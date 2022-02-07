SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to2028| TDK, Murata, Vishay

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors market.
With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors market.
SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Leading Players: TDK, Murata, Vishay, Taiyo Yuden, Sagami Elec, Sumida, Chilisin, Mitsumi Electric, Shenzhen Microgate Technology, Delta Electronics, Sunlord Electronics, Panasonic, AVX (Kyocera), API Delevan, Wurth Elektronik, Pulse Electronics, Coilcraft
Product Type:
Wire-wound Type, Multilayer Type, Thin-film Power Supply
By Application:
Mobile Phone, Consumer Electronics, Computer & Office, Automotive, Telecom/datacomm, Others
Regions and Countries
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Key Questions Answered
• What is the size and CAGR of the global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors market?
• Which are the leading segments of the global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors market?
• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
• What is the nature of competition in the global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors market?
• How will the global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors market advance in the coming years?
• What are the main strategies adopted in the global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors market?
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Wire-wound Type
1.2.3 Multilayer Type
1.2.4 Thin-film Power Supply
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Mobile Phone
1.3.3 Consumer Electronics
1.3.4 Computer & Office
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Telecom/datacomm
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Production
2.1 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea 3 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors in 2021
4.3 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue in 2021
4.4 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.2 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.3 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Price by Type
5.3.1 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Price by Type (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
6.1.3 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.2 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
6.2.2 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
6.2.3 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Price by Application
6.3.1 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Price by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 7 North America
7.1 North America SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 North America SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 North America SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 North America SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 North America SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 North America SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Europe SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Europe SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Europe SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Europe SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Europe SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Asia Pacific SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Asia Pacific SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Latin America SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Latin America SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Latin America SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Latin America SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Latin America SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Type (2017-2028)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
11.2 Middle East and Africa SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Application (2017-2028)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
11.3 Middle East and Africa SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 TDK
12.1.1 TDK Corporation Information
12.1.2 TDK Overview
12.1.3 TDK SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.1.4 TDK SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 TDK Recent Developments
12.2 Murata
12.2.1 Murata Corporation Information
12.2.2 Murata Overview
12.2.3 Murata SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.2.4 Murata SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 Murata Recent Developments
12.3 Vishay
12.3.1 Vishay Corporation Information
12.3.2 Vishay Overview
12.3.3 Vishay SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.3.4 Vishay SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 Vishay Recent Developments
12.4 Taiyo Yuden
12.4.1 Taiyo Yuden Corporation Information
12.4.2 Taiyo Yuden Overview
12.4.3 Taiyo Yuden SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.4.4 Taiyo Yuden SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 Taiyo Yuden Recent Developments
12.5 Sagami Elec
12.5.1 Sagami Elec Corporation Information
12.5.2 Sagami Elec Overview
12.5.3 Sagami Elec SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.5.4 Sagami Elec SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 Sagami Elec Recent Developments
12.6 Sumida
12.6.1 Sumida Corporation Information
12.6.2 Sumida Overview
12.6.3 Sumida SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.6.4 Sumida SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 Sumida Recent Developments
12.7 Chilisin
12.7.1 Chilisin Corporation Information
12.7.2 Chilisin Overview
12.7.3 Chilisin SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.7.4 Chilisin SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 Chilisin Recent Developments
12.8 Mitsumi Electric
12.8.1 Mitsumi Electric Corporation Information
12.8.2 Mitsumi Electric Overview
12.8.3 Mitsumi Electric SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.8.4 Mitsumi Electric SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Mitsumi Electric Recent Developments
12.9 Shenzhen Microgate Technology
12.9.1 Shenzhen Microgate Technology Corporation Information
12.9.2 Shenzhen Microgate Technology Overview
12.9.3 Shenzhen Microgate Technology SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.9.4 Shenzhen Microgate Technology SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 Shenzhen Microgate Technology Recent Developments
12.10 Delta Electronics
12.10.1 Delta Electronics Corporation Information
12.10.2 Delta Electronics Overview
12.10.3 Delta Electronics SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.10.4 Delta Electronics SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 Delta Electronics Recent Developments
12.11 Sunlord Electronics
12.11.1 Sunlord Electronics Corporation Information
12.11.2 Sunlord Electronics Overview
12.11.3 Sunlord Electronics SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.11.4 Sunlord Electronics SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 Sunlord Electronics Recent Developments
12.12 Panasonic
12.12.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.12.2 Panasonic Overview
12.12.3 Panasonic SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.12.4 Panasonic SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.12.5 Panasonic Recent Developments
12.13 AVX (Kyocera)
12.13.1 AVX (Kyocera) Corporation Information
12.13.2 AVX (Kyocera) Overview
12.13.3 AVX (Kyocera) SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.13.4 AVX (Kyocera) SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.13.5 AVX (Kyocera) Recent Developments
12.14 API Delevan
12.14.1 API Delevan Corporation Information
12.14.2 API Delevan Overview
12.14.3 API Delevan SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.14.4 API Delevan SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.14.5 API Delevan Recent Developments
12.15 Wurth Elektronik
12.15.1 Wurth Elektronik Corporation Information
12.15.2 Wurth Elektronik Overview
12.15.3 Wurth Elektronik SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.15.4 Wurth Elektronik SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.15.5 Wurth Elektronik Recent Developments
12.16 Pulse Electronics
12.16.1 Pulse Electronics Corporation Information
12.16.2 Pulse Electronics Overview
12.16.3 Pulse Electronics SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.16.4 Pulse Electronics SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.16.5 Pulse Electronics Recent Developments
12.17 Coilcraft
12.17.1 Coilcraft Corporation Information
12.17.2 Coilcraft Overview
12.17.3 Coilcraft SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.17.4 Coilcraft SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.17.5 Coilcraft Recent Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Production Mode & Process
13.4 SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Sales Channels
13.4.2 SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Distributors
13.5 SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Industry Trends
14.2 SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Drivers
14.3 SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Challenges
14.4 SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global SMD(Surface Mount Device) Power Inductors Study 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
