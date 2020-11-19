Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2026 | Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited), PetPace LLC, Pet Vu

“

The report titled Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Smart Pet Wearable Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Smart Pet Wearable Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited), PetPace LLC, Pet Vu, Inc., Pod Trackers, Fitbark, Inc., Garmin International Inc., Scollar, Inc, GoPro, Inc., i4C Innovations LLC, IceRobotics, Ltd., Konectera, Inc., Loc8tor Ltd., Otto Petcare Systems, Tractive, Whistle (Tagg), Petsafe, Gibi Technologies Inc

Market Segmentation by Product: Smart Collar

Smart Vest

Smart Harness

Smart Camera



Market Segmentation by Application: Medical Diagnosis and Treatment

Identification and Tracking

Behavior Monitoring and Control

Fitness Monitoring

Other



The Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Pet Wearable Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Smart Pet Wearable Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Pet Wearable Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Smart Pet Wearable Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size Growth Rate

1.3.2 Smart Collar

1.3.3 Smart Vest

1.3.4 Smart Harness

1.3.5 Smart Camera

1.4 Market Segment

1.4.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Share (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Medical Diagnosis and Treatment

1.4.3 Identification and Tracking

1.4.4 Behavior Monitoring and Control

1.4.5 Fitness Monitoring

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Smart Pet Wearable Devices Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Industry Trends

2.4.1 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Trends

2.4.2 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Drivers

2.4.3 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Challenges

2.4.4 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Smart Pet Wearable Devices Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Smart Pet Wearable Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Smart Pet Wearable Devices by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Smart Pet Wearable Devices as of 2019)

3.4 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Smart Pet Wearable Devices Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Smart Pet Wearable Devices Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size

4.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Historic Market Review (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Market Share (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue Market Share (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Price (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Price Forecast (2021-2026)

5 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size

5.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Historic Market Review (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Market Share (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue Market Share (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Price (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Price Forecast (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Breakdown Data

6.3 North America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Breakdown Data

6.4 North America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Breakdown Data

7.3 Europe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Breakdown Data

7.4 Europe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Countries

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Smart Pet Wearable Devices Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Smart Pet Wearable Devices Breakdown Data

8.3 Asia Pacific Smart Pet Wearable Devices Breakdown Data

8.4 Asia Pacific Smart Pet Wearable Devices Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Regions

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Breakdown Data

9.3 Latin America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Breakdown Data

9.4 Latin America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Pet Wearable Devices Breakdown Data

10.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Pet Wearable Devices Breakdown Data

10.3 Middle East and Africa Smart Pet Wearable Devices Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited)

11.1.1 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited) Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited) Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.1.5 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited) SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Afimilk Ltd. (Silent Herdsman Limited) Recent Developments

11.2 PetPace LLC

11.2.1 PetPace LLC Corporation Information

11.2.2 PetPace LLC Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 PetPace LLC Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 PetPace LLC Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.2.5 PetPace LLC SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 PetPace LLC Recent Developments

11.3 Pet Vu, Inc.

11.3.1 Pet Vu, Inc. Corporation Information

11.3.2 Pet Vu, Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Pet Vu, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Pet Vu, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.3.5 Pet Vu, Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Pet Vu, Inc. Recent Developments

11.4 Pod Trackers

11.4.1 Pod Trackers Corporation Information

11.4.2 Pod Trackers Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Pod Trackers Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Pod Trackers Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.4.5 Pod Trackers SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Pod Trackers Recent Developments

11.5 Fitbark, Inc.

11.5.1 Fitbark, Inc. Corporation Information

11.5.2 Fitbark, Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Fitbark, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Fitbark, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.5.5 Fitbark, Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Fitbark, Inc. Recent Developments

11.6 Garmin International Inc.

11.6.1 Garmin International Inc. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Garmin International Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Garmin International Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Garmin International Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.6.5 Garmin International Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Garmin International Inc. Recent Developments

11.7 Scollar, Inc

11.7.1 Scollar, Inc Corporation Information

11.7.2 Scollar, Inc Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Scollar, Inc Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Scollar, Inc Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.7.5 Scollar, Inc SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Scollar, Inc Recent Developments

11.8 GoPro, Inc.

11.8.1 GoPro, Inc. Corporation Information

11.8.2 GoPro, Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 GoPro, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 GoPro, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.8.5 GoPro, Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 GoPro, Inc. Recent Developments

11.9 i4C Innovations LLC

11.9.1 i4C Innovations LLC Corporation Information

11.9.2 i4C Innovations LLC Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 i4C Innovations LLC Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 i4C Innovations LLC Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.9.5 i4C Innovations LLC SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 i4C Innovations LLC Recent Developments

11.10 IceRobotics, Ltd.

11.10.1 IceRobotics, Ltd. Corporation Information

11.10.2 IceRobotics, Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 IceRobotics, Ltd. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 IceRobotics, Ltd. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.10.5 IceRobotics, Ltd. SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 IceRobotics, Ltd. Recent Developments

11.11 Konectera, Inc.

11.11.1 Konectera, Inc. Corporation Information

11.11.2 Konectera, Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.11.3 Konectera, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Konectera, Inc. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.11.5 Konectera, Inc. SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Konectera, Inc. Recent Developments

11.12 Loc8tor Ltd.

11.12.1 Loc8tor Ltd. Corporation Information

11.12.2 Loc8tor Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Loc8tor Ltd. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Loc8tor Ltd. Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.12.5 Loc8tor Ltd. SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Loc8tor Ltd. Recent Developments

11.13 Otto Petcare Systems

11.13.1 Otto Petcare Systems Corporation Information

11.13.2 Otto Petcare Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Otto Petcare Systems Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Otto Petcare Systems Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.13.5 Otto Petcare Systems SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Otto Petcare Systems Recent Developments

11.14 Tractive

11.14.1 Tractive Corporation Information

11.14.2 Tractive Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Tractive Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Tractive Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.14.5 Tractive SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Tractive Recent Developments

11.15 Whistle (Tagg)

11.15.1 Whistle (Tagg) Corporation Information

11.15.2 Whistle (Tagg) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Whistle (Tagg) Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Whistle (Tagg) Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.15.5 Whistle (Tagg) SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Whistle (Tagg) Recent Developments

11.16 Petsafe

11.16.1 Petsafe Corporation Information

11.16.2 Petsafe Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Petsafe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Petsafe Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.16.5 Petsafe SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Petsafe Recent Developments

11.17 Gibi Technologies Inc

11.17.1 Gibi Technologies Inc Corporation Information

11.17.2 Gibi Technologies Inc Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Gibi Technologies Inc Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Gibi Technologies Inc Smart Pet Wearable Devices Products and Services

11.17.5 Gibi Technologies Inc SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Gibi Technologies Inc Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Channels

12.2.2 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Distributors

12.3 Smart Pet Wearable Devices Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Smart Pet Wearable Devices Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

