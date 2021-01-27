Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027Morton, Tate & Lyle, Biospringer

Sodium reduction ingredients (SRIs) are used to reduce the sodium content in the food products. SRIs is one of the fastest growing ingredients segments in the food industry. It is essential for people to consume only the recommended amount of sodium, which helps avoiding all the health concerns and side effects associate with it. However, people from most developing countries consume more sodium that what is recommended in the form of fast foods, packaged foods, fried foods, dairy products and bakery foods. This is the major reason for the many governments to regulate in the sodium consumption of the world. Demand is driven by demographics and the health of the economy, as well as people focus on health and goverment policy support. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on certain geography.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market The global Sodium Reduction Ingredients market size is projected to reach US$ 2597.8 million by 2026, from US$ 2792.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of -1.2% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Scope and Segment Sodium Reduction Ingredients market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sodium Reduction Ingredients market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Cargill, Morton, Tate & Lyle, Biospringer, ABF, DSM, Ajinomoto, Innophos, Fufeng, Meihua, Angel Yeast, CNSG, Jiangsu Jingshen Salt, Yunnan Salt & Salt Chem, Shindoo Chemi-industry

Sodium Reduction Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type

Amino Acids, Mineral blends, Yeast Extracts

Sodium Reduction Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application

Bakery And Confectionery, Dairy And Frozen Foods, Meat Products, Sauces, Seasonings & Snacks Regional and Country-level Analysis The Sodium Reduction Ingredients market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Sodium Reduction Ingredients market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Sodium Reduction Ingredients Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Amino Acids

1.4.3 Mineral blends

1.2.4 Yeast Extracts 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Bakery And Confectionery

1.3.3 Dairy And Frozen Foods

1.3.4 Meat Products

1.3.5 Sauces, Seasonings & Snacks 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Sodium Reduction Ingredients Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Sodium Reduction Ingredients Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Sodium Reduction Ingredients Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Sodium Reduction Ingredients Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Sodium Reduction Ingredients Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Sodium Reduction Ingredients Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Sodium Reduction Ingredients Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Sodium Reduction Ingredients Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Sodium Reduction Ingredients Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Sodium Reduction Ingredients Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sodium Reduction Ingredients Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Sodium Reduction Ingredients Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Sodium Reduction Ingredients Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Sodium Reduction Ingredients Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Sodium Reduction Ingredients Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Sodium Reduction Ingredients Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Sodium Reduction Ingredients Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Reduction Ingredients Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Reduction Ingredients Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Reduction Ingredients Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Sodium Reduction Ingredients Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Sodium Reduction Ingredients Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Sodium Reduction Ingredients Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Reduction Ingredients Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Reduction Ingredients Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Reduction Ingredients Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Cargill

11.1.1 Cargill Corporation Information

11.1.2 Cargill Overview

11.1.3 Cargill Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Cargill Sodium Reduction Ingredients Product Description

11.1.5 Cargill Related Developments 11.2 Morton

11.2.1 Morton Corporation Information

11.2.2 Morton Overview

11.2.3 Morton Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Morton Sodium Reduction Ingredients Product Description

11.2.5 Morton Related Developments 11.3 Tate & Lyle

11.3.1 Tate & Lyle Corporation Information

11.3.2 Tate & Lyle Overview

11.3.3 Tate & Lyle Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Tate & Lyle Sodium Reduction Ingredients Product Description

11.3.5 Tate & Lyle Related Developments 11.4 Biospringer

11.4.1 Biospringer Corporation Information

11.4.2 Biospringer Overview

11.4.3 Biospringer Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Biospringer Sodium Reduction Ingredients Product Description

11.4.5 Biospringer Related Developments 11.5 ABF

11.5.1 ABF Corporation Information

11.5.2 ABF Overview

11.5.3 ABF Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 ABF Sodium Reduction Ingredients Product Description

11.5.5 ABF Related Developments 11.6 DSM

11.6.1 DSM Corporation Information

11.6.2 DSM Overview

11.6.3 DSM Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 DSM Sodium Reduction Ingredients Product Description

11.6.5 DSM Related Developments 11.7 Ajinomoto

11.7.1 Ajinomoto Corporation Information

11.7.2 Ajinomoto Overview

11.7.3 Ajinomoto Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Ajinomoto Sodium Reduction Ingredients Product Description

11.7.5 Ajinomoto Related Developments 11.8 Innophos

11.8.1 Innophos Corporation Information

11.8.2 Innophos Overview

11.8.3 Innophos Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Innophos Sodium Reduction Ingredients Product Description

11.8.5 Innophos Related Developments 11.9 Fufeng

11.9.1 Fufeng Corporation Information

11.9.2 Fufeng Overview

11.9.3 Fufeng Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Fufeng Sodium Reduction Ingredients Product Description

11.9.5 Fufeng Related Developments 11.10 Meihua

11.10.1 Meihua Corporation Information

11.10.2 Meihua Overview

11.10.3 Meihua Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Meihua Sodium Reduction Ingredients Product Description

11.12.1 CNSG Corporation Information

11.12.2 CNSG Overview

11.12.3 CNSG Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 CNSG Product Description

11.12.5 CNSG Related Developments 11.13 Jiangsu Jingshen Salt

11.13.1 Jiangsu Jingshen Salt Corporation Information

11.13.2 Jiangsu Jingshen Salt Overview

11.13.3 Jiangsu Jingshen Salt Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Jiangsu Jingshen Salt Product Description

11.13.5 Jiangsu Jingshen Salt Related Developments 11.14 Yunnan Salt & Salt Chem

11.14.1 Yunnan Salt & Salt Chem Corporation Information

11.14.2 Yunnan Salt & Salt Chem Overview

11.14.3 Yunnan Salt & Salt Chem Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Yunnan Salt & Salt Chem Product Description

11.14.5 Yunnan Salt & Salt Chem Related Developments 11.15 Shindoo Chemi-industry

11.15.1 Shindoo Chemi-industry Corporation Information

11.15.2 Shindoo Chemi-industry Overview

11.15.3 Shindoo Chemi-industry Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Shindoo Chemi-industry Product Description

11.15.5 Shindoo Chemi-industry Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Sodium Reduction Ingredients Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Sodium Reduction Ingredients Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Sodium Reduction Ingredients Production Mode & Process 12.4 Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Sodium Reduction Ingredients Sales Channels

12.4.2 Sodium Reduction Ingredients Distributors 12.5 Sodium Reduction Ingredients Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Sodium Reduction Ingredients Industry Trends 13.2 Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Drivers 13.3 Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Challenges 13.4 Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Sodium Reduction Ingredients Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

