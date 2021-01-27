Socket Outlets Market Development,Size,Type ,Application,Important Companies With Growth Drivers By 2027Schneider Electric, Siemens, Honeywell

A socket outlet is the familiar item mounted on the wall which a plug can be inserted. Socket outlets provide flexible access to electricity for use with a wide variety of components and make it easier and safer for occupants to power appliances, and are designed to minimize the risk of electrical shock, burns, and other related dangers. Legrand was the global greatest company in Socket Outlets industry, with the revenue market Share of 18% in 2018, followed by Schneider Electric, Siemens, Honeywell, Bull, Leviton, Chint Group, Panasonic, Philips, Feidiao, Simon, ABB.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Socket Outlets Market The global Socket Outlets market size is projected to reach US$ 9190.9 million by 2026, from US$ 5808 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Socket Outlets Scope and Segment Socket Outlets market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Socket Outlets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Honeywell, Bull, Leviton, Chint Group, Panasonic, Philips, Feidiao, Simon, ABB

Socket Outlets Breakdown Data by Type

Single Plug Socket, Double Plug Socket, Others, Double Plug Socket had the biggest market share of 58% in 2018.

Socket Outlets Breakdown Data by Application

Home Use, Industrial Use, Commercial Use, Home Use is the greatest segment of Socket Outlets application, with a share of 50% in 2018. Regional and Country-level Analysis The Socket Outlets market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Socket Outlets market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Socket Outlets Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Socket Outlets Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Socket Outlets Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Single Plug Socket

1.2.3 Double Plug Socket

1.2.4 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Socket Outlets Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Home Use

1.3.3 Industrial Use

1.3.4 Commercial Use 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Socket Outlets Production 2.1 Global Socket Outlets Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Socket Outlets Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Socket Outlets Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Socket Outlets Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Socket Outlets Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 3 Global Socket Outlets Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Socket Outlets Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Socket Outlets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Socket Outlets Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Socket Outlets Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Socket Outlets Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Socket Outlets Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Socket Outlets Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Socket Outlets Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Socket Outlets Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Socket Outlets Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Socket Outlets Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Socket Outlets Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Socket Outlets Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Socket Outlets Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Socket Outlets Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Socket Outlets Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Socket Outlets Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Socket Outlets Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Socket Outlets Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Socket Outlets Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Socket Outlets Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Socket Outlets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Socket Outlets Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Socket Outlets Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Socket Outlets Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Socket Outlets Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Socket Outlets Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Socket Outlets Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Socket Outlets Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Socket Outlets Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Socket Outlets Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Socket Outlets Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Socket Outlets Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Socket Outlets Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Socket Outlets Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Socket Outlets Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Socket Outlets Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Socket Outlets Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Socket Outlets Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Socket Outlets Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Socket Outlets Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Socket Outlets Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Socket Outlets Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Socket Outlets Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Socket Outlets Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Socket Outlets Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Socket Outlets Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Socket Outlets Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Socket Outlets Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Socket Outlets Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Socket Outlets Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Socket Outlets Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Socket Outlets Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Socket Outlets Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Socket Outlets Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Socket Outlets Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Socket Outlets Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Socket Outlets Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Socket Outlets Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Socket Outlets Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Socket Outlets Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Socket Outlets Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Socket Outlets Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Socket Outlets Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Socket Outlets Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Socket Outlets Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Socket Outlets Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Socket Outlets Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Socket Outlets Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Socket Outlets Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Socket Outlets Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Socket Outlets Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Socket Outlets Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Socket Outlets Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Socket Outlets Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Socket Outlets Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Socket Outlets Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Socket Outlets Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Socket Outlets Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Socket Outlets Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Socket Outlets Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Socket Outlets Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Socket Outlets Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Socket Outlets Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Socket Outlets Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Socket Outlets Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Socket Outlets Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Socket Outlets Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Socket Outlets Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Socket Outlets Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Legrand

12.1.1 Legrand Corporation Information

12.1.2 Legrand Overview

12.1.3 Legrand Socket Outlets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Legrand Socket Outlets Product Description

12.1.5 Legrand Related Developments 12.2 Schneider Electric

12.2.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.2.2 Schneider Electric Overview

12.2.3 Schneider Electric Socket Outlets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Schneider Electric Socket Outlets Product Description

12.2.5 Schneider Electric Related Developments 12.3 Siemens

12.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.3.2 Siemens Overview

12.3.3 Siemens Socket Outlets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Siemens Socket Outlets Product Description

12.3.5 Siemens Related Developments 12.4 Honeywell

12.4.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.4.2 Honeywell Overview

12.4.3 Honeywell Socket Outlets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Honeywell Socket Outlets Product Description

12.4.5 Honeywell Related Developments 12.5 Bull

12.5.1 Bull Corporation Information

12.5.2 Bull Overview

12.5.3 Bull Socket Outlets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Bull Socket Outlets Product Description

12.5.5 Bull Related Developments 12.6 Leviton

12.6.1 Leviton Corporation Information

12.6.2 Leviton Overview

12.6.3 Leviton Socket Outlets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Leviton Socket Outlets Product Description

12.6.5 Leviton Related Developments 12.7 Chint Group

12.7.1 Chint Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Chint Group Overview

12.7.3 Chint Group Socket Outlets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Chint Group Socket Outlets Product Description

12.7.5 Chint Group Related Developments 12.8 Panasonic

12.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.8.2 Panasonic Overview

12.8.3 Panasonic Socket Outlets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Panasonic Socket Outlets Product Description

12.8.5 Panasonic Related Developments 12.9 Philips

12.9.1 Philips Corporation Information

12.9.2 Philips Overview

12.9.3 Philips Socket Outlets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Philips Socket Outlets Product Description

12.9.5 Philips Related Developments 12.10 Feidiao

12.10.1 Feidiao Corporation Information

12.10.2 Feidiao Overview

12.10.3 Feidiao Socket Outlets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Feidiao Socket Outlets Product Description

12.10.5 Feidiao Related Developments 12.11 Simon

12.11.1 Simon Corporation Information

12.11.2 Simon Overview

12.11.3 Simon Socket Outlets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Simon Socket Outlets Product Description

12.11.5 Simon Related Developments 12.12 ABB

12.12.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.12.2 ABB Overview

12.12.3 ABB Socket Outlets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ABB Socket Outlets Product Description

12.12.5 ABB Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Socket Outlets Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Socket Outlets Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Socket Outlets Production Mode & Process 13.4 Socket Outlets Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Socket Outlets Sales Channels

13.4.2 Socket Outlets Distributors 13.5 Socket Outlets Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Socket Outlets Industry Trends 14.2 Socket Outlets Market Drivers 14.3 Socket Outlets Market Challenges 14.4 Socket Outlets Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Socket Outlets Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

