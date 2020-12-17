LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Solar PV Modules Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Solar PV Modules market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Solar PV Modules market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Solar PV Modules market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Trina Solar, Jinko Solar, Hanwha Q CELLS, LONGi Solar, Aiko Solar, JA Solar Holdings, Canadian Solar, Yingli Solar, SFCE, GCL System Integration Technology, Chint, Kyocera, REC Group, Motech, United Renewable Energy, Vina Solar, SunPower, RECOM Solar, Adani Solar, Risen Energy, Talesun Solar, Renesola, First Solar, Calyxo GmbH, Advanced Solar Power, Solar Frontier, Hanergy, CNBM Kaisheng Market Segment by Product Type: Crystalline Silicon Modules

CIGS Modules

CdTe Modules

Other Market Segment by Application: Residential

Industrial & Commercial

Utility

Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Solar PV Modules market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Solar PV Modules market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Solar PV Modules industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Solar PV Modules market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Solar PV Modules market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solar PV Modules market

TOC

1 Solar PV Modules Market Overview

1.1 Solar PV Modules Product Scope

1.2 Solar PV Modules Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solar PV Modules Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Crystalline Silicon Modules

1.2.3 CIGS Modules

1.2.4 CdTe Modules

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Solar PV Modules Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Solar PV Modules Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Industrial & Commercial

1.3.4 Utility

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Solar PV Modules Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Solar PV Modules Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Solar PV Modules Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Solar PV Modules Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Solar PV Modules Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Solar PV Modules Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Solar PV Modules Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Solar PV Modules Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Solar PV Modules Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Solar PV Modules Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Solar PV Modules Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Solar PV Modules Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Solar PV Modules Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Solar PV Modules Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Solar PV Modules Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Solar PV Modules Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Solar PV Modules Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Solar PV Modules Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Solar PV Modules Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Solar PV Modules Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Solar PV Modules Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Solar PV Modules Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Solar PV Modules as of 2019)

3.4 Global Solar PV Modules Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Solar PV Modules Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Solar PV Modules Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Solar PV Modules Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Solar PV Modules Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Solar PV Modules Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Solar PV Modules Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Solar PV Modules Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Solar PV Modules Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Solar PV Modules Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Solar PV Modules Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Solar PV Modules Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Solar PV Modules Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Solar PV Modules Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Solar PV Modules Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Solar PV Modules Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Solar PV Modules Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Solar PV Modules Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Solar PV Modules Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Solar PV Modules Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Solar PV Modules Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Solar PV Modules Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Solar PV Modules Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Solar PV Modules Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Solar PV Modules Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Solar PV Modules Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Solar PV Modules Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Solar PV Modules Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Solar PV Modules Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Solar PV Modules Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Solar PV Modules Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Solar PV Modules Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Solar PV Modules Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Solar PV Modules Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Solar PV Modules Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Solar PV Modules Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Solar PV Modules Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Solar PV Modules Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Solar PV Modules Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Solar PV Modules Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Solar PV Modules Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Solar PV Modules Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Solar PV Modules Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Solar PV Modules Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Solar PV Modules Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solar PV Modules Business

12.1 Trina Solar

12.1.1 Trina Solar Corporation Information

12.1.2 Trina Solar Business Overview

12.1.3 Trina Solar Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Trina Solar Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.1.5 Trina Solar Recent Development

12.2 Jinko Solar

12.2.1 Jinko Solar Corporation Information

12.2.2 Jinko Solar Business Overview

12.2.3 Jinko Solar Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Jinko Solar Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.2.5 Jinko Solar Recent Development

12.3 Hanwha Q CELLS

12.3.1 Hanwha Q CELLS Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hanwha Q CELLS Business Overview

12.3.3 Hanwha Q CELLS Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Hanwha Q CELLS Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.3.5 Hanwha Q CELLS Recent Development

12.4 LONGi Solar

12.4.1 LONGi Solar Corporation Information

12.4.2 LONGi Solar Business Overview

12.4.3 LONGi Solar Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 LONGi Solar Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.4.5 LONGi Solar Recent Development

12.5 Aiko Solar

12.5.1 Aiko Solar Corporation Information

12.5.2 Aiko Solar Business Overview

12.5.3 Aiko Solar Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Aiko Solar Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.5.5 Aiko Solar Recent Development

12.6 JA Solar Holdings

12.6.1 JA Solar Holdings Corporation Information

12.6.2 JA Solar Holdings Business Overview

12.6.3 JA Solar Holdings Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 JA Solar Holdings Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.6.5 JA Solar Holdings Recent Development

12.7 Canadian Solar

12.7.1 Canadian Solar Corporation Information

12.7.2 Canadian Solar Business Overview

12.7.3 Canadian Solar Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Canadian Solar Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.7.5 Canadian Solar Recent Development

12.8 Yingli Solar

12.8.1 Yingli Solar Corporation Information

12.8.2 Yingli Solar Business Overview

12.8.3 Yingli Solar Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Yingli Solar Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.8.5 Yingli Solar Recent Development

