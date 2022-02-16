Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Share, Market Dynamics, Key Players, Industry Size, Industry Trends, and Forecast 2021-2027| Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited), PetPace LLC, Pet Vu

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Smart Pet Wearable Product market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Smart Pet Wearable Product market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Smart Pet Wearable Product market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Smart Pet Wearable Product market.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Smart Pet Wearable Product market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Smart Pet Wearable Product market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Smart Pet Wearable Product market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Smart Pet Wearable Product market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Research Report: Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited), PetPace LLC, Pet Vu, Inc., Pod Trackers, Fitbark, Inc., Garmin International Inc., Scollar, Inc, GoPro, Inc., i4C Innovations LLC, IceRobotics, Ltd., Konectera, Inc., Loc8tor Ltd., Otto Petcare Systems, Tractive, Whistle (Tagg), Petsafe, Gibi Technologies Inc

Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Segmentation by Product: Floor Cleaning Robots, Driverless Cleaning Vehicles, Others

Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Segmentation by Application: Medical Diagnosis & Treatment, Identification & Tracking, Behavior Monitoring & Control, Fitness Monitoring, Other

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Smart Pet Wearable Product market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Smart Pet Wearable Product market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Smart Pet Wearable Product market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Smart Pet Wearable Product market.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Smart Pet Wearable Product market. The regional analysis section of the Smart Pet Wearable Product report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Smart Pet Wearable Product markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Smart Pet Wearable Product markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Smart Pet Wearable Product market?

What will be the size of the global Smart Pet Wearable Product market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Smart Pet Wearable Product market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Smart Pet Wearable Product market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Smart Pet Wearable Product market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Pet Wearable Product Product Introduction

1.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Smart Pet Wearable Product Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Smart Pet Wearable Product in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Smart Pet Wearable Product Industry Trends

1.5.2 Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Drivers

1.5.3 Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Challenges

1.5.4 Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Smart Collar

2.1.2 Smart Vest

2.1.3 Smart Harness

2.1.4 Smart Camera

2.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Smart Pet Wearable Product Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Medical Diagnosis & Treatment

3.1.2 Identification & Tracking

3.1.3 Behavior Monitoring & Control

3.1.4 Fitness Monitoring

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Smart Pet Wearable Product Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Smart Pet Wearable Product in 2021

4.2.3 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Smart Pet Wearable Product Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Smart Pet Wearable Product Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Smart Pet Wearable Product Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Smart Pet Wearable Product Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Pet Wearable Product Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited)

7.1.1 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited) Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited) Smart Pet Wearable Product Products Offered

7.1.5 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited) Recent Development

7.2 PetPace LLC

7.2.1 PetPace LLC Corporation Information

7.2.2 PetPace LLC Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 PetPace LLC Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 PetPace LLC Smart Pet Wearable Product Products Offered

7.2.5 PetPace LLC Recent Development

7.3 Pet Vu, Inc.

7.3.1 Pet Vu, Inc. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Pet Vu, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Pet Vu, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Pet Vu, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Product Products Offered

7.3.5 Pet Vu, Inc. Recent Development

7.4 Pod Trackers

7.4.1 Pod Trackers Corporation Information

7.4.2 Pod Trackers Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Pod Trackers Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Pod Trackers Smart Pet Wearable Product Products Offered

7.4.5 Pod Trackers Recent Development

7.5 Fitbark, Inc.

7.5.1 Fitbark, Inc. Corporation Information

7.5.2 Fitbark, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Fitbark, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Fitbark, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Product Products Offered

7.5.5 Fitbark, Inc. Recent Development

7.6 Garmin International Inc.

7.6.1 Garmin International Inc. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Garmin International Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Garmin International Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Garmin International Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Product Products Offered

7.6.5 Garmin International Inc. Recent Development

7.7 Scollar, Inc

7.7.1 Scollar, Inc Corporation Information

7.7.2 Scollar, Inc Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Scollar, Inc Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Scollar, Inc Smart Pet Wearable Product Products Offered

7.7.5 Scollar, Inc Recent Development

7.8 GoPro, Inc.

7.8.1 GoPro, Inc. Corporation Information

7.8.2 GoPro, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 GoPro, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 GoPro, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Product Products Offered

7.8.5 GoPro, Inc. Recent Development

7.9 i4C Innovations LLC

7.9.1 i4C Innovations LLC Corporation Information

7.9.2 i4C Innovations LLC Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 i4C Innovations LLC Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 i4C Innovations LLC Smart Pet Wearable Product Products Offered

7.9.5 i4C Innovations LLC Recent Development

7.10 IceRobotics, Ltd.

7.10.1 IceRobotics, Ltd. Corporation Information

7.10.2 IceRobotics, Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 IceRobotics, Ltd. Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 IceRobotics, Ltd. Smart Pet Wearable Product Products Offered

7.10.5 IceRobotics, Ltd. Recent Development

7.11 Konectera, Inc.

7.11.1 Konectera, Inc. Corporation Information

7.11.2 Konectera, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Konectera, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Konectera, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Product Products Offered

7.11.5 Konectera, Inc. Recent Development

7.12 Loc8tor Ltd.

7.12.1 Loc8tor Ltd. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Loc8tor Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Loc8tor Ltd. Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Loc8tor Ltd. Products Offered

7.12.5 Loc8tor Ltd. Recent Development

7.13 Otto Petcare Systems

7.13.1 Otto Petcare Systems Corporation Information

7.13.2 Otto Petcare Systems Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Otto Petcare Systems Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Otto Petcare Systems Products Offered

7.13.5 Otto Petcare Systems Recent Development

7.14 Tractive

7.14.1 Tractive Corporation Information

7.14.2 Tractive Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Tractive Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Tractive Products Offered

7.14.5 Tractive Recent Development

7.15 Whistle (Tagg)

7.15.1 Whistle (Tagg) Corporation Information

7.15.2 Whistle (Tagg) Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Whistle (Tagg) Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Whistle (Tagg) Products Offered

7.15.5 Whistle (Tagg) Recent Development

7.16 Petsafe

7.16.1 Petsafe Corporation Information

7.16.2 Petsafe Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Petsafe Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Petsafe Products Offered

7.16.5 Petsafe Recent Development

7.17 Gibi Technologies Inc

7.17.1 Gibi Technologies Inc Corporation Information

7.17.2 Gibi Technologies Inc Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Gibi Technologies Inc Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Gibi Technologies Inc Products Offered

7.17.5 Gibi Technologies Inc Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Smart Pet Wearable Product Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Smart Pet Wearable Product Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Smart Pet Wearable Product Distributors

8.3 Smart Pet Wearable Product Production Mode & Process

8.4 Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Smart Pet Wearable Product Sales Channels

8.4.2 Smart Pet Wearable Product Distributors

8.5 Smart Pet Wearable Product Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer



