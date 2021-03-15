Smart Parking Technology Market Analysis By Strategic Growth Rate And Factors 2021-2027 | Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Altiux Innovations Pvt Ltd., Amano Corp., Amco SA

“

The report titled Global Smart Parking Technology Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Smart Parking Technology market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Smart Parking Technology market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Smart Parking Technology market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Smart Parking Technology market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Smart Parking Technology report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Smart Parking Technology report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Smart Parking Technology market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Smart Parking Technology market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Smart Parking Technology market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Smart Parking Technology market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Smart Parking Technology market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Altiux Innovations Pvt Ltd., Amano Corp., Amco SA, Cisco Systems Inc., Continental AG, Cubic Corp., Delphi Automotive PLC, Deteq Solutions, Inrix, Kapsch Trafficcom AG, Libelium, Mindteck, Nedap Identification Systems, Parkhelp, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Siemens AG, Skidata Group, Smart Parking Ltd., Swarco AG, Tkh Group NV, Urbiotica, Valeo SA, Worldsensing, Xerox Corp.

Market Segmentation by Product: Cameras

Parking Sensors

Park Assist



Market Segmentation by Application: Government

Commercial

Passenger Cars



The Smart Parking Technology Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Smart Parking Technology market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Smart Parking Technology market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Parking Technology market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Smart Parking Technology industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Parking Technology market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Parking Technology market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Parking Technology market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Parking Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cameras

1.2.3 Parking Sensors

1.2.4 Park Assist

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Parking Technology Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Government

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Passenger Cars

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Smart Parking Technology Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Smart Parking Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Smart Parking Technology Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Smart Parking Technology Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Smart Parking Technology Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Smart Parking Technology Market Trends

2.3.2 Smart Parking Technology Market Drivers

2.3.3 Smart Parking Technology Market Challenges

2.3.4 Smart Parking Technology Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Smart Parking Technology Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Smart Parking Technology Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Smart Parking Technology Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Smart Parking Technology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Smart Parking Technology Revenue

3.4 Global Smart Parking Technology Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Smart Parking Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Parking Technology Revenue in 2020

3.5 Smart Parking Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Smart Parking Technology Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Smart Parking Technology Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Smart Parking Technology Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Smart Parking Technology Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Smart Parking Technology Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Smart Parking Technology Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Smart Parking Technology Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Smart Parking Technology Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

11.1.1 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Company Details

11.1.2 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Business Overview

11.1.3 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.1.4 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Recent Development

11.2 Altiux Innovations Pvt Ltd.

11.2.1 Altiux Innovations Pvt Ltd. Company Details

11.2.2 Altiux Innovations Pvt Ltd. Business Overview

11.2.3 Altiux Innovations Pvt Ltd. Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.2.4 Altiux Innovations Pvt Ltd. Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Altiux Innovations Pvt Ltd. Recent Development

11.3 Amano Corp.

11.3.1 Amano Corp. Company Details

11.3.2 Amano Corp. Business Overview

11.3.3 Amano Corp. Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.3.4 Amano Corp. Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Amano Corp. Recent Development

11.4 Amco SA

11.4.1 Amco SA Company Details

11.4.2 Amco SA Business Overview

11.4.3 Amco SA Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.4.4 Amco SA Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Amco SA Recent Development

11.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

11.5.1 Cisco Systems Inc. Company Details

11.5.2 Cisco Systems Inc. Business Overview

11.5.3 Cisco Systems Inc. Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.5.4 Cisco Systems Inc. Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Cisco Systems Inc. Recent Development

11.6 Continental AG

11.6.1 Continental AG Company Details

11.6.2 Continental AG Business Overview

11.6.3 Continental AG Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.6.4 Continental AG Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Continental AG Recent Development

11.7 Cubic Corp.

11.7.1 Cubic Corp. Company Details

11.7.2 Cubic Corp. Business Overview

11.7.3 Cubic Corp. Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.7.4 Cubic Corp. Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Cubic Corp. Recent Development

11.8 Delphi Automotive PLC

11.8.1 Delphi Automotive PLC Company Details

11.8.2 Delphi Automotive PLC Business Overview

11.8.3 Delphi Automotive PLC Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.8.4 Delphi Automotive PLC Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Delphi Automotive PLC Recent Development

