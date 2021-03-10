SOFC and SOEC Market by Product Type, End User and by Region-Trends and Forecast to 2027| Bloom Energy, Siemens Energy, Aisin Seiki

Los Angeles, United State, March 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global SOFC and SOEC market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global SOFC and SOEC market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global SOFC and SOEC market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of SOFC and SOEC Market are: Bloom Energy, Siemens Energy, Aisin Seiki, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Delphi Corp, GE, Convion, FuelCell Energy, Atrex Energy, Inc, SOLIDpower, ZTEK Corporation, Redox Power Systems, Ceres, Elcogen, Hoganas, Fiaxel, mPower, OxEon Energy, Sunfire GmbH, Fraunhofer IKTS SOFC and SOEC

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global SOFC and SOEC market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global SOFC and SOEC market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global SOFC and SOEC market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global SOFC and SOEC Market by Type Segments:

Tubular, Planar, Others SOFC and SOEC

Global SOFC and SOEC Market by Application Segments:

Transportation, Portable & Military, Stationary

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 SOFC and SOEC Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Tubular

1.2.3 Planar

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Portable & Military

1.3.4 Stationary

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global SOFC and SOEC Production

2.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Production by Region

2.3.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan 3 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top SOFC and SOEC Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top SOFC and SOEC Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top SOFC and SOEC Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top SOFC and SOEC Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top SOFC and SOEC Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top SOFC and SOEC Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top SOFC and SOEC Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top SOFC and SOEC Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top SOFC and SOEC Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top SOFC and SOEC Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by SOFC and SOEC Sales in 2020

4.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top SOFC and SOEC Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top SOFC and SOEC Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by SOFC and SOEC Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Price by Type

5.3.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Price by Application

6.3.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America SOFC and SOEC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America SOFC and SOEC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America SOFC and SOEC Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America SOFC and SOEC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe SOFC and SOEC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe SOFC and SOEC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe SOFC and SOEC Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe SOFC and SOEC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific SOFC and SOEC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific SOFC and SOEC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific SOFC and SOEC Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific SOFC and SOEC Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America SOFC and SOEC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America SOFC and SOEC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America SOFC and SOEC Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America SOFC and SOEC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa SOFC and SOEC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa SOFC and SOEC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa SOFC and SOEC Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa SOFC and SOEC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Bloom Energy

12.1.1 Bloom Energy Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bloom Energy Overview

12.1.3 Bloom Energy SOFC and SOEC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Bloom Energy SOFC and SOEC Product Description

12.1.5 Bloom Energy Related Developments

12.2 Siemens Energy

12.2.1 Siemens Energy Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens Energy Overview

12.2.3 Siemens Energy SOFC and SOEC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Siemens Energy SOFC and SOEC Product Description

12.2.5 Siemens Energy Related Developments

12.3 Aisin Seiki

12.3.1 Aisin Seiki Corporation Information

12.3.2 Aisin Seiki Overview

12.3.3 Aisin Seiki SOFC and SOEC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Aisin Seiki SOFC and SOEC Product Description

12.3.5 Aisin Seiki Related Developments

12.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

12.4.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Overview

12.4.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries SOFC and SOEC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries SOFC and SOEC Product Description

12.4.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Related Developments

12.5 Delphi Corp

12.5.1 Delphi Corp Corporation Information

12.5.2 Delphi Corp Overview

12.5.3 Delphi Corp SOFC and SOEC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Delphi Corp SOFC and SOEC Product Description

12.5.5 Delphi Corp Related Developments

12.6 GE

12.6.1 GE Corporation Information

12.6.2 GE Overview

12.6.3 GE SOFC and SOEC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 GE SOFC and SOEC Product Description

12.6.5 GE Related Developments

12.7 Convion

12.7.1 Convion Corporation Information

12.7.2 Convion Overview

12.7.3 Convion SOFC and SOEC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Convion SOFC and SOEC Product Description

12.7.5 Convion Related Developments

12.8 FuelCell Energy

12.8.1 FuelCell Energy Corporation Information

12.8.2 FuelCell Energy Overview

12.8.3 FuelCell Energy SOFC and SOEC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 FuelCell Energy SOFC and SOEC Product Description

