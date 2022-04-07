Solar Panels Frame Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2028 | 7 Star Aluminium, Akcome, Atecom Technology

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Solar Panels Frame market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Solar Panels Frame market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2015-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Solar Panels Frame market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Solar Panels Frame market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4511241/global-solar-panels-frame-market

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Solar Panels Frame market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Solar Panels Frame market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Solar Panels Frame report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Solar Panels Frame Market Research Report: 7 Star Aluminium

Akcome

Atecom Technology

Accelor Precision Corporation

Alom Group

Alumec

Aluminum Shapes LLC

American Industrial Company

Anhui Yinjing Metal Products Co., Ltd.

Asal Solar

Bohn and Dawson Inc

Bonnell Aluminum

Constellium Soft Alloys Europe

Crystal Industries

EVS Metal

AEB International Inc.

Changshu Jingcheng Aluminum

Changzhou Kaihong Aluminum

Jiangsu Davinsolar Energy Technology

Jiangsu Jiangnan Chuangjia Profile Co.,Ltd.

Jiangyin East-China Aluminum Technology Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu LEAD Aluminum Industry

Xinxiang Aluminum

Spectra

Targray



Global Solar Panels Frame Market Segmentation by Product: Screw Frame

Angle Code Frame



Global Solar Panels Frame Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial

Residential

Industrial



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Solar Panels Frame market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Solar Panels Frame research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Solar Panels Frame market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Solar Panels Frame market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Solar Panels Frame report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Reasons to Procure this Report: –

(A) The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.

(B) The report provides Solar Panels Frame market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country-level with a complete analysis to 2028 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim.

(C) The research includes the Solar Panels Frame market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.

(D) Solar Panels Frame market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.

(E) This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.

(F) The study helps evaluate Solar Panels Frame business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

(1) This report gives all the information about the industry analysis, revenue, and overview, of this market.

(2) What will be the rate of increase in market size and growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

(3) What are the major global Solar Panels Frame market trends influencing the development of the market?

(4) What are the vital results of SWOT analysis of the major players operating in the Solar Panels Frame market?

(5) What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by Major competitors in the market?

(6) What are the market opportunities and threats faced by vendors in the Global Solar Panels Frame market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4511241/global-solar-panels-frame-market

Table of Content

1 Solar Panels Frame Market Overview

1.1 Solar Panels Frame Product Overview

1.2 Solar Panels Frame Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Screw Frame

1.2.2 Angle Code Frame

1.3 Global Solar Panels Frame Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Solar Panels Frame Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Solar Panels Frame Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Solar Panels Frame Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Solar Panels Frame Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Solar Panels Frame Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Solar Panels Frame Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Solar Panels Frame Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Solar Panels Frame Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Solar Panels Frame Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Solar Panels Frame Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Solar Panels Frame Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Frame Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Solar Panels Frame Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Solar Panels Frame Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Solar Panels Frame Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Solar Panels Frame Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Solar Panels Frame Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Solar Panels Frame Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Solar Panels Frame Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Solar Panels Frame Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Solar Panels Frame Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Solar Panels Frame Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Solar Panels Frame as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Solar Panels Frame Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Solar Panels Frame Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Solar Panels Frame Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Solar Panels Frame Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Solar Panels Frame Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Solar Panels Frame Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Solar Panels Frame Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Solar Panels Frame Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Solar Panels Frame Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Solar Panels Frame Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Solar Panels Frame Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Solar Panels Frame Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Solar Panels Frame by Application

4.1 Solar Panels Frame Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial

4.1.2 Residential

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global Solar Panels Frame Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Solar Panels Frame Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Solar Panels Frame Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Solar Panels Frame Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Solar Panels Frame Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Solar Panels Frame Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Solar Panels Frame Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Solar Panels Frame Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Solar Panels Frame Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Solar Panels Frame Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Solar Panels Frame Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Solar Panels Frame Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Frame Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Solar Panels Frame Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Solar Panels Frame Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Solar Panels Frame by Country

