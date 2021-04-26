Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Size, Forecast 2021-2027, Latest Trends and Opportunities| Cisco, Riverbed Technology, Barracuda

Published 26 April 2021
Complete study of the global Software-Defined WAN Solutions market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Software-Defined WAN Solutions industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Software-Defined WAN Solutions production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Software-Defined WAN Solutions market include _, Fortinet, Cisco, Riverbed Technology, Barracuda, VMware, CloudGenix, Forcepoint, Bigleaf Networks, Windstream, Oracle, Citrix, Nuage Networks, Star2Star Communications, CenturyLink, Allstream, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Silver Peak, Martello Technologies, AudioCodes, Microsoft, Huawei, Aryaka, Versa Networks, FatPipe Networks, Juniper Networks, Peplink, Teldat, Aurea (GFI), Cato Networks
The report has classified the global Software-Defined WAN Solutions industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Software-Defined WAN Solutions manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Software-Defined WAN Solutions industry.
Global Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Segment By Type:
Virtual Appliance, Physical Appliance, Hybrid
BFSI, Retail, Logistics, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Government, IT and Telecom, Others
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Software-Defined WAN Solutions industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
What is the growth potential of the Software-Defined WAN Solutions market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Software-Defined WAN Solutions industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global Software-Defined WAN Solutions market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global Software-Defined WAN Solutions market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Software-Defined WAN Solutions market?
TOC
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview of Software-Defined WAN Solutions
1.1 Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Overview
1.1.1 Software-Defined WAN Solutions Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.3 Global Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
1.4 Global Software-Defined WAN Solutions Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
1.5 Global Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
1.6 Key Regions, Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.1 North America Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.2 Europe Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.4 Latin America Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Overview by Type
2.1 Global Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Software-Defined WAN Solutions Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Software-Defined WAN Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
2.4 Virtual Appliance
2.5 Physical Appliance
2.6 Hybrid 3 Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Overview by Application
3.1 Global Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Software-Defined WAN Solutions Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Software-Defined WAN Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
3.4 BFSI
3.5 Retail
3.6 Logistics
3.7 Healthcare and Lifesciences
3.8 Government
3.9 IT and Telecom
3.10 Others 4 Global Software-Defined WAN Solutions Competition Analysis by Players
4.1 Global Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Software-Defined WAN Solutions as of 2019)
4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market
4.4 Global Top Players Software-Defined WAN Solutions Headquarters and Area Served
4.5 Key Players Software-Defined WAN Solutions Product Solution and Service
4.6 Competitive Status
4.6.1 Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Concentration Rate
4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data
5.1 Fortinet
5.1.1 Fortinet Profile
5.1.2 Fortinet Main Business
5.1.3 Fortinet Products, Services and Solutions
5.1.4 Fortinet Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.1.5 Fortinet Recent Developments
5.2 Cisco
5.2.1 Cisco Profile
5.2.2 Cisco Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.2.3 Cisco Products, Services and Solutions
5.2.4 Cisco Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.2.5 Cisco Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19
5.3 Riverbed Technology
5.5.1 Riverbed Technology Profile
5.3.2 Riverbed Technology Main Business
5.3.3 Riverbed Technology Products, Services and Solutions
5.3.4 Riverbed Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.3.5 Barracuda Recent Developments
5.4 Barracuda
5.4.1 Barracuda Profile
5.4.2 Barracuda Main Business
5.4.3 Barracuda Products, Services and Solutions
5.4.4 Barracuda Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.4.5 Barracuda Recent Developments
5.5 VMware
5.5.1 VMware Profile
5.5.2 VMware Main Business
5.5.3 VMware Products, Services and Solutions
5.5.4 VMware Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.5.5 VMware Recent Developments
5.6 CloudGenix
5.6.1 CloudGenix Profile
5.6.2 CloudGenix Main Business
5.6.3 CloudGenix Products, Services and Solutions
5.6.4 CloudGenix Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.6.5 CloudGenix Recent Developments
5.7 Forcepoint
5.7.1 Forcepoint Profile
5.7.2 Forcepoint Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.7.3 Forcepoint Products, Services and Solutions
5.7.4 Forcepoint Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.7.5 Forcepoint Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19
5.8 Bigleaf Networks
5.8.1 Bigleaf Networks Profile
5.8.2 Bigleaf Networks Main Business
5.8.3 Bigleaf Networks Products, Services and Solutions
5.8.4 Bigleaf Networks Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.8.5 Bigleaf Networks Recent Developments
