Soft Tape Measure Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2028 | Stanley Black & Decker, TAJIMA, Komelon

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Soft Tape Measure Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Soft Tape Measure report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Soft Tape Measure market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Soft Tape Measure market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Soft Tape Measure market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Soft Tape Measure market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Soft Tape Measure market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Stanley Black & Decker, TAJIMA, Komelon, Apex, Starrett, Milwaukee Tool, Grate Wall, Pro’skit, Endura, Hultafors, EXPLOIT, PST, BERENT, Jetech Tool, BOSI, Kraftwelle

Market Segmentation by Product:

Pocket Tapes

Surveyor Tapes



Market Segmentation by Application:

Woodworking

Construction

Others



The Soft Tape Measure Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Soft Tape Measure market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Soft Tape Measure market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Soft Tape Measure market expansion?

What will be the global Soft Tape Measure market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Soft Tape Measure market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Soft Tape Measure market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Soft Tape Measure market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Soft Tape Measure market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Soft Tape Measure Product Introduction

1.2 Global Soft Tape Measure Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Soft Tape Measure Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Soft Tape Measure Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Soft Tape Measure Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Soft Tape Measure Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Soft Tape Measure Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Soft Tape Measure Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Soft Tape Measure in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Soft Tape Measure Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Soft Tape Measure Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Soft Tape Measure Industry Trends

1.5.2 Soft Tape Measure Market Drivers

1.5.3 Soft Tape Measure Market Challenges

1.5.4 Soft Tape Measure Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Soft Tape Measure Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Pocket Tapes

2.1.2 Surveyor Tapes

2.2 Global Soft Tape Measure Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Soft Tape Measure Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Soft Tape Measure Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Soft Tape Measure Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Soft Tape Measure Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Soft Tape Measure Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Soft Tape Measure Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Soft Tape Measure Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Soft Tape Measure Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Woodworking

3.1.2 Construction

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Soft Tape Measure Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Soft Tape Measure Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Soft Tape Measure Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Soft Tape Measure Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Soft Tape Measure Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Soft Tape Measure Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Soft Tape Measure Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Soft Tape Measure Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Soft Tape Measure Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Soft Tape Measure Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Soft Tape Measure Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Soft Tape Measure Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Soft Tape Measure Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Soft Tape Measure Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Soft Tape Measure Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Soft Tape Measure Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Soft Tape Measure in 2021

4.2.3 Global Soft Tape Measure Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Soft Tape Measure Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Soft Tape Measure Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Soft Tape Measure Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Soft Tape Measure Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Soft Tape Measure Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Soft Tape Measure Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Soft Tape Measure Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Soft Tape Measure Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Soft Tape Measure Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Soft Tape Measure Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Soft Tape Measure Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Soft Tape Measure Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Soft Tape Measure Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Soft Tape Measure Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Soft Tape Measure Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Soft Tape Measure Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Soft Tape Measure Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Soft Tape Measure Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Soft Tape Measure Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Soft Tape Measure Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Soft Tape Measure Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Soft Tape Measure Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Soft Tape Measure Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Soft Tape Measure Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Soft Tape Measure Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Soft Tape Measure Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Stanley Black & Decker

7.1.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information

7.1.2 Stanley Black & Decker Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Stanley Black & Decker Soft Tape Measure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Stanley Black & Decker Soft Tape Measure Products Offered

7.1.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development

7.2 TAJIMA

7.2.1 TAJIMA Corporation Information

7.2.2 TAJIMA Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 TAJIMA Soft Tape Measure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 TAJIMA Soft Tape Measure Products Offered

7.2.5 TAJIMA Recent Development

7.3 Komelon

7.3.1 Komelon Corporation Information

7.3.2 Komelon Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Komelon Soft Tape Measure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Komelon Soft Tape Measure Products Offered

7.3.5 Komelon Recent Development

7.4 Apex

7.4.1 Apex Corporation Information

7.4.2 Apex Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Apex Soft Tape Measure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Apex Soft Tape Measure Products Offered

7.4.5 Apex Recent Development

7.5 Starrett

7.5.1 Starrett Corporation Information

7.5.2 Starrett Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Starrett Soft Tape Measure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Starrett Soft Tape Measure Products Offered

7.5.5 Starrett Recent Development

7.6 Milwaukee Tool

7.6.1 Milwaukee Tool Corporation Information

7.6.2 Milwaukee Tool Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Milwaukee Tool Soft Tape Measure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Milwaukee Tool Soft Tape Measure Products Offered

7.6.5 Milwaukee Tool Recent Development

7.7 Grate Wall

7.7.1 Grate Wall Corporation Information

7.7.2 Grate Wall Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Grate Wall Soft Tape Measure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Grate Wall Soft Tape Measure Products Offered

7.7.5 Grate Wall Recent Development

7.8 Pro’skit

7.8.1 Pro’skit Corporation Information

7.8.2 Pro’skit Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Pro’skit Soft Tape Measure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Pro’skit Soft Tape Measure Products Offered

7.8.5 Pro’skit Recent Development

7.9 Endura

7.9.1 Endura Corporation Information

7.9.2 Endura Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Endura Soft Tape Measure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Endura Soft Tape Measure Products Offered

7.9.5 Endura Recent Development

7.10 Hultafors

7.10.1 Hultafors Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hultafors Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hultafors Soft Tape Measure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hultafors Soft Tape Measure Products Offered

7.10.5 Hultafors Recent Development

7.11 EXPLOIT

7.11.1 EXPLOIT Corporation Information

7.11.2 EXPLOIT Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 EXPLOIT Soft Tape Measure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 EXPLOIT Soft Tape Measure Products Offered

7.11.5 EXPLOIT Recent Development

7.12 PST

7.12.1 PST Corporation Information

7.12.2 PST Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 PST Soft Tape Measure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 PST Products Offered

7.12.5 PST Recent Development

7.13 BERENT

7.13.1 BERENT Corporation Information

7.13.2 BERENT Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 BERENT Soft Tape Measure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 BERENT Products Offered

7.13.5 BERENT Recent Development

7.14 Jetech Tool

7.14.1 Jetech Tool Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jetech Tool Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Jetech Tool Soft Tape Measure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Jetech Tool Products Offered

7.14.5 Jetech Tool Recent Development

7.15 BOSI

7.15.1 BOSI Corporation Information

7.15.2 BOSI Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 BOSI Soft Tape Measure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 BOSI Products Offered

7.15.5 BOSI Recent Development

7.16 Kraftwelle

7.16.1 Kraftwelle Corporation Information

7.16.2 Kraftwelle Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Kraftwelle Soft Tape Measure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Kraftwelle Products Offered

7.16.5 Kraftwelle Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Soft Tape Measure Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Soft Tape Measure Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Soft Tape Measure Distributors

8.3 Soft Tape Measure Production Mode & Process

8.4 Soft Tape Measure Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Soft Tape Measure Sales Channels

8.4.2 Soft Tape Measure Distributors

8.5 Soft Tape Measure Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