5.1 North America Solar Panels Frame Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Solar Panels Frame Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Solar Panels Frame Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Solar Panels Frame Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Solar Panels Frame Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Solar Panels Frame Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Solar Panels Frame by Country

6.1 Europe Solar Panels Frame Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Solar Panels Frame Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Solar Panels Frame Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Solar Panels Frame Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Solar Panels Frame Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Solar Panels Frame Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Frame by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Frame Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Frame Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Frame Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Frame Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Frame Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Solar Panels Frame Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Solar Panels Frame by Country

8.1 Latin America Solar Panels Frame Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Solar Panels Frame Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Solar Panels Frame Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Solar Panels Frame Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Solar Panels Frame Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Solar Panels Frame Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Solar Panels Frame by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Panels Frame Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Panels Frame Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Panels Frame Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Panels Frame Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Panels Frame Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Panels Frame Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solar Panels Frame Business

10.1 7 Star Aluminium

10.1.1 7 Star Aluminium Corporation Information

10.1.2 7 Star Aluminium Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 7 Star Aluminium Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 7 Star Aluminium Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.1.5 7 Star Aluminium Recent Development

10.2 Akcome

10.2.1 Akcome Corporation Information

10.2.2 Akcome Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Akcome Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Akcome Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.2.5 Akcome Recent Development

10.3 Atecom Technology

10.3.1 Atecom Technology Corporation Information

10.3.2 Atecom Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Atecom Technology Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Atecom Technology Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.3.5 Atecom Technology Recent Development

10.4 Accelor Precision Corporation

10.4.1 Accelor Precision Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Accelor Precision Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Accelor Precision Corporation Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Accelor Precision Corporation Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.4.5 Accelor Precision Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Alom Group

10.5.1 Alom Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Alom Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Alom Group Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Alom Group Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.5.5 Alom Group Recent Development

10.6 Alumec

10.6.1 Alumec Corporation Information

10.6.2 Alumec Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Alumec Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Alumec Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.6.5 Alumec Recent Development

10.7 Aluminum Shapes LLC

10.7.1 Aluminum Shapes LLC Corporation Information

10.7.2 Aluminum Shapes LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Aluminum Shapes LLC Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Aluminum Shapes LLC Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.7.5 Aluminum Shapes LLC Recent Development

10.8 American Industrial Company

10.8.1 American Industrial Company Corporation Information

10.8.2 American Industrial Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 American Industrial Company Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 American Industrial Company Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.8.5 American Industrial Company Recent Development

10.9 Anhui Yinjing Metal Products Co., Ltd.

10.9.1 Anhui Yinjing Metal Products Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Anhui Yinjing Metal Products Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Anhui Yinjing Metal Products Co., Ltd. Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Anhui Yinjing Metal Products Co., Ltd. Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.9.5 Anhui Yinjing Metal Products Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.10 Asal Solar

10.10.1 Asal Solar Corporation Information

10.10.2 Asal Solar Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Asal Solar Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Asal Solar Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.10.5 Asal Solar Recent Development

10.11 Bohn and Dawson Inc

10.11.1 Bohn and Dawson Inc Corporation Information

10.11.2 Bohn and Dawson Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Bohn and Dawson Inc Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Bohn and Dawson Inc Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.11.5 Bohn and Dawson Inc Recent Development

10.12 Bonnell Aluminum

10.12.1 Bonnell Aluminum Corporation Information

10.12.2 Bonnell Aluminum Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Bonnell Aluminum Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Bonnell Aluminum Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.12.5 Bonnell Aluminum Recent Development

10.13 Constellium Soft Alloys Europe

10.13.1 Constellium Soft Alloys Europe Corporation Information

10.13.2 Constellium Soft Alloys Europe Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Constellium Soft Alloys Europe Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Constellium Soft Alloys Europe Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.13.5 Constellium Soft Alloys Europe Recent Development

