Smart Lighting Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2027-General Electric Company, LIFX (Buddy), OSRAM

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021 – – QY Research recently added a research report, Global Smart Lighting Market Research Report 2021 to its ever-increasing repository. The research report discusses the future of the global Smart Lighting market. It highlights the drivers and restraints and sheds light on the undercurrents defining the threats and opportunities. The research report is projected to provide the readers with a thorough evaluation of factors influencing the global Smart Lighting market. To serve the same purpose, analysts have used a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These evaluations are supported by the unbiased opinions of market experts.

The assessment of the global Smart Lighting market is determined with the mention of global figures and CAGR for the forecast period. Analysts have also included the historic figures for the mentioned segments and the forecast ones to help the readers understand the progress each part of the global Smart Lighting market will make in the coming years.

Global Smart Lighting Market: Drivers and Restraints

The thorough evaluation of the global Smart Lighting market includes a complete explanation of the drivers present in the market. Analysts have studied the investments in research and development, the impact of changing economies, and consumer behaviors to ascertain the factors that will drive the overall market. In addition, analysts have also tried to factor in changes in manufacturing activities and industrial operations that will determine the sales of the products in the global Smart Lighting market.

This chapter also explains the possible restraints present in the global Smart Lighting market. It assesses the reasons that could hamper the growth of the market. Analysts have evaluated the rising environmental concerns and fluctuating cost of raw materials that is projected to dampen the spirit of the global Smart Lighting market. However, analysts have also presented potential opportunities that the players in the global Smart Lighting market can bank on. The chapter on drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities presents a holistic view of the global Smart Lighting market.

Key players cited in the report:

Philips Lighting, General Electric Company, LIFX (Buddy), OSRAM, Sengled, Cree, iLumi solutions, Feit Electric, Yeelight, TCP, Huawei, Revogi

Global Smart Lighting Market: Competitive Landscape

Analysts have thoroughly assessed the competitive landscape present in the global Smart Lighting market. The report includes the study of the key players operating in the Smart Lighting market. It also details the strategic initiatives that the companies have taken in recent years to keep up with the intensifying competition. In addition, it also includes an evaluation of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development plans, and their business strategies going forward.

Global Smart Lighting Market: Segment Analysis

This chapter focuses on the various segments present in the global Smart Lighting market. The report segments the market based on type, application, product, service, and end users. This breakdown allows a granular view of the subject. It helps in understanding the changes in production and overall needs of consumers that are likely to influence these segments.

Global Smart Lighting Market by Type Segments:

by type, Standard Bulbs, Candle Bulbs, Spotlights, Others, by technology, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Others

Global Smart Lighting Market by Application Segments:

Home, Office, Shop, Hospitality, Others

Global Smart Lighting Market: Regional Analysis

The chapter on regional analysis highlights the political scenario in emerging economies and developed nations that are expected to influence the demand and supply dynamics. The regional analysis also helps in ascertaining the shifting needs of the population that have a critical impact on the overall Smart Lighting market. Cost of labor, raw materials, and production costs depending on the region have also been factored in this part of the research report.

T he Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

(GCC Countries and Egypt) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Smart Lighting market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Smart Lighting market in 2027?

What is the current CAGR of the global Smart Lighting market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Smart Lighting market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Smart Lighting market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Smart Lighting market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Smart Lighting market?

Answering such types of questions can be very helpful for players to clear their doubts when implementing their strategies to gain growth in the global Smart Lighting market. The report offers a transparent picture of the real situation of the global Smart Lighting market so that companies can operate more effectively. It can be customized according to the needs of readers for a better understanding of the global Smart Lighting market.