12.8.5 FuelCell Energy Related Developments

12.9 Atrex Energy, Inc

12.9.1 Atrex Energy, Inc Corporation Information

12.9.2 Atrex Energy, Inc Overview

12.9.3 Atrex Energy, Inc SOFC and SOEC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Atrex Energy, Inc SOFC and SOEC Product Description

12.9.5 Atrex Energy, Inc Related Developments

12.10 SOLIDpower

12.10.1 SOLIDpower Corporation Information

12.10.2 SOLIDpower Overview

12.10.3 SOLIDpower SOFC and SOEC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 SOLIDpower SOFC and SOEC Product Description

12.10.5 SOLIDpower Related Developments

12.11 ZTEK Corporation

12.11.1 ZTEK Corporation Corporation Information

12.11.2 ZTEK Corporation Overview

12.11.3 ZTEK Corporation SOFC and SOEC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 ZTEK Corporation SOFC and SOEC Product Description

12.11.5 ZTEK Corporation Related Developments

12.12 Redox Power Systems

12.12.1 Redox Power Systems Corporation Information

12.12.2 Redox Power Systems Overview

12.12.3 Redox Power Systems SOFC and SOEC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Redox Power Systems SOFC and SOEC Product Description

12.12.5 Redox Power Systems Related Developments

12.13 Ceres

12.13.1 Ceres Corporation Information

12.13.2 Ceres Overview

12.13.3 Ceres SOFC and SOEC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Ceres SOFC and SOEC Product Description

12.13.5 Ceres Related Developments

12.14 Elcogen

12.14.1 Elcogen Corporation Information

12.14.2 Elcogen Overview

12.14.3 Elcogen SOFC and SOEC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Elcogen SOFC and SOEC Product Description

12.14.5 Elcogen Related Developments

12.15 Hoganas

12.15.1 Hoganas Corporation Information

12.15.2 Hoganas Overview

12.15.3 Hoganas SOFC and SOEC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Hoganas SOFC and SOEC Product Description

12.15.5 Hoganas Related Developments

12.16 Fiaxel

12.16.1 Fiaxel Corporation Information

12.16.2 Fiaxel Overview

12.16.3 Fiaxel SOFC and SOEC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Fiaxel SOFC and SOEC Product Description

12.16.5 Fiaxel Related Developments

12.17 mPower

12.17.1 mPower Corporation Information

12.17.2 mPower Overview

12.17.3 mPower SOFC and SOEC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 mPower SOFC and SOEC Product Description

12.17.5 mPower Related Developments

12.18 OxEon Energy

12.18.1 OxEon Energy Corporation Information

12.18.2 OxEon Energy Overview

12.18.3 OxEon Energy SOFC and SOEC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 OxEon Energy SOFC and SOEC Product Description

12.18.5 OxEon Energy Related Developments

12.19 Sunfire GmbH

12.19.1 Sunfire GmbH Corporation Information

12.19.2 Sunfire GmbH Overview

12.19.3 Sunfire GmbH SOFC and SOEC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Sunfire GmbH SOFC and SOEC Product Description

12.19.5 Sunfire GmbH Related Developments

12.20 Fraunhofer IKTS

12.20.1 Fraunhofer IKTS Corporation Information

12.20.2 Fraunhofer IKTS Overview

12.20.3 Fraunhofer IKTS SOFC and SOEC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Fraunhofer IKTS SOFC and SOEC Product Description

12.20.5 Fraunhofer IKTS Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 SOFC and SOEC Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 SOFC and SOEC Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 SOFC and SOEC Production Mode & Process

13.4 SOFC and SOEC Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 SOFC and SOEC Sales Channels

13.4.2 SOFC and SOEC Distributors

13.5 SOFC and SOEC Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 SOFC and SOEC Industry Trends

14.2 SOFC and SOEC Market Drivers

14.3 SOFC and SOEC Market Challenges

14.4 SOFC and SOEC Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global SOFC and SOEC Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global SOFC and SOEC market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global SOFC and SOEC market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional SOFC and SOEC markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global SOFC and SOEC market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global SOFC and SOEC market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global SOFC and SOEC market.

