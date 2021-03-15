Smart Parking Technology Market Analysis By Strategic Growth Rate And Factors 2021-2027 | Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Altiux Innovations Pvt Ltd., Amano Corp., Amco SA

“
The report titled Global Smart Parking Technology Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Smart Parking Technology market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Smart Parking Technology market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Smart Parking Technology market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Smart Parking Technology market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Smart Parking Technology report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Smart Parking Technology report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Smart Parking Technology market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Smart Parking Technology market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Smart Parking Technology market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Smart Parking Technology market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Smart Parking Technology market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Altiux Innovations Pvt Ltd., Amano Corp., Amco SA, Cisco Systems Inc., Continental AG, Cubic Corp., Delphi Automotive PLC, Deteq Solutions, Inrix, Kapsch Trafficcom AG, Libelium, Mindteck, Nedap Identification Systems, Parkhelp, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Siemens AG, Skidata Group, Smart Parking Ltd., Swarco AG, Tkh Group NV, Urbiotica, Valeo SA, Worldsensing, Xerox Corp.
Market Segmentation by Product: Cameras
Parking Sensors
Park Assist
Market Segmentation by Application: Government
Commercial
Passenger Cars
The Smart Parking Technology Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Smart Parking Technology market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Smart Parking Technology market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Smart Parking Technology market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Smart Parking Technology industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Smart Parking Technology market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Parking Technology market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Parking Technology market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Smart Parking Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Cameras
1.2.3 Parking Sensors
1.2.4 Park Assist
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Smart Parking Technology Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Government
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Passenger Cars
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Smart Parking Technology Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Smart Parking Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Smart Parking Technology Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Smart Parking Technology Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Smart Parking Technology Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Smart Parking Technology Market Trends
2.3.2 Smart Parking Technology Market Drivers
2.3.3 Smart Parking Technology Market Challenges
2.3.4 Smart Parking Technology Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Smart Parking Technology Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Smart Parking Technology Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Smart Parking Technology Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Smart Parking Technology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Smart Parking Technology Revenue
3.4 Global Smart Parking Technology Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Smart Parking Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Parking Technology Revenue in 2020
3.5 Smart Parking Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Smart Parking Technology Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Smart Parking Technology Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Smart Parking Technology Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Smart Parking Technology Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Smart Parking Technology Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
5 Smart Parking Technology Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Smart Parking Technology Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Smart Parking Technology Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Parking Technology Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
11.1.1 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Company Details
11.1.2 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Business Overview
11.1.3 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.1.4 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Recent Development
11.2 Altiux Innovations Pvt Ltd.
11.2.1 Altiux Innovations Pvt Ltd. Company Details
11.2.2 Altiux Innovations Pvt Ltd. Business Overview
11.2.3 Altiux Innovations Pvt Ltd. Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.2.4 Altiux Innovations Pvt Ltd. Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Altiux Innovations Pvt Ltd. Recent Development
11.3 Amano Corp.
11.3.1 Amano Corp. Company Details
11.3.2 Amano Corp. Business Overview
11.3.3 Amano Corp. Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.3.4 Amano Corp. Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Amano Corp. Recent Development
11.4 Amco SA
11.4.1 Amco SA Company Details
11.4.2 Amco SA Business Overview
11.4.3 Amco SA Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.4.4 Amco SA Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Amco SA Recent Development
11.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
11.5.1 Cisco Systems Inc. Company Details
11.5.2 Cisco Systems Inc. Business Overview
11.5.3 Cisco Systems Inc. Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.5.4 Cisco Systems Inc. Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Cisco Systems Inc. Recent Development
11.6 Continental AG
11.6.1 Continental AG Company Details
11.6.2 Continental AG Business Overview
11.6.3 Continental AG Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.6.4 Continental AG Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Continental AG Recent Development
