Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast To 2027 | Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited), PetPace LLC, Pet Vu

Key Players Mentioned: Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited), PetPace LLC, Pet Vu, Inc., Pod Trackers, Fitbark, Inc., Garmin International Inc., Scollar, Inc, GoPro, Inc., i4C Innovations LLC, IceRobotics, Ltd., Konectera, Inc., Loc8tor Ltd., Otto Petcare Systems, Tractive, Whistle (Tagg), Petsafe, Gibi Technologies Inc

Market Segmentation by Product: Smart Collar

Smart Vest

Smart Harness

Smart Camera



Market Segmentation by Application: Medical Diagnosis and Treatment

Identification and Tracking

Behavior Monitoring and Control

Fitness Monitoring

Other



The Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Pet Wearable Devices

1.2 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Smart Collar

1.2.3 Smart Vest

1.2.4 Smart Harness

1.2.5 Smart Camera

1.3 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Medical Diagnosis and Treatment

1.3.3 Identification and Tracking

1.3.4 Behavior Monitoring and Control

1.3.5 Fitness Monitoring

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Smart Pet Wearable Devices Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Smart Pet Wearable Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Pet Wearable Devices Business

6.1 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited)

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited) Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited) Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited) Products Offered

6.1.5 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited) Recent Development

6.2 PetPace LLC

6.2.1 PetPace LLC Corporation Information

6.2.2 PetPace LLC Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 PetPace LLC Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 PetPace LLC Products Offered

6.2.5 PetPace LLC Recent Development

6.3 Pet Vu, Inc.

6.3.1 Pet Vu, Inc. Corporation Information

6.3.2 Pet Vu, Inc. Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Pet Vu, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Pet Vu, Inc. Products Offered

6.3.5 Pet Vu, Inc. Recent Development

6.4 Pod Trackers

6.4.1 Pod Trackers Corporation Information

6.4.2 Pod Trackers Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Pod Trackers Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Pod Trackers Products Offered

6.4.5 Pod Trackers Recent Development

6.5 Fitbark, Inc.

6.5.1 Fitbark, Inc. Corporation Information

6.5.2 Fitbark, Inc. Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Fitbark, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Fitbark, Inc. Products Offered

6.5.5 Fitbark, Inc. Recent Development

6.6 Garmin International Inc.

6.6.1 Garmin International Inc. Corporation Information

6.6.2 Garmin International Inc. Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Garmin International Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Garmin International Inc. Products Offered

6.6.5 Garmin International Inc. Recent Development

6.7 Scollar, Inc

6.6.1 Scollar, Inc Corporation Information

6.6.2 Scollar, Inc Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Scollar, Inc Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Scollar, Inc Products Offered

6.7.5 Scollar, Inc Recent Development

6.8 GoPro, Inc.

6.8.1 GoPro, Inc. Corporation Information

6.8.2 GoPro, Inc. Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 GoPro, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 GoPro, Inc. Products Offered

6.8.5 GoPro, Inc. Recent Development

6.9 i4C Innovations LLC

6.9.1 i4C Innovations LLC Corporation Information

6.9.2 i4C Innovations LLC Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 i4C Innovations LLC Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 i4C Innovations LLC Products Offered

6.9.5 i4C Innovations LLC Recent Development

6.10 IceRobotics, Ltd.

6.10.1 IceRobotics, Ltd. Corporation Information

6.10.2 IceRobotics, Ltd. Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 IceRobotics, Ltd. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 IceRobotics, Ltd. Products Offered

6.10.5 IceRobotics, Ltd. Recent Development

6.11 Konectera, Inc.

6.11.1 Konectera, Inc. Corporation Information

6.11.2 Konectera, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Konectera, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Konectera, Inc. Products Offered

6.11.5 Konectera, Inc. Recent Development

6.12 Loc8tor Ltd.

6.12.1 Loc8tor Ltd. Corporation Information

6.12.2 Loc8tor Ltd. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Loc8tor Ltd. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Loc8tor Ltd. Products Offered

6.12.5 Loc8tor Ltd. Recent Development

6.13 Otto Petcare Systems

6.13.1 Otto Petcare Systems Corporation Information

6.13.2 Otto Petcare Systems Smart Pet Wearable Devices Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Otto Petcare Systems Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Otto Petcare Systems Products Offered

6.13.5 Otto Petcare Systems Recent Development

6.14 Tractive

6.14.1 Tractive Corporation Information

6.14.2 Tractive Smart Pet Wearable Devices Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Tractive Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Tractive Products Offered

6.14.5 Tractive Recent Development

6.15 Whistle (Tagg)

6.15.1 Whistle (Tagg) Corporation Information

6.15.2 Whistle (Tagg) Smart Pet Wearable Devices Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Whistle (Tagg) Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Whistle (Tagg) Products Offered

6.15.5 Whistle (Tagg) Recent Development

6.16 Petsafe

6.16.1 Petsafe Corporation Information

6.16.2 Petsafe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 Petsafe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Petsafe Products Offered

6.16.5 Petsafe Recent Development

6.17 Gibi Technologies Inc

6.17.1 Gibi Technologies Inc Corporation Information

6.17.2 Gibi Technologies Inc Smart Pet Wearable Devices Description, Business Overview

6.17.3 Gibi Technologies Inc Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Gibi Technologies Inc Products Offered

6.17.5 Gibi Technologies Inc Recent Development

7 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Smart Pet Wearable Devices

7.4 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Distributors List

8.3 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Smart Pet Wearable Devices by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Pet Wearable Devices by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Smart Pet Wearable Devices by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Pet Wearable Devices by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Smart Pet Wearable Devices by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Pet Wearable Devices by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

