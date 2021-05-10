Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Recent Trends, Opportunities and Growth Revenue 2021-2027 | Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited), PetPace LLC, Pet Vu

“

The report titled Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Smart Pet Wearable Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Smart Pet Wearable Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited), PetPace LLC, Pet Vu, Inc., Pod Trackers, Fitbark, Inc., Garmin International Inc., Scollar, Inc, GoPro, Inc., i4C Innovations LLC, IceRobotics, Ltd., Konectera, Inc., Loc8tor Ltd., Otto Petcare Systems, Tractive, Whistle (Tagg), Petsafe, Gibi Technologies Inc

Market Segmentation by Product: Smart Collar

Smart Vest

Smart Harness

Smart Camera



Market Segmentation by Application: Medical Diagnosis and Treatment

Identification and Tracking

Behavior Monitoring and Control

Fitness Monitoring

Other



The Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Pet Wearable Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Smart Pet Wearable Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Smart Collar

1.2.3 Smart Vest

1.2.4 Smart Harness

1.2.5 Smart Camera

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Medical Diagnosis and Treatment

1.3.3 Identification and Tracking

1.3.4 Behavior Monitoring and Control

1.3.5 Fitness Monitoring

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Smart Pet Wearable Devices Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Industry Trends

2.5.1 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Trends

2.5.2 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Drivers

2.5.3 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Challenges

2.5.4 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Smart Pet Wearable Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Smart Pet Wearable Devices by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Smart Pet Wearable Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Smart Pet Wearable Devices as of 2020)

3.4 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Smart Pet Wearable Devices Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Smart Pet Wearable Devices Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited)

11.1.1 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited) Overview

11.1.3 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited) Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited) Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.1.5 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited) Smart Pet Wearable Devices SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited) Recent Developments

11.2 PetPace LLC

11.2.1 PetPace LLC Corporation Information

11.2.2 PetPace LLC Overview

11.2.3 PetPace LLC Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 PetPace LLC Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.2.5 PetPace LLC Smart Pet Wearable Devices SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 PetPace LLC Recent Developments

11.3 Pet Vu, Inc.

11.3.1 Pet Vu, Inc. Corporation Information

11.3.2 Pet Vu, Inc. Overview

11.3.3 Pet Vu, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Pet Vu, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.3.5 Pet Vu, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Pet Vu, Inc. Recent Developments

11.4 Pod Trackers

11.4.1 Pod Trackers Corporation Information

11.4.2 Pod Trackers Overview

11.4.3 Pod Trackers Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Pod Trackers Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.4.5 Pod Trackers Smart Pet Wearable Devices SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Pod Trackers Recent Developments

11.5 Fitbark, Inc.

11.5.1 Fitbark, Inc. Corporation Information

11.5.2 Fitbark, Inc. Overview

11.5.3 Fitbark, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Fitbark, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.5.5 Fitbark, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Fitbark, Inc. Recent Developments

11.6 Garmin International Inc.

11.6.1 Garmin International Inc. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Garmin International Inc. Overview

11.6.3 Garmin International Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Garmin International Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.6.5 Garmin International Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Garmin International Inc. Recent Developments

11.7 Scollar, Inc

11.7.1 Scollar, Inc Corporation Information

11.7.2 Scollar, Inc Overview

11.7.3 Scollar, Inc Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Scollar, Inc Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.7.5 Scollar, Inc Smart Pet Wearable Devices SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Scollar, Inc Recent Developments

11.8 GoPro, Inc.

11.8.1 GoPro, Inc. Corporation Information

11.8.2 GoPro, Inc. Overview

11.8.3 GoPro, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 GoPro, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.8.5 GoPro, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 GoPro, Inc. Recent Developments

11.9 i4C Innovations LLC

11.9.1 i4C Innovations LLC Corporation Information

11.9.2 i4C Innovations LLC Overview

11.9.3 i4C Innovations LLC Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 i4C Innovations LLC Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.9.5 i4C Innovations LLC Smart Pet Wearable Devices SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 i4C Innovations LLC Recent Developments

11.10 IceRobotics, Ltd.

11.10.1 IceRobotics, Ltd. Corporation Information

11.10.2 IceRobotics, Ltd. Overview

11.10.3 IceRobotics, Ltd. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 IceRobotics, Ltd. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.10.5 IceRobotics, Ltd. Smart Pet Wearable Devices SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 IceRobotics, Ltd. Recent Developments

11.11 Konectera, Inc.

11.11.1 Konectera, Inc. Corporation Information

11.11.2 Konectera, Inc. Overview

11.11.3 Konectera, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Konectera, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.11.5 Konectera, Inc. Recent Developments

11.12 Loc8tor Ltd.

11.12.1 Loc8tor Ltd. Corporation Information

11.12.2 Loc8tor Ltd. Overview

11.12.3 Loc8tor Ltd. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Loc8tor Ltd. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.12.5 Loc8tor Ltd. Recent Developments

11.13 Otto Petcare Systems

11.13.1 Otto Petcare Systems Corporation Information

11.13.2 Otto Petcare Systems Overview

11.13.3 Otto Petcare Systems Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Otto Petcare Systems Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.13.5 Otto Petcare Systems Recent Developments

11.14 Tractive

11.14.1 Tractive Corporation Information

11.14.2 Tractive Overview

11.14.3 Tractive Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Tractive Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.14.5 Tractive Recent Developments

11.15 Whistle (Tagg)

11.15.1 Whistle (Tagg) Corporation Information

11.15.2 Whistle (Tagg) Overview

11.15.3 Whistle (Tagg) Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Whistle (Tagg) Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.15.5 Whistle (Tagg) Recent Developments

11.16 Petsafe

11.16.1 Petsafe Corporation Information

11.16.2 Petsafe Overview

11.16.3 Petsafe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Petsafe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.16.5 Petsafe Recent Developments

11.17 Gibi Technologies Inc

11.17.1 Gibi Technologies Inc Corporation Information

11.17.2 Gibi Technologies Inc Overview

11.17.3 Gibi Technologies Inc Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Gibi Technologies Inc Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.17.5 Gibi Technologies Inc Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Production Mode & Process

12.4 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Channels

12.4.2 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Distributors

12.5 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”