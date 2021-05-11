Smart Planting Agriculture Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | John Deere, AKVA Group, Robotics Plus

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and Japan Smart Planting Agriculture Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Smart Planting Agriculture market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Smart Planting Agriculture market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Smart Planting Agriculture market.

The research report on the global Smart Planting Agriculture market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Smart Planting Agriculture market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Smart Planting Agriculture research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Smart Planting Agriculture market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Smart Planting Agriculture market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Smart Planting Agriculture market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Smart Planting Agriculture Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Smart Planting Agriculture market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Smart Planting Agriculture market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Smart Planting Agriculture Market Leading Players

Texas Instruments, John Deere, AKVA Group, Robotics Plus, AGCO Corporation, CropX, Trimble Inc, Yamaha

Smart Planting Agriculture Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Smart Planting Agriculture market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Smart Planting Agriculture market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Smart Planting Agriculture Segmentation by Product



Smart Sensor

Smart Robot

Drone

Others Smart Planting Agriculture

Smart Planting Agriculture Segmentation by Application



Grain

Vegetables

Fruit

Other Based on

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Smart Planting Agriculture market?

How will the global Smart Planting Agriculture market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Smart Planting Agriculture market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Smart Planting Agriculture market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Smart Planting Agriculture market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Planting Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Smart Sensor

1.2.3 Smart Robot

1.2.4 Drone

1.2.5 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Planting Agriculture Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Grain

1.3.3 Vegetables

1.3.4 Fruit

1.3.5 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Smart Planting Agriculture Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Global Smart Planting Agriculture Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Planting Agriculture Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Smart Planting Agriculture Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Smart Planting Agriculture Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Smart Planting Agriculture Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Smart Planting Agriculture Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Smart Planting Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Smart Planting Agriculture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Smart Planting Agriculture Revenue 3.4 Global Smart Planting Agriculture Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Smart Planting Agriculture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Planting Agriculture Revenue in 2019 3.5 Key Players Smart Planting Agriculture Area Served 3.6 Key Players Smart Planting Agriculture Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Smart Planting Agriculture Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Smart Planting Agriculture Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Smart Planting Agriculture Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Smart Planting Agriculture Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Smart Planting Agriculture Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Smart Planting Agriculture Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Smart Planting Agriculture Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America Smart Planting Agriculture Market Size (2015-2026) 6.2 North America Smart Planting Agriculture Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.3 North America Smart Planting Agriculture Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 6.4 North America Smart Planting Agriculture Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Smart Planting Agriculture Market Size (2015-2026) 7.2 Europe Smart Planting Agriculture Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.3 Europe Smart Planting Agriculture Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe Smart Planting Agriculture Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China 8.1 China Smart Planting Agriculture Market Size (2015-2026) 8.2 China Smart Planting Agriculture Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.3 China Smart Planting Agriculture Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8.4 China Smart Planting Agriculture Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan 9.1 Japan Smart Planting Agriculture Market Size (2015-2026) 9.2 Japan Smart Planting Agriculture Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.3 Japan Smart Planting Agriculture Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan Smart Planting Agriculture Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia Smart Planting Agriculture Market Size (2015-2026) 10.2 Southeast Asia Smart Planting Agriculture Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia Smart Planting Agriculture Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia Smart Planting Agriculture Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Texas Instruments

11.1.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

11.1.2 Texas Instruments Business Overview

11.1.3 Texas Instruments Smart Planting Agriculture Introduction

11.1.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Smart Planting Agriculture Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development 11.2 John Deere

11.2.1 John Deere Company Details

11.2.2 John Deere Business Overview

11.2.3 John Deere Smart Planting Agriculture Introduction

11.2.4 John Deere Revenue in Smart Planting Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 John Deere Recent Development 11.3 AKVA Group

11.3.1 AKVA Group Company Details

11.3.2 AKVA Group Business Overview

11.3.3 AKVA Group Smart Planting Agriculture Introduction

11.3.4 AKVA Group Revenue in Smart Planting Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 AKVA Group Recent Development 11.4 Robotics Plus

11.4.1 Robotics Plus Company Details

11.4.2 Robotics Plus Business Overview

11.4.3 Robotics Plus Smart Planting Agriculture Introduction

11.4.4 Robotics Plus Revenue in Smart Planting Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Robotics Plus Recent Development 11.5 AGCO Corporation

11.5.1 AGCO Corporation Company Details

11.5.2 AGCO Corporation Business Overview

11.5.3 AGCO Corporation Smart Planting Agriculture Introduction

11.5.4 AGCO Corporation Revenue in Smart Planting Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 AGCO Corporation Recent Development 11.6 CropX

11.6.1 CropX Company Details

11.6.2 CropX Business Overview

11.6.3 CropX Smart Planting Agriculture Introduction

11.6.4 CropX Revenue in Smart Planting Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 CropX Recent Development 11.7 Trimble Inc

11.7.1 Trimble Inc Company Details

11.7.2 Trimble Inc Business Overview

11.7.3 Trimble Inc Smart Planting Agriculture Introduction

11.7.4 Trimble Inc Revenue in Smart Planting Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Trimble Inc Recent Development 11.8 Yamaha

11.8.1 Yamaha Company Details

11.8.2 Yamaha Business Overview

11.8.3 Yamaha Smart Planting Agriculture Introduction

11.8.4 Yamaha Revenue in Smart Planting Agriculture Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Yamaha Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

