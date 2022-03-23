Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2028 | DOW, CP Kelco, Ashland Inc.

“

A newly published report titled “Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DOW, CP Kelco, Ashland Inc., Nippon Paper Industries, Sidley Chemical, Daicel Miraizu, Chemcolloids, Nouryon, AkzoNobel, Dai-ichi Kogyo Seiyaku, Ugur Seluloz Kimya, Nutrition & Biosciences, Ingredion, Lamberti, Admix, Fenchem, ShanXi YueFeng

Market Segmentation by Product:

Industrial Grade Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose

Food Grade Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose



Market Segmentation by Application:

Daily Chemicals

Food

Cosmetic

Printing & Dyeing

Oil Drilling

Papermaking

Pharmaceutical

Personal-Care

Others



The Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) market expansion?

What will be the global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC)

1.2 Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Industrial Grade Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose

1.2.3 Food Grade Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose

1.3 Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Daily Chemicals

1.3.3 Food

1.3.4 Cosmetic

1.3.5 Printing & Dyeing

1.3.6 Oil Drilling

1.3.7 Papermaking

1.3.8 Pharmaceutical

1.3.9 Personal-Care

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production

3.4.1 North America Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production

3.5.1 Europe Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production

3.6.1 China Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production

3.7.1 Japan Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 DOW

7.1.1 DOW Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Corporation Information

7.1.2 DOW Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 DOW Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 DOW Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 DOW Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 CP Kelco

7.2.1 CP Kelco Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Corporation Information

7.2.2 CP Kelco Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 CP Kelco Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 CP Kelco Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 CP Kelco Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Ashland Inc.

7.3.1 Ashland Inc. Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ashland Inc. Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Ashland Inc. Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Ashland Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Ashland Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Nippon Paper Industries

7.4.1 Nippon Paper Industries Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nippon Paper Industries Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Nippon Paper Industries Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Nippon Paper Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Nippon Paper Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Sidley Chemical

7.5.1 Sidley Chemical Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sidley Chemical Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Sidley Chemical Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sidley Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Sidley Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Daicel Miraizu

7.6.1 Daicel Miraizu Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Daicel Miraizu Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Daicel Miraizu Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Daicel Miraizu Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Daicel Miraizu Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Chemcolloids

7.7.1 Chemcolloids Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Chemcolloids Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Chemcolloids Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Chemcolloids Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Chemcolloids Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Nouryon

7.8.1 Nouryon Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nouryon Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Nouryon Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Nouryon Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nouryon Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 AkzoNobel

7.9.1 AkzoNobel Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Corporation Information

7.9.2 AkzoNobel Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 AkzoNobel Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 AkzoNobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Dai-ichi Kogyo Seiyaku

7.10.1 Dai-ichi Kogyo Seiyaku Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Dai-ichi Kogyo Seiyaku Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Dai-ichi Kogyo Seiyaku Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Dai-ichi Kogyo Seiyaku Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Dai-ichi Kogyo Seiyaku Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Ugur Seluloz Kimya

7.11.1 Ugur Seluloz Kimya Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Ugur Seluloz Kimya Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Ugur Seluloz Kimya Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Ugur Seluloz Kimya Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Ugur Seluloz Kimya Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Nutrition & Biosciences

7.12.1 Nutrition & Biosciences Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Nutrition & Biosciences Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Nutrition & Biosciences Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Nutrition & Biosciences Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Nutrition & Biosciences Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Ingredion

7.13.1 Ingredion Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Ingredion Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Ingredion Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Ingredion Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Ingredion Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Lamberti

7.14.1 Lamberti Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Corporation Information

7.14.2 Lamberti Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Lamberti Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Lamberti Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Lamberti Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Admix

7.15.1 Admix Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Corporation Information

7.15.2 Admix Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Admix Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Admix Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Admix Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Fenchem

7.16.1 Fenchem Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Corporation Information

7.16.2 Fenchem Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Fenchem Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Fenchem Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Fenchem Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 ShanXi YueFeng

7.17.1 ShanXi YueFeng Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Corporation Information

7.17.2 ShanXi YueFeng Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Product Portfolio

7.17.3 ShanXi YueFeng Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 ShanXi YueFeng Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 ShanXi YueFeng Recent Developments/Updates

8 Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC)

8.4 Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Distributors List

9.3 Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Industry Trends

10.2 Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Market Drivers

10.3 Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Market Challenges

10.4 Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Sodium Carboxy-Methylcellulose (CMC) by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