5.9 Windstream
5.9.1 Windstream Profile
5.9.2 Windstream Main Business
5.9.3 Windstream Products, Services and Solutions
5.9.4 Windstream Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.9.5 Windstream Recent Developments
5.10 Oracle
5.10.1 Oracle Profile
5.10.2 Oracle Main Business
5.10.3 Oracle Products, Services and Solutions
5.10.4 Oracle Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.10.5 Oracle Recent Developments
5.11 Citrix
5.11.1 Citrix Profile
5.11.2 Citrix Main Business
5.11.3 Citrix Products, Services and Solutions
5.11.4 Citrix Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.11.5 Citrix Recent Developments
5.12 Nuage Networks
5.12.1 Nuage Networks Profile
5.12.2 Nuage Networks Main Business
5.12.3 Nuage Networks Products, Services and Solutions
5.12.4 Nuage Networks Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.12.5 Nuage Networks Recent Developments
5.13 Star2Star Communications
5.13.1 Star2Star Communications Profile
5.13.2 Star2Star Communications Main Business
5.13.3 Star2Star Communications Products, Services and Solutions
5.13.4 Star2Star Communications Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.13.5 Star2Star Communications Recent Developments
5.14 CenturyLink
5.14.1 CenturyLink Profile
5.14.2 CenturyLink Main Business
5.14.3 CenturyLink Products, Services and Solutions
5.14.4 CenturyLink Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.14.5 CenturyLink Recent Developments
5.15 Allstream
5.15.1 Allstream Profile
5.15.2 Allstream Main Business
5.15.3 Allstream Products, Services and Solutions
5.15.4 Allstream Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.15.5 Allstream Recent Developments
5.16 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
5.16.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile
5.16.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.16.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Products, Services and Solutions
5.16.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.16.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19
5.17 Silver Peak
5.17.1 Silver Peak Profile
5.17.2 Silver Peak Main Business
5.17.3 Silver Peak Products, Services and Solutions
5.17.4 Silver Peak Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.17.5 Silver Peak Recent Developments
5.18 Martello Technologies
5.18.1 Martello Technologies Profile
5.18.2 Martello Technologies Main Business
5.18.3 Martello Technologies Products, Services and Solutions
5.18.4 Martello Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.18.5 Martello Technologies Recent Developments
5.19 AudioCodes
5.19.1 AudioCodes Profile
5.19.2 AudioCodes Main Business
5.19.3 AudioCodes Products, Services and Solutions
5.19.4 AudioCodes Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.19.5 AudioCodes Recent Developments
5.20 Microsoft
5.20.1 Microsoft Profile
5.20.2 Microsoft Main Business
5.20.3 Microsoft Products, Services and Solutions
5.20.4 Microsoft Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.20.5 Microsoft Recent Developments
5.21 Huawei
5.21.1 Huawei Profile
5.21.2 Huawei Main Business
5.21.3 Huawei Products, Services and Solutions
5.21.4 Huawei Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.21.5 Huawei Recent Developments
5.22 Aryaka
5.22.1 Aryaka Profile
5.22.2 Aryaka Main Business
5.22.3 Aryaka Products, Services and Solutions
5.22.4 Aryaka Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.22.5 Aryaka Recent Developments
5.23 Versa Networks
5.23.1 Versa Networks Profile
5.23.2 Versa Networks Main Business
5.23.3 Versa Networks Products, Services and Solutions
5.23.4 Versa Networks Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.23.5 Versa Networks Recent Developments
5.24 FatPipe Networks
5.24.1 FatPipe Networks Profile
5.24.2 FatPipe Networks Main Business
5.24.3 FatPipe Networks Products, Services and Solutions
5.24.4 FatPipe Networks Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.24.5 FatPipe Networks Recent Developments
5.25 Juniper Networks
5.25.1 Juniper Networks Profile
5.25.2 Juniper Networks Main Business
5.25.3 Juniper Networks Products, Services and Solutions
5.25.4 Juniper Networks Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.25.5 Juniper Networks Recent Developments
5.26 Peplink
5.26.1 Peplink Profile
5.26.2 Peplink Main Business
5.26.3 Peplink Products, Services and Solutions
5.26.4 Peplink Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.26.5 Peplink Recent Developments
5.27 Teldat
5.27.1 Teldat Profile
5.27.2 Teldat Main Business
5.27.3 Teldat Products, Services and Solutions
5.27.4 Teldat Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.27.5 Teldat Recent Developments
5.28 Aurea (GFI)
5.28.1 Aurea (GFI) Profile
5.28.2 Aurea (GFI) Main Business
5.28.3 Aurea (GFI) Products, Services and Solutions
5.28.4 Aurea (GFI) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.28.5 Aurea (GFI) Recent Developments
5.29 Cato Networks
5.29.1 Cato Networks Profile
5.29.2 Cato Networks Main Business
5.29.3 Cato Networks Products, Services and Solutions
5.29.4 Cato Networks Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)
5.29.5 Cato Networks Recent Developments 6 North America
6.1 North America Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Size by Country
6.2 United States
6.3 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Size by Country
7.2 Germany
7.3 France
7.4 U.K.
7.5 Italy
7.6 Russia
7.7 Nordic
7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Size by Region
8.2 China
8.3 Japan
8.4 South Korea
8.5 Southeast Asia
8.6 India
8.7 Australia
8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Size by Country
9.2 Mexico
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Size by Country
10.2 Turkey
10.3 Saudi Arabia
10.4 UAE
10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Software-Defined WAN Solutions Market Dynamics
11.1 Industry Trends
11.2 Market Drivers
11.3 Market Challenges
11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Disclaimer
13.4 Author List
