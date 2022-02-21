SMT Inspection Equipment Market Size, Company Profiles And Key Figures Reviewed In Latest Research Report 2022-2028 | Koh Young, Viscom AG, Mirtec

“
Market Summary
A newly published report titled “SMT Inspection Equipment Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the SMT Inspection Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global SMT Inspection Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global SMT Inspection Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global SMT Inspection Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global SMT Inspection Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global SMT Inspection Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Koh Young, Viscom AG, Mirtec, Test Research (TRI), Parmi, SAKI Corporation, Pemtron, ViTrox, Omron, Yamaha, Nordson, Jutze Intelligence Tech, CyberOptics, Mycronic, CKD Corporation, GOPEL Electronic, Aleader, Mek (Marantz Electronics), Machine Vision Products(MVP), ZhenHuaXing Technology, Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment, Shanghai Holly, Sinic-Tek Vision Technology
Market Segmentation by Product:
AOI
SPI
AXI
Market Segmentation by Application:
Consumer Electronics
Telecommunications Equipment
Automotive
LED and Display
Medical Devices
Aerospace
Military and Defense
The SMT Inspection Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global SMT Inspection Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global SMT Inspection Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 SMT Inspection Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 AOI
1.2.3 SPI
1.2.4 AXI
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Telecommunications Equipment
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 LED and Display
1.3.6 Medical Devices
1.3.7 Aerospace
1.3.8 Military and Defense
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Production
2.1 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 China Taiwan
2.10 Southeast Asia
3 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales SMT Inspection Equipment by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of SMT Inspection Equipment in 2021
4.3 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue in 2021
4.4 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.2 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.3 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Price by Type
5.3.1 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Price by Type (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
6.1.3 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.2 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
6.2.2 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
6.2.3 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Price by Application
6.3.1 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Price by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
7 North America
7.1 North America SMT Inspection Equipment Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 North America SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 North America SMT Inspection Equipment Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 North America SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 North America SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 North America SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe SMT Inspection Equipment Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Europe SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Europe SMT Inspection Equipment Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Europe SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Europe SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Europe SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific SMT Inspection Equipment Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Asia Pacific SMT Inspection Equipment Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Asia Pacific SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America SMT Inspection Equipment Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Latin America SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Latin America SMT Inspection Equipment Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Latin America SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Latin America SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Latin America SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa SMT Inspection Equipment Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Type (2017-2028)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
11.2 Middle East and Africa SMT Inspection Equipment Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Application (2017-2028)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
11.3 Middle East and Africa SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa SMT Inspection Equipment Sales by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa SMT Inspection Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Koh Young
12.1.1 Koh Young Corporation Information
12.1.2 Koh Young Overview
12.1.3 Koh Young SMT Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.1.4 Koh Young SMT Inspection Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 Koh Young Recent Developments
12.2 Viscom AG
12.2.1 Viscom AG Corporation Information
12.2.2 Viscom AG Overview
12.2.3 Viscom AG SMT Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.2.4 Viscom AG SMT Inspection Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 Viscom AG Recent Developments
12.3 Mirtec
12.3.1 Mirtec Corporation Information
12.3.2 Mirtec Overview
12.3.3 Mirtec SMT Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.3.4 Mirtec SMT Inspection Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 Mirtec Recent Developments
12.4 Test Research (TRI)
12.4.1 Test Research (TRI) Corporation Information
12.4.2 Test Research (TRI) Overview
12.4.3 Test Research (TRI) SMT Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.4.4 Test Research (TRI) SMT Inspection Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 Test Research (TRI) Recent Developments
12.5 Parmi
12.5.1 Parmi Corporation Information
12.5.2 Parmi Overview
12.5.3 Parmi SMT Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.5.4 Parmi SMT Inspection Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 Parmi Recent Developments
12.6 SAKI Corporation
