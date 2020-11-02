Smart Parking Solutions Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2026|Amano Corporation, Cubic Corporation, Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Complete study of the global Smart Parking Solutions market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Smart Parking Solutions industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Smart Parking Solutions production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Smart Parking Solutions market include , Amano Corporation, Cubic Corporation, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Swarco AG, 3M, Thales, Siemens, Nortech Control Systems, Scheidt & Bachmann, DESIGNA Verkehrsleittechnik GmbH, HUB Parking Technology, WPS Parking System, Fujica, Xerox Corporation Smart Parking Solutions

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Smart Parking Solutions industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Smart Parking Solutions manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Smart Parking Solutions industry.

Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Segment By Type:

, System Devices, Parking Software, Professional Services Smart Parking Solutions

Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Segment By Application:

, Commercial Use, Residential Use, Government Use, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Smart Parking Solutions industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Parking Solutions market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Smart Parking Solutions industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Parking Solutions market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Parking Solutions market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Parking Solutions market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Smart Parking Solutions Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 System Devices

1.4.3 Parking Software

1.4.4 Professional Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Commercial Use

1.5.3 Residential Use

1.5.4 Government Use

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Smart Parking Solutions Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Smart Parking Solutions Industry

1.6.1.1 Smart Parking Solutions Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Smart Parking Solutions Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Smart Parking Solutions Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Smart Parking Solutions Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Smart Parking Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Parking Solutions Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Smart Parking Solutions Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Smart Parking Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Smart Parking Solutions Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Smart Parking Solutions Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Smart Parking Solutions Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Smart Parking Solutions Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Smart Parking Solutions Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Parking Solutions Revenue in 2019

3.3 Smart Parking Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Smart Parking Solutions Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Smart Parking Solutions Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Smart Parking Solutions Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Smart Parking Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Smart Parking Solutions Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Smart Parking Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Smart Parking Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Smart Parking Solutions Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Smart Parking Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Smart Parking Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Parking Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Smart Parking Solutions Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Smart Parking Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Smart Parking Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Smart Parking Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Smart Parking Solutions Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Smart Parking Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Smart Parking Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Smart Parking Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Smart Parking Solutions Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Smart Parking Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Smart Parking Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Smart Parking Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Smart Parking Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Smart Parking Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Smart Parking Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Smart Parking Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Smart Parking Solutions Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Smart Parking Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Smart Parking Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Smart Parking Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Smart Parking Solutions Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Smart Parking Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Smart Parking Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Amano Corporation

13.1.1 Amano Corporation Company Details

13.1.2 Amano Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Amano Corporation Smart Parking Solutions Introduction

13.1.4 Amano Corporation Revenue in Smart Parking Solutions Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Amano Corporation Recent Development

13.2 Cubic Corporation

13.2.1 Cubic Corporation Company Details

13.2.2 Cubic Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Cubic Corporation Smart Parking Solutions Introduction

13.2.4 Cubic Corporation Revenue in Smart Parking Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Cubic Corporation Recent Development

13.3 Kapsch TrafficCom AG

13.3.1 Kapsch TrafficCom AG Company Details

13.3.2 Kapsch TrafficCom AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Kapsch TrafficCom AG Smart Parking Solutions Introduction

13.3.4 Kapsch TrafficCom AG Revenue in Smart Parking Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Kapsch TrafficCom AG Recent Development

13.4 Swarco AG

13.4.1 Swarco AG Company Details

13.4.2 Swarco AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Swarco AG Smart Parking Solutions Introduction

13.4.4 Swarco AG Revenue in Smart Parking Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Swarco AG Recent Development

13.5 3M

13.5.1 3M Company Details

13.5.2 3M Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 3M Smart Parking Solutions Introduction

13.5.4 3M Revenue in Smart Parking Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 3M Recent Development

13.6 Thales

13.6.1 Thales Company Details

13.6.2 Thales Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Thales Smart Parking Solutions Introduction

13.6.4 Thales Revenue in Smart Parking Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Thales Recent Development

13.7 Siemens

13.7.1 Siemens Company Details

13.7.2 Siemens Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Siemens Smart Parking Solutions Introduction

13.7.4 Siemens Revenue in Smart Parking Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Siemens Recent Development

13.8 Nortech Control Systems

13.8.1 Nortech Control Systems Company Details

13.8.2 Nortech Control Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Nortech Control Systems Smart Parking Solutions Introduction

13.8.4 Nortech Control Systems Revenue in Smart Parking Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Nortech Control Systems Recent Development

13.9 Scheidt & Bachmann

13.9.1 Scheidt & Bachmann Company Details

13.9.2 Scheidt & Bachmann Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Scheidt & Bachmann Smart Parking Solutions Introduction

13.9.4 Scheidt & Bachmann Revenue in Smart Parking Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Scheidt & Bachmann Recent Development

13.10 DESIGNA Verkehrsleittechnik GmbH

13.10.1 DESIGNA Verkehrsleittechnik GmbH Company Details

13.10.2 DESIGNA Verkehrsleittechnik GmbH Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 DESIGNA Verkehrsleittechnik GmbH Smart Parking Solutions Introduction

13.10.4 DESIGNA Verkehrsleittechnik GmbH Revenue in Smart Parking Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 DESIGNA Verkehrsleittechnik GmbH Recent Development

13.11 HUB Parking Technology

10.11.1 HUB Parking Technology Company Details

10.11.2 HUB Parking Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 HUB Parking Technology Smart Parking Solutions Introduction

10.11.4 HUB Parking Technology Revenue in Smart Parking Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 HUB Parking Technology Recent Development

13.12 WPS Parking System

10.12.1 WPS Parking System Company Details

10.12.2 WPS Parking System Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 WPS Parking System Smart Parking Solutions Introduction

10.12.4 WPS Parking System Revenue in Smart Parking Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 WPS Parking System Recent Development

13.13 Fujica

10.13.1 Fujica Company Details

10.13.2 Fujica Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Fujica Smart Parking Solutions Introduction

10.13.4 Fujica Revenue in Smart Parking Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Fujica Recent Development

13.14 Xerox Corporation

10.14.1 Xerox Corporation Company Details

10.14.2 Xerox Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Xerox Corporation Smart Parking Solutions Introduction

10.14.4 Xerox Corporation Revenue in Smart Parking Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Xerox Corporation Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