10.14 Crystal Industries

10.14.1 Crystal Industries Corporation Information

10.14.2 Crystal Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Crystal Industries Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Crystal Industries Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.14.5 Crystal Industries Recent Development

10.15 EVS Metal

10.15.1 EVS Metal Corporation Information

10.15.2 EVS Metal Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 EVS Metal Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 EVS Metal Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.15.5 EVS Metal Recent Development

10.16 AEB International Inc.

10.16.1 AEB International Inc. Corporation Information

10.16.2 AEB International Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 AEB International Inc. Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 AEB International Inc. Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.16.5 AEB International Inc. Recent Development

10.17 Changshu Jingcheng Aluminum

10.17.1 Changshu Jingcheng Aluminum Corporation Information

10.17.2 Changshu Jingcheng Aluminum Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Changshu Jingcheng Aluminum Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.17.4 Changshu Jingcheng Aluminum Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.17.5 Changshu Jingcheng Aluminum Recent Development

10.18 Changzhou Kaihong Aluminum

10.18.1 Changzhou Kaihong Aluminum Corporation Information

10.18.2 Changzhou Kaihong Aluminum Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Changzhou Kaihong Aluminum Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.18.4 Changzhou Kaihong Aluminum Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.18.5 Changzhou Kaihong Aluminum Recent Development

10.19 Jiangsu Davinsolar Energy Technology

10.19.1 Jiangsu Davinsolar Energy Technology Corporation Information

10.19.2 Jiangsu Davinsolar Energy Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Jiangsu Davinsolar Energy Technology Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.19.4 Jiangsu Davinsolar Energy Technology Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.19.5 Jiangsu Davinsolar Energy Technology Recent Development

10.20 Jiangsu Jiangnan Chuangjia Profile Co.,Ltd.

10.20.1 Jiangsu Jiangnan Chuangjia Profile Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

10.20.2 Jiangsu Jiangnan Chuangjia Profile Co.,Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Jiangsu Jiangnan Chuangjia Profile Co.,Ltd. Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.20.4 Jiangsu Jiangnan Chuangjia Profile Co.,Ltd. Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.20.5 Jiangsu Jiangnan Chuangjia Profile Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

10.21 Jiangyin East-China Aluminum Technology Co., Ltd.

10.21.1 Jiangyin East-China Aluminum Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.21.2 Jiangyin East-China Aluminum Technology Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Jiangyin East-China Aluminum Technology Co., Ltd. Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.21.4 Jiangyin East-China Aluminum Technology Co., Ltd. Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.21.5 Jiangyin East-China Aluminum Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.22 Jiangsu LEAD Aluminum Industry

10.22.1 Jiangsu LEAD Aluminum Industry Corporation Information

10.22.2 Jiangsu LEAD Aluminum Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Jiangsu LEAD Aluminum Industry Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.22.4 Jiangsu LEAD Aluminum Industry Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.22.5 Jiangsu LEAD Aluminum Industry Recent Development

10.23 Xinxiang Aluminum

10.23.1 Xinxiang Aluminum Corporation Information

10.23.2 Xinxiang Aluminum Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Xinxiang Aluminum Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.23.4 Xinxiang Aluminum Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.23.5 Xinxiang Aluminum Recent Development

10.24 Spectra

10.24.1 Spectra Corporation Information

10.24.2 Spectra Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Spectra Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.24.4 Spectra Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.24.5 Spectra Recent Development

10.25 Targray

10.25.1 Targray Corporation Information

10.25.2 Targray Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Targray Solar Panels Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.25.4 Targray Solar Panels Frame Products Offered

10.25.5 Targray Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Solar Panels Frame Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Solar Panels Frame Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Solar Panels Frame Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Solar Panels Frame Industry Trends

11.4.2 Solar Panels Frame Market Drivers

11.4.3 Solar Panels Frame Market Challenges

11.4.4 Solar Panels Frame Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Solar Panels Frame Distributors

12.3 Solar Panels Frame Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.”