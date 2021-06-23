SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Market Report Top-Companies Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2027 | Koh Young, Viscom AG, Mirtec

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Koh Young, Viscom AG, Mirtec, Test Research (TRI), Parmi, SAKI Corporation, Pemtron, ViTrox, Omron, Yamaha, Jutze Intelligence Tech, CyberOptics, Mycronic, GOPEL Electronic, Aleader, Mek (Marantz Electronics), Machine Vision Products(MVP), ZhenHuaXing Technology, Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment, Shanghai Holly

By Types:

Inline

Offline



By Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications Equipment

Automotive

Others







Table of Contents:

1 SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Market Overview

1.1 SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Product Overview

1.2 SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Inline

1.2.2 Offline

1.3 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in SMT AOI Inspection Equipment as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment by Application

4.1 SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Consumer Electronics

4.1.2 Telecommunications Equipment

4.1.3 Automotive

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America SMT AOI Inspection Equipment by Country

5.1 North America SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe SMT AOI Inspection Equipment by Country

6.1 Europe SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific SMT AOI Inspection Equipment by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America SMT AOI Inspection Equipment by Country

8.1 Latin America SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa SMT AOI Inspection Equipment by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Business

10.1 Koh Young

10.1.1 Koh Young Corporation Information

10.1.2 Koh Young Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Koh Young SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Koh Young SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 Koh Young Recent Development

10.2 Viscom AG

10.2.1 Viscom AG Corporation Information

10.2.2 Viscom AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Viscom AG SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Koh Young SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 Viscom AG Recent Development

10.3 Mirtec

10.3.1 Mirtec Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mirtec Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Mirtec SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Mirtec SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Mirtec Recent Development

10.4 Test Research (TRI)

10.4.1 Test Research (TRI) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Test Research (TRI) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Test Research (TRI) SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Test Research (TRI) SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Test Research (TRI) Recent Development

10.5 Parmi

10.5.1 Parmi Corporation Information

10.5.2 Parmi Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Parmi SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Parmi SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 Parmi Recent Development

10.6 SAKI Corporation

10.6.1 SAKI Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 SAKI Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 SAKI Corporation SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 SAKI Corporation SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 SAKI Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Pemtron

10.7.1 Pemtron Corporation Information

10.7.2 Pemtron Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Pemtron SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Pemtron SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Pemtron Recent Development

10.8 ViTrox

10.8.1 ViTrox Corporation Information

10.8.2 ViTrox Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 ViTrox SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 ViTrox SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 ViTrox Recent Development

10.9 Omron

10.9.1 Omron Corporation Information

10.9.2 Omron Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Omron SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Omron SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 Omron Recent Development

10.10 Yamaha

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Yamaha SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Yamaha Recent Development

10.11 Jutze Intelligence Tech

10.11.1 Jutze Intelligence Tech Corporation Information

10.11.2 Jutze Intelligence Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Jutze Intelligence Tech SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Jutze Intelligence Tech SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 Jutze Intelligence Tech Recent Development

10.12 CyberOptics

10.12.1 CyberOptics Corporation Information

10.12.2 CyberOptics Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 CyberOptics SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 CyberOptics SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.12.5 CyberOptics Recent Development

10.13 Mycronic

10.13.1 Mycronic Corporation Information

10.13.2 Mycronic Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Mycronic SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Mycronic SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.13.5 Mycronic Recent Development

10.14 GOPEL Electronic

10.14.1 GOPEL Electronic Corporation Information

10.14.2 GOPEL Electronic Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 GOPEL Electronic SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 GOPEL Electronic SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.14.5 GOPEL Electronic Recent Development

10.15 Aleader

10.15.1 Aleader Corporation Information

10.15.2 Aleader Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Aleader SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Aleader SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.15.5 Aleader Recent Development

10.16 Mek (Marantz Electronics)

10.16.1 Mek (Marantz Electronics) Corporation Information

10.16.2 Mek (Marantz Electronics) Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Mek (Marantz Electronics) SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Mek (Marantz Electronics) SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.16.5 Mek (Marantz Electronics) Recent Development

10.17 Machine Vision Products(MVP)

10.17.1 Machine Vision Products(MVP) Corporation Information

10.17.2 Machine Vision Products(MVP) Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Machine Vision Products(MVP) SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Machine Vision Products(MVP) SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.17.5 Machine Vision Products(MVP) Recent Development

10.18 ZhenHuaXing Technology

10.18.1 ZhenHuaXing Technology Corporation Information

10.18.2 ZhenHuaXing Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 ZhenHuaXing Technology SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 ZhenHuaXing Technology SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.18.5 ZhenHuaXing Technology Recent Development

10.19 Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment

10.19.1 Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Corporation Information

10.19.2 Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.19.5 Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Recent Development

10.20 Shanghai Holly

10.20.1 Shanghai Holly Corporation Information

10.20.2 Shanghai Holly Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Shanghai Holly SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Shanghai Holly SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Products Offered

10.20.5 Shanghai Holly Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Distributors

12.3 SMT AOI Inspection Equipment Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

