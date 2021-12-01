Snacking Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Potential Growth, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players | Kraft Heinz Company, Kellogg Company, Nestle

“

The report titled Global Snacking Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Snacking market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Snacking market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Snacking market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Snacking market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Snacking report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Snacking report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Snacking market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Snacking market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Snacking market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Snacking market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Snacking market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kraft Heinz Company, Kellogg Company, Nestle, ConAgra Food, Calbee, Frito Lay, PepsiCo, Hormel Foods, Sargento Foods, J&J Snack Foods, Tohato, Ferrero, General Mills, Three Squirrels, Panpan, Ryohin Keikaku, Want-want, Beijing Sudao Food Industry

Market Segmentation by Product:

Confectionery

Salted Snacking

Bakery Snacking

Specialty & Frozen Snacking

Dried Fruit

Soy Products

Seafood Products

Meat Products

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Convenience Store

Chain Store

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Wholesalers

The Grocery Store

E-tailers

Online Flagship Store

Other



The Snacking Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Snacking market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Snacking market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Snacking market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Snacking industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Snacking market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Snacking market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Snacking market?

Table of Contents:

1 Snacking Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Snacking

1.2 Snacking Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Snacking Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Confectionery

1.2.3 Salted Snacking

1.2.4 Bakery Snacking

1.2.5 Specialty & Frozen Snacking

1.2.6 Dried Fruit

1.2.7 Soy Products

1.2.8 Seafood Products

1.2.9 Meat Products

1.2.10 Others

1.3 Snacking Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Snacking Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Convenience Store

1.3.3 Chain Store

1.3.4 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

1.3.5 Wholesalers

1.3.6 The Grocery Store

1.3.7 E-tailers

1.3.8 Online Flagship Store

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Global Snacking Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Snacking Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Snacking Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Snacking Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Snacking Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Snacking Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Snacking Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Snacking Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Snacking Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Snacking Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Snacking Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Snacking Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Snacking Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Snacking Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Snacking Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Snacking Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Snacking Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Snacking Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Snacking Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Snacking Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Snacking Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Snacking Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Snacking Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Snacking Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Snacking Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Snacking Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Snacking Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Snacking Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Snacking Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Snacking Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Snacking Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Snacking Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Snacking Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Snacking Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Snacking Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Snacking Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Snacking Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Snacking Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Snacking Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Kraft Heinz Company

6.1.1 Kraft Heinz Company Corporation Information

6.1.2 Kraft Heinz Company Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Kraft Heinz Company Snacking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Kraft Heinz Company Snacking Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Kraft Heinz Company Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Kellogg Company

6.2.1 Kellogg Company Corporation Information

6.2.2 Kellogg Company Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Kellogg Company Snacking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Kellogg Company Snacking Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Kellogg Company Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Nestle

6.3.1 Nestle Corporation Information

6.3.2 Nestle Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Nestle Snacking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Nestle Snacking Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Nestle Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 ConAgra Food

6.4.1 ConAgra Food Corporation Information

6.4.2 ConAgra Food Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 ConAgra Food Snacking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 ConAgra Food Snacking Product Portfolio

6.4.5 ConAgra Food Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Calbee

6.5.1 Calbee Corporation Information

6.5.2 Calbee Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Calbee Snacking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Calbee Snacking Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Calbee Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Frito Lay

6.6.1 Frito Lay Corporation Information

6.6.2 Frito Lay Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Frito Lay Snacking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Frito Lay Snacking Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Frito Lay Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 PepsiCo

6.6.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

6.6.2 PepsiCo Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 PepsiCo Snacking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 PepsiCo Snacking Product Portfolio

6.7.5 PepsiCo Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Hormel Foods

6.8.1 Hormel Foods Corporation Information

6.8.2 Hormel Foods Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Hormel Foods Snacking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Hormel Foods Snacking Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Hormel Foods Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Sargento Foods

6.9.1 Sargento Foods Corporation Information

6.9.2 Sargento Foods Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Sargento Foods Snacking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Sargento Foods Snacking Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Sargento Foods Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 J&J Snack Foods

6.10.1 J&J Snack Foods Corporation Information

6.10.2 J&J Snack Foods Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 J&J Snack Foods Snacking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 J&J Snack Foods Snacking Product Portfolio

6.10.5 J&J Snack Foods Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Tohato

6.11.1 Tohato Corporation Information

6.11.2 Tohato Snacking Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Tohato Snacking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Tohato Snacking Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Tohato Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Ferrero

6.12.1 Ferrero Corporation Information

6.12.2 Ferrero Snacking Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Ferrero Snacking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Ferrero Snacking Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Ferrero Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 General Mills

6.13.1 General Mills Corporation Information

6.13.2 General Mills Snacking Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 General Mills Snacking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 General Mills Snacking Product Portfolio

6.13.5 General Mills Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Three Squirrels

6.14.1 Three Squirrels Corporation Information

6.14.2 Three Squirrels Snacking Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Three Squirrels Snacking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Three Squirrels Snacking Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Three Squirrels Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Panpan

6.15.1 Panpan Corporation Information

6.15.2 Panpan Snacking Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Panpan Snacking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Panpan Snacking Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Panpan Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Ryohin Keikaku

6.16.1 Ryohin Keikaku Corporation Information

6.16.2 Ryohin Keikaku Snacking Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Ryohin Keikaku Snacking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Ryohin Keikaku Snacking Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Ryohin Keikaku Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Want-want

6.17.1 Want-want Corporation Information

6.17.2 Want-want Snacking Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Want-want Snacking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Want-want Snacking Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Want-want Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Beijing Sudao Food Industry

6.18.1 Beijing Sudao Food Industry Corporation Information

6.18.2 Beijing Sudao Food Industry Snacking Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Beijing Sudao Food Industry Snacking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Beijing Sudao Food Industry Snacking Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Beijing Sudao Food Industry Recent Developments/Updates

7 Snacking Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Snacking Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Snacking

7.4 Snacking Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Snacking Distributors List

8.3 Snacking Customers

9 Snacking Market Dynamics

9.1 Snacking Industry Trends

9.2 Snacking Growth Drivers

9.3 Snacking Market Challenges

9.4 Snacking Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Snacking Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Snacking by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Snacking by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Snacking Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Snacking by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Snacking by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Snacking Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Snacking by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Snacking by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”