11.7 Cubic Corp.
11.7.1 Cubic Corp. Company Details
11.7.2 Cubic Corp. Business Overview
11.7.3 Cubic Corp. Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.7.4 Cubic Corp. Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Cubic Corp. Recent Development
11.8 Delphi Automotive PLC
11.8.1 Delphi Automotive PLC Company Details
11.8.2 Delphi Automotive PLC Business Overview
11.8.3 Delphi Automotive PLC Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.8.4 Delphi Automotive PLC Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Delphi Automotive PLC Recent Development
11.9 Deteq Solutions
11.9.1 Deteq Solutions Company Details
11.9.2 Deteq Solutions Business Overview
11.9.3 Deteq Solutions Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.9.4 Deteq Solutions Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Deteq Solutions Recent Development
11.10 Inrix
11.10.1 Inrix Company Details
11.10.2 Inrix Business Overview
11.10.3 Inrix Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.10.4 Inrix Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Inrix Recent Development
11.11 Kapsch Trafficcom AG
11.11.1 Kapsch Trafficcom AG Company Details
11.11.2 Kapsch Trafficcom AG Business Overview
11.11.3 Kapsch Trafficcom AG Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.11.4 Kapsch Trafficcom AG Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Kapsch Trafficcom AG Recent Development
11.12 Libelium
11.12.1 Libelium Company Details
11.12.2 Libelium Business Overview
11.12.3 Libelium Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.12.4 Libelium Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Libelium Recent Development
11.13 Mindteck
11.13.1 Mindteck Company Details
11.13.2 Mindteck Business Overview
11.13.3 Mindteck Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.13.4 Mindteck Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Mindteck Recent Development
11.14 Nedap Identification Systems
11.14.1 Nedap Identification Systems Company Details
11.14.2 Nedap Identification Systems Business Overview
11.14.3 Nedap Identification Systems Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.14.4 Nedap Identification Systems Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Nedap Identification Systems Recent Development
11.15 Parkhelp
11.15.1 Parkhelp Company Details
11.15.2 Parkhelp Business Overview
11.15.3 Parkhelp Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.15.4 Parkhelp Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Parkhelp Recent Development
11.16 Robert Bosch Gmbh
11.16.1 Robert Bosch Gmbh Company Details
11.16.2 Robert Bosch Gmbh Business Overview
11.16.3 Robert Bosch Gmbh Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.16.4 Robert Bosch Gmbh Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 Robert Bosch Gmbh Recent Development
11.17 Siemens AG
11.17.1 Siemens AG Company Details
11.17.2 Siemens AG Business Overview
11.17.3 Siemens AG Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.17.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 Siemens AG Recent Development
11.18 Skidata Group
11.18.1 Skidata Group Company Details
11.18.2 Skidata Group Business Overview
11.18.3 Skidata Group Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.18.4 Skidata Group Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 Skidata Group Recent Development
11.18 Smart Parking Ltd.
11.25.1 Smart Parking Ltd. Company Details
11.25.2 Smart Parking Ltd. Business Overview
11.25.3 Smart Parking Ltd. Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.25.4 Smart Parking Ltd. Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.25.5 Smart Parking Ltd. Recent Development
11.20 Swarco AG
11.20.1 Swarco AG Company Details
11.20.2 Swarco AG Business Overview
11.20.3 Swarco AG Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.20.4 Swarco AG Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.20.5 Swarco AG Recent Development
11.21 Tkh Group NV
11.21.1 Tkh Group NV Company Details
11.21.2 Tkh Group NV Business Overview
11.21.3 Tkh Group NV Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.21.4 Tkh Group NV Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.21.5 Tkh Group NV Recent Development
11.22 Urbiotica
11.22.1 Urbiotica Company Details
11.22.2 Urbiotica Business Overview
11.22.3 Urbiotica Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.22.4 Urbiotica Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.22.5 Urbiotica Recent Development
11.23 Valeo SA
11.23.1 Valeo SA Company Details
11.23.2 Valeo SA Business Overview
11.23.3 Valeo SA Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.23.4 Valeo SA Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.23.5 Valeo SA Recent Development
11.24 Worldsensing
11.24.1 Worldsensing Company Details
11.24.2 Worldsensing Business Overview
11.24.3 Worldsensing Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.24.4 Worldsensing Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.24.5 Worldsensing Recent Development
11.25 Xerox Corp.
11.25.1 Xerox Corp. Company Details
11.25.2 Xerox Corp. Business Overview
11.25.3 Xerox Corp. Smart Parking Technology Introduction
11.25.4 Xerox Corp. Revenue in Smart Parking Technology Business (2016-2021)
11.25.5 Xerox Corp. Recent Development
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
”