12.9 SFCE

12.9.1 SFCE Corporation Information

12.9.2 SFCE Business Overview

12.9.3 SFCE Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 SFCE Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.9.5 SFCE Recent Development

12.10 GCL System Integration Technology

12.10.1 GCL System Integration Technology Corporation Information

12.10.2 GCL System Integration Technology Business Overview

12.10.3 GCL System Integration Technology Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 GCL System Integration Technology Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.10.5 GCL System Integration Technology Recent Development

12.11 Chint

12.11.1 Chint Corporation Information

12.11.2 Chint Business Overview

12.11.3 Chint Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Chint Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.11.5 Chint Recent Development

12.12 Kyocera

12.12.1 Kyocera Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kyocera Business Overview

12.12.3 Kyocera Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Kyocera Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.12.5 Kyocera Recent Development

12.13 REC Group

12.13.1 REC Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 REC Group Business Overview

12.13.3 REC Group Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 REC Group Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.13.5 REC Group Recent Development

12.14 Motech

12.14.1 Motech Corporation Information

12.14.2 Motech Business Overview

12.14.3 Motech Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Motech Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.14.5 Motech Recent Development

12.15 United Renewable Energy

12.15.1 United Renewable Energy Corporation Information

12.15.2 United Renewable Energy Business Overview

12.15.3 United Renewable Energy Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 United Renewable Energy Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.15.5 United Renewable Energy Recent Development

12.16 Vina Solar

12.16.1 Vina Solar Corporation Information

12.16.2 Vina Solar Business Overview

12.16.3 Vina Solar Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Vina Solar Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.16.5 Vina Solar Recent Development

12.17 SunPower

12.17.1 SunPower Corporation Information

12.17.2 SunPower Business Overview

12.17.3 SunPower Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 SunPower Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.17.5 SunPower Recent Development

12.18 RECOM Solar

12.18.1 RECOM Solar Corporation Information

12.18.2 RECOM Solar Business Overview

12.18.3 RECOM Solar Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 RECOM Solar Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.18.5 RECOM Solar Recent Development

12.19 Adani Solar

12.19.1 Adani Solar Corporation Information

12.19.2 Adani Solar Business Overview

12.19.3 Adani Solar Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Adani Solar Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.19.5 Adani Solar Recent Development

12.20 Risen Energy

12.20.1 Risen Energy Corporation Information

12.20.2 Risen Energy Business Overview

12.20.3 Risen Energy Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Risen Energy Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.20.5 Risen Energy Recent Development

12.21 Talesun Solar

12.21.1 Talesun Solar Corporation Information

12.21.2 Talesun Solar Business Overview

12.21.3 Talesun Solar Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Talesun Solar Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.21.5 Talesun Solar Recent Development

12.22 Renesola

12.22.1 Renesola Corporation Information

12.22.2 Renesola Business Overview

12.22.3 Renesola Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Renesola Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.22.5 Renesola Recent Development

12.23 First Solar

12.23.1 First Solar Corporation Information

12.23.2 First Solar Business Overview

12.23.3 First Solar Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 First Solar Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.23.5 First Solar Recent Development

12.24 Calyxo GmbH

12.24.1 Calyxo GmbH Corporation Information

12.24.2 Calyxo GmbH Business Overview

12.24.3 Calyxo GmbH Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Calyxo GmbH Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.24.5 Calyxo GmbH Recent Development

12.25 Advanced Solar Power

12.25.1 Advanced Solar Power Corporation Information

12.25.2 Advanced Solar Power Business Overview

12.25.3 Advanced Solar Power Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Advanced Solar Power Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.25.5 Advanced Solar Power Recent Development

12.26 Solar Frontier

12.26.1 Solar Frontier Corporation Information

12.26.2 Solar Frontier Business Overview

12.26.3 Solar Frontier Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 Solar Frontier Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.26.5 Solar Frontier Recent Development

12.27 Hanergy

12.27.1 Hanergy Corporation Information

12.27.2 Hanergy Business Overview

12.27.3 Hanergy Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.27.4 Hanergy Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.27.5 Hanergy Recent Development

12.28 CNBM Kaisheng

12.28.1 CNBM Kaisheng Corporation Information

12.28.2 CNBM Kaisheng Business Overview

12.28.3 CNBM Kaisheng Solar PV Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.28.4 CNBM Kaisheng Solar PV Modules Products Offered

12.28.5 CNBM Kaisheng Recent Development 13 Solar PV Modules Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Solar PV Modules Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Solar PV Modules

13.4 Solar PV Modules Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Solar PV Modules Distributors List

14.3 Solar PV Modules Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Solar PV Modules Market Trends

15.2 Solar PV Modules Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Solar PV Modules Market Challenges

15.4 Solar PV Modules Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

