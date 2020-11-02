Smart Water Network System Market Challenges and Growth Factor By 2026|ABB, General Electric, IBM

Global Smart Water Network System Market Overview:

The global Smart Water Network System market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled Global Smart Water Network System Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application , offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Smart Water Network System market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element ofthe market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players operating in the global Smart Water Network System market are: ABB, General Electric, IBM, Itron, Elster Water Metering, Xylem Inc, Aclara Technologies, Aquiba, Arad Group, Arqiva, Badger Meter, Capgemini, Diehl Stiftung, Enware Australia, Homerider Systems, i2O Water, Kamstrup, Krohne, Landis+Gyr, Master Meter, Mueller Systems, Neptune Technology, Oracle, Schneider Electric, Sentec, Cisco

Global Smart Water Network System Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Segment By Product Type:

, Hardware, Software

Segment By Product Application:

, Industrial Sector, Residential Sector, Commercial Sector

Global Smart Water Network System Market: Regional Segmentation

For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Smart Water Network System market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Smart Water Network System market.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Smart Water Network System Market: Research Methodology

The research methodologies used by the analysts play an integral role in the way the publication has been collated. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to create a comprehensive analysis. For an accurate and precise analysis of the global Smart Water Network System market, analysts have bottom-up and top-down approaches.

Global Smart Water Network System Market: Competitive Rivalry

The research report includes an analysis of the competitive landscape present in the global Smart Water Network System market. It includes an assessment of the existing and upcoming trends that players can invest in. Furthermore, it also includes an evaluation of the financial outlooks of the players and explains the nature of the competition.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Market Overview of Smart Water Network System

1.1 Smart Water Network System Market Overview

1.1.1 Smart Water Network System Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Smart Water Network System Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Smart Water Network System Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Smart Water Network System Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Smart Water Network System Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Smart Water Network System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Smart Water Network System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Smart Water Network System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Smart Water Network System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Water Network System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Smart Water Network System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Smart Water Network System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Smart Water Network System Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Smart Water Network System Industry

1.7.1.1 Smart Water Network System Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Smart Water Network System Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Smart Water Network System Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Smart Water Network System Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Smart Water Network System Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Smart Water Network System Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Smart Water Network System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Hardware

2.5 Software 3 Smart Water Network System Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Smart Water Network System Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Smart Water Network System Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Smart Water Network System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Industrial Sector

3.5 Residential Sector

3.6 Commercial Sector 4 Global Smart Water Network System Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Smart Water Network System Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Smart Water Network System as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Smart Water Network System Market

4.4 Global Top Players Smart Water Network System Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Smart Water Network System Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Smart Water Network System Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 ABB

5.1.1 ABB Profile

5.1.2 ABB Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 ABB Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 ABB Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 ABB Recent Developments

5.2 General Electric

5.2.1 General Electric Profile

5.2.2 General Electric Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 General Electric Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 General Electric Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 General Electric Recent Developments

5.3 IBM

5.5.1 IBM Profile

5.3.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Itron Recent Developments

5.4 Itron

5.4.1 Itron Profile

5.4.2 Itron Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Itron Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Itron Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Itron Recent Developments

5.5 Elster Water Metering

5.5.1 Elster Water Metering Profile

5.5.2 Elster Water Metering Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Elster Water Metering Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Elster Water Metering Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Elster Water Metering Recent Developments

5.6 Xylem Inc

5.6.1 Xylem Inc Profile

5.6.2 Xylem Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Xylem Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Xylem Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Xylem Inc Recent Developments

5.7 Aclara Technologies

5.7.1 Aclara Technologies Profile

5.7.2 Aclara Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Aclara Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Aclara Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Aclara Technologies Recent Developments

5.8 Aquiba

5.8.1 Aquiba Profile

5.8.2 Aquiba Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Aquiba Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Aquiba Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Aquiba Recent Developments

5.9 Arad Group

5.9.1 Arad Group Profile

5.9.2 Arad Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Arad Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Arad Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Arad Group Recent Developments

5.10 Arqiva

5.10.1 Arqiva Profile

5.10.2 Arqiva Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Arqiva Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Arqiva Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Arqiva Recent Developments

5.11 Badger Meter

5.11.1 Badger Meter Profile

5.11.2 Badger Meter Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Badger Meter Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Badger Meter Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Badger Meter Recent Developments

5.12 Capgemini

5.12.1 Capgemini Profile

5.12.2 Capgemini Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Capgemini Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Capgemini Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Capgemini Recent Developments

5.13 Diehl Stiftung

5.13.1 Diehl Stiftung Profile

5.13.2 Diehl Stiftung Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Diehl Stiftung Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Diehl Stiftung Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Diehl Stiftung Recent Developments

5.14 Enware Australia

5.14.1 Enware Australia Profile

5.14.2 Enware Australia Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Enware Australia Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Enware Australia Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Enware Australia Recent Developments

5.15 Homerider Systems

5.15.1 Homerider Systems Profile

5.15.2 Homerider Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Homerider Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Homerider Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Homerider Systems Recent Developments

5.16 i2O Water

5.16.1 i2O Water Profile

5.16.2 i2O Water Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 i2O Water Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 i2O Water Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 i2O Water Recent Developments

5.17 Kamstrup

5.17.1 Kamstrup Profile

5.17.2 Kamstrup Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Kamstrup Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Kamstrup Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Kamstrup Recent Developments

5.18 Krohne

5.18.1 Krohne Profile

5.18.2 Krohne Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 Krohne Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Krohne Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Krohne Recent Developments

5.19 Landis+Gyr

5.19.1 Landis+Gyr Profile

5.19.2 Landis+Gyr Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 Landis+Gyr Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Landis+Gyr Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Landis+Gyr Recent Developments

5.20 Master Meter

5.20.1 Master Meter Profile

5.20.2 Master Meter Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.20.3 Master Meter Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Master Meter Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Master Meter Recent Developments

5.21 Mueller Systems

5.21.1 Mueller Systems Profile

5.21.2 Mueller Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.21.3 Mueller Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Mueller Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.21.5 Mueller Systems Recent Developments

5.22 Neptune Technology

5.22.1 Neptune Technology Profile

5.22.2 Neptune Technology Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.22.3 Neptune Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Neptune Technology Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.22.5 Neptune Technology Recent Developments

5.23 Oracle

5.23.1 Oracle Profile

5.23.2 Oracle Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.23.3 Oracle Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Oracle Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.23.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.24 Schneider Electric

5.24.1 Schneider Electric Profile

5.24.2 Schneider Electric Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.24.3 Schneider Electric Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Schneider Electric Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.24.5 Schneider Electric Recent Developments

5.25 Sentec

5.25.1 Sentec Profile

5.25.2 Sentec Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.25.3 Sentec Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Sentec Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.25.5 Sentec Recent Developments

5.26 Cisco

5.26.1 Cisco Profile

5.26.2 Cisco Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.26.3 Cisco Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 Cisco Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.26.5 Cisco Recent Developments 6 North America Smart Water Network System by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Smart Water Network System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Smart Water Network System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Smart Water Network System by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Smart Water Network System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Smart Water Network System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Smart Water Network System by Players and by Application

8.1 China Smart Water Network System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Smart Water Network System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Water Network System by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Water Network System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Water Network System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Smart Water Network System by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Smart Water Network System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Smart Water Network System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Smart Water Network System by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Water Network System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Water Network System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Smart Water Network System Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

