporation Information

8.3.2 Array Technologies Overview

8.3.3 Array Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Array Technologies Product Description

8.3.5 Array Technologies Related Developments

8.4 Convert Italia

8.4.1 Convert Italia Corporation Information

8.4.2 Convert Italia Overview

8.4.3 Convert Italia Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Convert Italia Product Description

8.4.5 Convert Italia Related Developments

8.5 First Solar

8.5.1 First Solar Corporation Information

8.5.2 First Solar Overview

8.5.3 First Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 First Solar Product Description

8.5.5 First Solar Related Developments

8.6 NEXTracker

8.6.1 NEXTracker Corporation Information

8.6.2 NEXTracker Overview

8.6.3 NEXTracker Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 NEXTracker Product Description

8.6.5 NEXTracker Related Developments

8.7 Abengoa

8.7.1 Abengoa Corporation Information

8.7.2 Abengoa Overview

8.7.3 Abengoa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Abengoa Product Description

8.7.5 Abengoa Related Developments

8.8 AllEarth Renewables

8.8.1 AllEarth Renewables Corporation Information

8.8.2 AllEarth Renewables Overview

8.8.3 AllEarth Renewables Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 AllEarth Renewables Product Description

8.8.5 AllEarth Renewables Related Developments

8.9 Edisun Microgrids

8.9.1 Edisun Microgrids Corporation Information

8.9.2 Edisun Microgrids Overview

8.9.3 Edisun Microgrids Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Edisun Microgrids Product Description

8.9.5 Edisun Microgrids Related Developments

8.10 Exosun

8.10.1 Exosun Corporation Information

8.10.2 Exosun Overview

8.10.3 Exosun Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Exosun Product Description

8.10.5 Exosun Related Developments

8.11 GameChange Solar

8.11.1 GameChange Solar Corporation Information

8.11.2 GameChange Solar Overview

8.11.3 GameChange Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 GameChange Solar Product Description

8.11.5 GameChange Solar Related Developments

8.12 Haosolar

8.12.1 Haosolar Corporation Information

8.12.2 Haosolar Overview

8.12.3 Haosolar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Haosolar Product Description

8.12.5 Haosolar Related Developments

8.13 Mahindra Susten

8.13.1 Mahindra Susten Corporation Information

8.13.2 Mahindra Susten Overview

8.13.3 Mahindra Susten Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Mahindra Susten Product Description

8.13.5 Mahindra Susten Related Developments

8.14 Scorpius Trackers

8.14.1 Scorpius Trackers Corporation Information

8.14.2 Scorpius Trackers Overview

8.14.3 Scorpius Trackers Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Scorpius Trackers Product Description

8.14.5 Scorpius Trackers Related Developments

8.15 Solar FlexRack

8.15.1 Solar FlexRack Corporation Information

8.15.2 Solar FlexRack Overview

8.15.3 Solar FlexRack Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Solar FlexRack Product Description

8.15.5 Solar FlexRack Related Developments

8.16 Sun Action Trackers

8.16.1 Sun Action Trackers Corporation Information

8.16.2 Sun Action Trackers Overview

8.16.3 Sun Action Trackers Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Sun Action Trackers Product Description

8.16.5 Sun Action Trackers Related Developments

8.17 SunLink

8.17.1 SunLink Corporation Information

8.17.2 SunLink Overview

8.17.3 SunLink Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 SunLink Product Description

8.17.5 SunLink Related Developments

8.18 SunPower

8.18.1 SunPower Corporation Information

8.18.2 SunPower Overview

8.18.3 SunPower Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 SunPower Product Description

8.18.5 SunPower Related Developments

9 Solar Trackers Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Solar Trackers Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Solar Trackers Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Solar Trackers Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Solar Trackers Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Solar Trackers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Solar Trackers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Solar Trackers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Solar Trackers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Solar Trackers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Solar Trackers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Solar Trackers Sales Channels

11.2.2 Solar Trackers Distributors

11.3 Solar Trackers Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Solar Trackers Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Solar Trackers Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Solar Trackers Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

