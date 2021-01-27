Soju Market Development,Size,Type ,Application,Important Companies With Growth Drivers By 2027Lotte Liquor, Muhak, Kumbokju

Soju is the best known liquor from Korea. It is distilled, vodka-like, rice liquor with high potency and often flavored similarly. It is smooth and clean in taste, which makes it easy to drink in combination with various Korean dishes. The main ingredient of soju is rice, almost always in combination with other ingredients such as wheat, barley, or sweet potatoes. Soju is clear-colored and typically varies in alcohol content from 10% to 25% proof. There are two kinds of Soju that one is distilled and the other is diluted. Korean Soju has been manufacturing by diluted way which is different from that of Whisky or Brandy. Usually, Soju has 25% proof of alcohol whereas under 20% proof-soju has become more and more famous.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Soju Market The global Soju market size is projected to reach US$ 3553.6 million by 2026, from US$ 3100.3 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Soju Scope and Segment Soju market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Soju market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, HiteJinro, Lotte Liquor, Muhak, Kumbokju, C1 Soju, bohae, Chungbuk, Hallasan, Mackiss, Andong

Soju Breakdown Data by Type

Distilled Soju, Diluted Soju

Soju Breakdown Data by Application

Below 20 Years Old, 20-40 Years Old, 40-60 Years Old, Above 60 Years Old Regional and Country-level Analysis The Soju market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Soju market report are South Korea, Japan and China. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Soju Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Soju Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Soju Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Distilled Soju

1.4.3 Diluted Soju 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Soju Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Below 20 Years Old

1.3.3 20-40 Years Old

1.3.4 40-60 Years Old

1.3.5 Above 60 Years Old 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Soju Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Soju Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Soju Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Soju Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Soju Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Soju Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Soju Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Soju Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Soju Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Soju Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Soju Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Soju Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Soju Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Soju Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Soju Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Soju Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Soju Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Soju Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Soju Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Soju Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Soju Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Soju Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Soju Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Soju Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Soju Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Soju Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Soju Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Soju Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Soju Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Soju Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Soju Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Soju Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Soju Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Soju Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Soju Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Soju Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Soju Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Soju Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Soju Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Soju Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Soju Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Soju Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Soju Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Soju Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Soju Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Soju Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Soju Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Soju Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Soju Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Soju Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Soju Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Soju Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Soju Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Soju Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Soju Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Soju Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Soju Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Soju Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Soju Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Soju Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Soju Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Soju Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Soju Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Soju Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Soju Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Soju Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Soju Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Soju Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Soju Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Soju Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Soju Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Soju Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Soju Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Soju Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Soju Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Soju Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Soju Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Soju Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Soju Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Soju Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Soju Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Soju Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Soju Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Soju Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Soju Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Soju Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Soju Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 HiteJinro

11.1.1 HiteJinro Corporation Information

11.1.2 HiteJinro Overview

11.1.3 HiteJinro Soju Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 HiteJinro Soju Product Description

11.1.5 HiteJinro Related Developments 11.2 Lotte Liquor

11.2.1 Lotte Liquor Corporation Information

11.2.2 Lotte Liquor Overview

11.2.3 Lotte Liquor Soju Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Lotte Liquor Soju Product Description

11.2.5 Lotte Liquor Related Developments 11.3 Muhak

11.3.1 Muhak Corporation Information

11.3.2 Muhak Overview

11.3.3 Muhak Soju Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Muhak Soju Product Description

11.3.5 Muhak Related Developments 11.4 Kumbokju

11.4.1 Kumbokju Corporation Information

11.4.2 Kumbokju Overview

11.4.3 Kumbokju Soju Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Kumbokju Soju Product Description

11.4.5 Kumbokju Related Developments 11.5 C1 Soju

11.5.1 C1 Soju Corporation Information

11.5.2 C1 Soju Overview

11.5.3 C1 Soju Soju Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 C1 Soju Soju Product Description

11.5.5 C1 Soju Related Developments 11.6 bohae

11.6.1 bohae Corporation Information

11.6.2 bohae Overview

11.6.3 bohae Soju Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 bohae Soju Product Description

11.6.5 bohae Related Developments 11.7 Chungbuk

11.7.1 Chungbuk Corporation Information

11.7.2 Chungbuk Overview

11.7.3 Chungbuk Soju Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Chungbuk Soju Product Description

11.7.5 Chungbuk Related Developments 11.8 Hallasan

11.8.1 Hallasan Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hallasan Overview

11.8.3 Hallasan Soju Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Hallasan Soju Product Description

11.8.5 Hallasan Related Developments 11.9 Mackiss

11.9.1 Mackiss Corporation Information

11.9.2 Mackiss Overview

11.9.3 Mackiss Soju Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Mackiss Soju Product Description

11.9.5 Mackiss Related Developments 11.10 Andong

11.10.1 Andong Corporation Information

11.10.2 Andong Overview

11.10.3 Andong Soju Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Andong Soju Product Description

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Soju Production Mode & Process 12.4 Soju Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Soju Sales Channels

12.4.2 Soju Distributors 12.5 Soju Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Soju Industry Trends 13.2 Soju Market Drivers 13.3 Soju Market Challenges 13.4 Soju Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Soju Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