11.9 Deteq Solutions

11.9.1 Deteq Solutions Company Details

11.9.2 Deteq Solutions Business Overview

11.9.3 Deteq Solutions Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.9.4 Deteq Solutions Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Deteq Solutions Recent Development

11.10 Inrix

11.10.1 Inrix Company Details

11.10.2 Inrix Business Overview

11.10.3 Inrix Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.10.4 Inrix Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Inrix Recent Development

11.11 Kapsch Trafficcom AG

11.11.1 Kapsch Trafficcom AG Company Details

11.11.2 Kapsch Trafficcom AG Business Overview

11.11.3 Kapsch Trafficcom AG Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.11.4 Kapsch Trafficcom AG Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Kapsch Trafficcom AG Recent Development

11.12 Libelium

11.12.1 Libelium Company Details

11.12.2 Libelium Business Overview

11.12.3 Libelium Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.12.4 Libelium Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Libelium Recent Development

11.13 Mindteck

11.13.1 Mindteck Company Details

11.13.2 Mindteck Business Overview

11.13.3 Mindteck Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.13.4 Mindteck Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Mindteck Recent Development

11.14 Nedap Identification Systems

11.14.1 Nedap Identification Systems Company Details

11.14.2 Nedap Identification Systems Business Overview

11.14.3 Nedap Identification Systems Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.14.4 Nedap Identification Systems Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Nedap Identification Systems Recent Development

11.15 Parkhelp

11.15.1 Parkhelp Company Details

11.15.2 Parkhelp Business Overview

11.15.3 Parkhelp Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.15.4 Parkhelp Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Parkhelp Recent Development

11.16 Robert Bosch Gmbh

11.16.1 Robert Bosch Gmbh Company Details

11.16.2 Robert Bosch Gmbh Business Overview

11.16.3 Robert Bosch Gmbh Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.16.4 Robert Bosch Gmbh Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Robert Bosch Gmbh Recent Development

11.17 Siemens AG

11.17.1 Siemens AG Company Details

11.17.2 Siemens AG Business Overview

11.17.3 Siemens AG Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.17.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

11.18 Skidata Group

11.18.1 Skidata Group Company Details

11.18.2 Skidata Group Business Overview

11.18.3 Skidata Group Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.18.4 Skidata Group Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Skidata Group Recent Development

11.18 Smart Parking Ltd.

11.25.1 Smart Parking Ltd. Company Details

11.25.2 Smart Parking Ltd. Business Overview

11.25.3 Smart Parking Ltd. Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.25.4 Smart Parking Ltd. Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.25.5 Smart Parking Ltd. Recent Development

11.20 Swarco AG

11.20.1 Swarco AG Company Details

11.20.2 Swarco AG Business Overview

11.20.3 Swarco AG Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.20.4 Swarco AG Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Swarco AG Recent Development

11.21 Tkh Group NV

11.21.1 Tkh Group NV Company Details

11.21.2 Tkh Group NV Business Overview

11.21.3 Tkh Group NV Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.21.4 Tkh Group NV Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 Tkh Group NV Recent Development

11.22 Urbiotica

11.22.1 Urbiotica Company Details

11.22.2 Urbiotica Business Overview

11.22.3 Urbiotica Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.22.4 Urbiotica Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.22.5 Urbiotica Recent Development

11.23 Valeo SA

11.23.1 Valeo SA Company Details

11.23.2 Valeo SA Business Overview

11.23.3 Valeo SA Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.23.4 Valeo SA Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.23.5 Valeo SA Recent Development

11.24 Worldsensing

11.24.1 Worldsensing Company Details

11.24.2 Worldsensing Business Overview

11.24.3 Worldsensing Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.24.4 Worldsensing Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.24.5 Worldsensing Recent Development

11.25 Xerox Corp.

11.25.1 Xerox Corp. Company Details

11.25.2 Xerox Corp. Business Overview

11.25.3 Xerox Corp. Smart Parking Technology Introduction

11.25.4 Xerox Corp. Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)

11.25.5 Xerox Corp. Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

”