12.6.1 SAKI Corporation Corporation Information
12.6.2 SAKI Corporation Overview
12.6.3 SAKI Corporation SMT Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.6.4 SAKI Corporation SMT Inspection Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 SAKI Corporation Recent Developments
12.7 Pemtron
12.7.1 Pemtron Corporation Information
12.7.2 Pemtron Overview
12.7.3 Pemtron SMT Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.7.4 Pemtron SMT Inspection Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 Pemtron Recent Developments
12.8 ViTrox
12.8.1 ViTrox Corporation Information
12.8.2 ViTrox Overview
12.8.3 ViTrox SMT Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.8.4 ViTrox SMT Inspection Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 ViTrox Recent Developments
12.9 Omron
12.9.1 Omron Corporation Information
12.9.2 Omron Overview
12.9.3 Omron SMT Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.9.4 Omron SMT Inspection Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 Omron Recent Developments
12.10 Yamaha
12.10.1 Yamaha Corporation Information
12.10.2 Yamaha Overview
12.10.3 Yamaha SMT Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.10.4 Yamaha SMT Inspection Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 Yamaha Recent Developments
12.11 Nordson
12.11.1 Nordson Corporation Information
12.11.2 Nordson Overview
12.11.3 Nordson SMT Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.11.4 Nordson SMT Inspection Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 Nordson Recent Developments
12.12 Jutze Intelligence Tech
12.12.1 Jutze Intelligence Tech Corporation Information
12.12.2 Jutze Intelligence Tech Overview
12.12.3 Jutze Intelligence Tech SMT Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.12.4 Jutze Intelligence Tech SMT Inspection Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.12.5 Jutze Intelligence Tech Recent Developments
12.13 CyberOptics
12.13.1 CyberOptics Corporation Information
12.13.2 CyberOptics Overview
12.13.3 CyberOptics SMT Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.13.4 CyberOptics SMT Inspection Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.13.5 CyberOptics Recent Developments
12.14 Mycronic
12.14.1 Mycronic Corporation Information
12.14.2 Mycronic Overview
12.14.3 Mycronic SMT Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.14.4 Mycronic SMT Inspection Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.14.5 Mycronic Recent Developments
12.15 CKD Corporation
12.15.1 CKD Corporation Corporation Information
12.15.2 CKD Corporation Overview
12.15.3 CKD Corporation SMT Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.15.4 CKD Corporation SMT Inspection Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.15.5 CKD Corporation Recent Developments
12.16 GOPEL Electronic
12.16.1 GOPEL Electronic Corporation Information
12.16.2 GOPEL Electronic Overview
12.16.3 GOPEL Electronic SMT Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.16.4 GOPEL Electronic SMT Inspection Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.16.5 GOPEL Electronic Recent Developments
12.17 Aleader
12.17.1 Aleader Corporation Information
12.17.2 Aleader Overview
12.17.3 Aleader SMT Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.17.4 Aleader SMT Inspection Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.17.5 Aleader Recent Developments
12.18 Mek (Marantz Electronics)
12.18.1 Mek (Marantz Electronics) Corporation Information
12.18.2 Mek (Marantz Electronics) Overview
12.18.3 Mek (Marantz Electronics) SMT Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.18.4 Mek (Marantz Electronics) SMT Inspection Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.18.5 Mek (Marantz Electronics) Recent Developments
12.19 Machine Vision Products(MVP)
12.19.1 Machine Vision Products(MVP) Corporation Information
12.19.2 Machine Vision Products(MVP) Overview
12.19.3 Machine Vision Products(MVP) SMT Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.19.4 Machine Vision Products(MVP) SMT Inspection Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.19.5 Machine Vision Products(MVP) Recent Developments
12.20 ZhenHuaXing Technology
12.20.1 ZhenHuaXing Technology Corporation Information
12.20.2 ZhenHuaXing Technology Overview
12.20.3 ZhenHuaXing Technology SMT Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.20.4 ZhenHuaXing Technology SMT Inspection Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.20.5 ZhenHuaXing Technology Recent Developments
12.21 Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment
12.21.1 Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Corporation Information
12.21.2 Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Overview
12.21.3 Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment SMT Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.21.4 Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment SMT Inspection Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.21.5 Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Recent Developments
12.22 Shanghai Holly
12.22.1 Shanghai Holly Corporation Information
12.22.2 Shanghai Holly Overview
12.22.3 Shanghai Holly SMT Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.22.4 Shanghai Holly SMT Inspection Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.22.5 Shanghai Holly Recent Developments
12.23 Sinic-Tek Vision Technology
12.23.1 Sinic-Tek Vision Technology Corporation Information
12.23.2 Sinic-Tek Vision Technology Overview
12.23.3 Sinic-Tek Vision Technology SMT Inspection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.23.4 Sinic-Tek Vision Technology SMT Inspection Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.23.5 Sinic-Tek Vision Technology Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 SMT Inspection Equipment Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 SMT Inspection Equipment Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 SMT Inspection Equipment Production Mode & Process
13.4 SMT Inspection Equipment Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 SMT Inspection Equipment Sales Channels
13.4.2 SMT Inspection Equipment Distributors
13.5 SMT Inspection Equipment Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 SMT Inspection Equipment Industry Trends
14.2 SMT Inspection Equipment Market Drivers
14.3 SMT Inspection Equipment Market Challenges
14.4 SMT Inspection Equipment Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global SMT Inspection Equipment Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