TOC

1 Smart Lighting Market Overview

1.1 Smart Lighting Product Overview

1.2 Smart Lighting Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Standard Bulbs

1.2.2 Candle Bulbs

1.2.3 Spotlights

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Smart Lighting Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Smart Lighting Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Smart Lighting Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Smart Lighting Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Smart Lighting Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Smart Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Smart Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Smart Lighting Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Smart Lighting Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Smart Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Smart Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Smart Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Smart Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Smart Lighting Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Smart Lighting Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Smart Lighting Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Smart Lighting Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Smart Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Smart Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Lighting Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Smart Lighting Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Smart Lighting as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Smart Lighting Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Smart Lighting Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Smart Lighting Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Smart Lighting Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Smart Lighting Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Smart Lighting Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Smart Lighting Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Smart Lighting Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Smart Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Smart Lighting Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Smart Lighting Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Smart Lighting Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Smart Lighting by Application

4.1 Smart Lighting Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Home

4.1.2 Office

4.1.3 Shop

4.1.4 Hospitality

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Smart Lighting Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Smart Lighting Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Smart Lighting Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Smart Lighting Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Smart Lighting Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Smart Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Smart Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Smart Lighting Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Smart Lighting Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Smart Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Smart Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Smart Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Smart Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Lighting Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Smart Lighting by Country

5.1 North America Smart Lighting Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Smart Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Smart Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Smart Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Smart Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Smart Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Smart Lighting by Country

6.1 Europe Smart Lighting Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Smart Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Smart Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Smart Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Smart Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Smart Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Smart Lighting by Country

8.1 Latin America Smart Lighting Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Smart Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Smart Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Smart Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Smart Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Smart Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Smart Lighting by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Lighting Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Lighting Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Lighting Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Lighting Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Lighting Business

10.1 Philips Lighting

10.1.1 Philips Lighting Corporation Information

10.1.2 Philips Lighting Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Philips Lighting Smart Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Philips Lighting Smart Lighting Products Offered

10.1.5 Philips Lighting Recent Development

10.2 General Electric Company

10.2.1 General Electric Company Corporation Information

10.2.2 General Electric Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 General Electric Company Smart Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Philips Lighting Smart Lighting Products Offered

10.2.5 General Electric Company Recent Development

10.3 LIFX (Buddy)

10.3.1 LIFX (Buddy) Corporation Information

10.3.2 LIFX (Buddy) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 LIFX (Buddy) Smart Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 LIFX (Buddy) Smart Lighting Products Offered

10.3.5 LIFX (Buddy) Recent Development

10.4 OSRAM

10.4.1 OSRAM Corporation Information

10.4.2 OSRAM Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 OSRAM Smart Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 OSRAM Smart Lighting Products Offered

10.4.5 OSRAM Recent Development

10.5 Sengled

10.5.1 Sengled Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sengled Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sengled Smart Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Sengled Smart Lighting Products Offered

10.5.5 Sengled Recent Development

10.6 Cree

10.6.1 Cree Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cree Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Cree Smart Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Cree Smart Lighting Products Offered

10.6.5 Cree Recent Development

10.7 iLumi solutions

10.7.1 iLumi solutions Corporation Information

10.7.2 iLumi solutions Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 iLumi solutions Smart Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 iLumi solutions Smart Lighting Products Offered

10.7.5 iLumi solutions Recent Development

10.8 Feit Electric

10.8.1 Feit Electric Corporation Information

10.8.2 Feit Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Feit Electric Smart Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Feit Electric Smart Lighting Products Offered

10.8.5 Feit Electric Recent Development

10.9 Yeelight

10.9.1 Yeelight Corporation Information

10.9.2 Yeelight Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Yeelight Smart Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Yeelight Smart Lighting Products Offered

10.9.5 Yeelight Recent Development

10.10 TCP

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Smart Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 TCP Smart Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 TCP Recent Development

10.11 Huawei

10.11.1 Huawei Corporation Information

10.11.2 Huawei Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Huawei Smart Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Huawei Smart Lighting Products Offered

10.11.5 Huawei Recent Development

10.12 Revogi

10.12.1 Revogi Corporation Information

10.12.2 Revogi Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Revogi Smart Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Revogi Smart Lighting Products Offered

10.12.5 Revogi Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Smart Lighting Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Smart Lighting Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Smart Lighting Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Smart Lighting Distributors

12.3 Smart Lighting Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

