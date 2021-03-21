Smart Locksets Market 2021: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2027 | ASSA ABLOY, Allegion, Dormakaba Group, Spectrum Brands

“

The report titled Global Smart Locksets Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Smart Locksets market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Smart Locksets market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Smart Locksets market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Smart Locksets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Smart Locksets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Smart Locksets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Smart Locksets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Smart Locksets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Smart Locksets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Smart Locksets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Smart Locksets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ASSA ABLOY, Allegion, Dormakaba Group, Spectrum Brands, Master Lock, MIWA Lock, Samsung, August, Sargent and Greenleaf, Dessmann, Guangdong Be-Tech, Honeywell, SALTO, Tenon, Locstar, nello, Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence, Adel, Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock

Market Segmentation by Product: Fingerprint Smart Locksets

Electronic Cipher Smart Locksets

Remote Smart Locksets

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Household

Commercial



The Smart Locksets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Smart Locksets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Smart Locksets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Locksets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Smart Locksets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Locksets market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Locksets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Locksets market?

Table of Contents:

1 Smart Locksets Market Overview

1.1 Smart Locksets Product Overview

1.2 Smart Locksets Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fingerprint Smart Locksets

1.2.2 Electronic Cipher Smart Locksets

1.2.3 Remote Smart Locksets

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Smart Locksets Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Smart Locksets Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Smart Locksets Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Smart Locksets Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Smart Locksets Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Smart Locksets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Smart Locksets Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Smart Locksets Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Smart Locksets Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Smart Locksets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Smart Locksets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Smart Locksets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Locksets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Smart Locksets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Locksets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Smart Locksets Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Smart Locksets Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Smart Locksets Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Smart Locksets Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Smart Locksets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Smart Locksets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Locksets Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Smart Locksets Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Smart Locksets as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Smart Locksets Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Smart Locksets Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Smart Locksets Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Smart Locksets Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Smart Locksets Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Smart Locksets Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Smart Locksets Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Smart Locksets Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Smart Locksets Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Smart Locksets Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Smart Locksets Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Smart Locksets Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Smart Locksets by Application

4.1 Smart Locksets Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Smart Locksets Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Smart Locksets Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Smart Locksets Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Smart Locksets Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Smart Locksets Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Smart Locksets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Smart Locksets Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Smart Locksets Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Smart Locksets Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Smart Locksets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Smart Locksets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Smart Locksets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Locksets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Smart Locksets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Locksets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Smart Locksets by Country

5.1 North America Smart Locksets Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Smart Locksets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Smart Locksets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Smart Locksets Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Smart Locksets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Smart Locksets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Smart Locksets by Country

6.1 Europe Smart Locksets Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Smart Locksets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Smart Locksets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Smart Locksets Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Smart Locksets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Smart Locksets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Smart Locksets by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Locksets Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Locksets Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Locksets Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Locksets Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Locksets Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Locksets Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Smart Locksets by Country

8.1 Latin America Smart Locksets Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Smart Locksets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Smart Locksets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Smart Locksets Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Smart Locksets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Smart Locksets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Smart Locksets by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Locksets Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Locksets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Locksets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Locksets Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Locksets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Locksets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Locksets Business

10.1 ASSA ABLOY

10.1.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporation Information

10.1.2 ASSA ABLOY Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ASSA ABLOY Smart Locksets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ASSA ABLOY Smart Locksets Products Offered

10.1.5 ASSA ABLOY Recent Development

10.2 Allegion

10.2.1 Allegion Corporation Information

10.2.2 Allegion Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Allegion Smart Locksets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ASSA ABLOY Smart Locksets Products Offered

10.2.5 Allegion Recent Development

10.3 Dormakaba Group

10.3.1 Dormakaba Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Dormakaba Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Dormakaba Group Smart Locksets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Dormakaba Group Smart Locksets Products Offered

10.3.5 Dormakaba Group Recent Development

10.4 Spectrum Brands

10.4.1 Spectrum Brands Corporation Information

10.4.2 Spectrum Brands Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Spectrum Brands Smart Locksets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Spectrum Brands Smart Locksets Products Offered

10.4.5 Spectrum Brands Recent Development

10.5 Master Lock

10.5.1 Master Lock Corporation Information

10.5.2 Master Lock Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Master Lock Smart Locksets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Master Lock Smart Locksets Products Offered

10.5.5 Master Lock Recent Development

10.6 MIWA Lock

10.6.1 MIWA Lock Corporation Information

10.6.2 MIWA Lock Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 MIWA Lock Smart Locksets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 MIWA Lock Smart Locksets Products Offered

10.6.5 MIWA Lock Recent Development

10.7 Samsung

10.7.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.7.2 Samsung Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Samsung Smart Locksets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Samsung Smart Locksets Products Offered

10.7.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.8 August

10.8.1 August Corporation Information

10.8.2 August Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 August Smart Locksets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 August Smart Locksets Products Offered

10.8.5 August Recent Development

10.9 Sargent and Greenleaf

10.9.1 Sargent and Greenleaf Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sargent and Greenleaf Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sargent and Greenleaf Smart Locksets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Sargent and Greenleaf Smart Locksets Products Offered

10.9.5 Sargent and Greenleaf Recent Development

10.10 Dessmann

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Smart Locksets Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Dessmann Smart Locksets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Dessmann Recent Development

10.11 Guangdong Be-Tech

10.11.1 Guangdong Be-Tech Corporation Information

10.11.2 Guangdong Be-Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Guangdong Be-Tech Smart Locksets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Guangdong Be-Tech Smart Locksets Products Offered

10.11.5 Guangdong Be-Tech Recent Development

10.12 Honeywell

10.12.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.12.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Honeywell Smart Locksets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Honeywell Smart Locksets Products Offered

10.12.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.13 SALTO

10.13.1 SALTO Corporation Information

10.13.2 SALTO Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 SALTO Smart Locksets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 SALTO Smart Locksets Products Offered

10.13.5 SALTO Recent Development

10.14 Tenon

10.14.1 Tenon Corporation Information

10.14.2 Tenon Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Tenon Smart Locksets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Tenon Smart Locksets Products Offered

10.14.5 Tenon Recent Development

10.15 Locstar

10.15.1 Locstar Corporation Information

10.15.2 Locstar Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Locstar Smart Locksets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Locstar Smart Locksets Products Offered

10.15.5 Locstar Recent Development

10.16 nello

10.16.1 nello Corporation Information

10.16.2 nello Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 nello Smart Locksets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 nello Smart Locksets Products Offered

10.16.5 nello Recent Development

10.17 Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence

10.17.1 Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence Corporation Information

10.17.2 Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence Smart Locksets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence Smart Locksets Products Offered

10.17.5 Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence Recent Development

10.18 Adel

10.18.1 Adel Corporation Information

10.18.2 Adel Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Adel Smart Locksets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Adel Smart Locksets Products Offered

10.18.5 Adel Recent Development

10.19 Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock

10.19.1 Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock Corporation Information

10.19.2 Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock Smart Locksets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock Smart Locksets Products Offered

10.19.5 Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Smart Locksets Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Smart Locksets Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Smart Locksets Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Smart Locksets Distributors

12.3 Smart Locksets Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”