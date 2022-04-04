Smart LED Light Bulbs Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2028 | Philips, Wyze, Meross

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Smart LED Light Bulbs market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Smart LED Light Bulbs market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2015-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Smart LED Light Bulbs market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Smart LED Light Bulbs market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Smart LED Light Bulbs market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Smart LED Light Bulbs market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Smart LED Light Bulbs report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Market Research Report: Philips
Wyze
Meross
Kasa Smart
Sengled
GE Lighting
Daybetter
Amazon Basics
LEDVANCE GmbH
Govee
OSRAM Sylvania Inc.
Treatlife
Feit Electric
LUMIMAN
Xiaomi
LIFX
TorchStar
Energetic Lighting
ANWIO
LOHAS LED
Satco
Yeelight
Lepro
Ledmundo
Helloify Lighting
Sunco Lighting
KHSUIN
Homevenus
Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Market Segmentation by Product: Below $25
$25 to $50
Above $50
Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial
Residential
The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Smart LED Light Bulbs market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Smart LED Light Bulbs research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.
This research study can be used by all participants of the global Smart LED Light Bulbs market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Smart LED Light Bulbs market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Smart LED Light Bulbs report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.
Table of Content
1 Smart LED Light Bulbs Market Overview
1.1 Smart LED Light Bulbs Product Overview
1.2 Smart LED Light Bulbs Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Below $25
1.2.2 $25 to $50
1.2.3 Above $50
1.3 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)
1.3.2 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.2.1 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.2.2 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.2.3 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.3 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
1.3.3.1 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)
1.3.3.2 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)
1.3.3.3 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.2 Europe Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.4 Latin America Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
2 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Top Players by Smart LED Light Bulbs Revenue (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Top Players Smart LED Light Bulbs Price (2017-2022)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Smart LED Light Bulbs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Smart LED Light Bulbs Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Smart LED Light Bulbs Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales and Revenue in 2021
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Smart LED Light Bulbs as of 2021)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Smart LED Light Bulbs Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Smart LED Light Bulbs Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Smart LED Light Bulbs Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.2 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)
3.2.2 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)
3.2.3 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.3 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)
3.3.2 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)
3.3.3 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)
4 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs by Application
4.1 Smart LED Light Bulbs Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Commercial
4.1.2 Residential
4.2 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)
4.2.2 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.2.1 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.2.2 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.2.3 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
4.2.3.1 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)
4.2.3.2 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)
4.2.3.3 Global Smart LED Light Bulbs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Europe Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.4 Latin America Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
5 North America Smart LED Light Bulbs by Country
5.1 North America Smart LED Light Bulbs Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
5.1.2 North America Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
5.2 North America Smart LED Light Bulbs Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
5.2.2 North America Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
6 Europe Smart LED Light Bulbs by Country
6.1 Europe Smart LED Light Bulbs Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Europe Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
6.2 Europe Smart LED Light Bulbs Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
6.2.2 Europe Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
7 Asia-Pacific Smart LED Light Bulbs by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Smart LED Light Bulbs Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Smart LED Light Bulbs Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)
8 Latin America Smart LED Light Bulbs by Country
8.1 Latin America Smart LED Light Bulbs Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
8.1.2 Latin America Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
8.2 Latin America Smart LED Light Bulbs Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
8.2.2 Latin America Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
9 Middle East and Africa Smart LED Light Bulbs by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Smart LED Light Bulbs Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Smart LED Light Bulbs Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart LED Light Bulbs Business
10.1 Philips
10.1.1 Philips Corporation Information
10.1.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Philips Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.1.4 Philips Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.1.5 Philips Recent Development
10.2 Wyze
10.2.1 Wyze Corporation Information
10.2.2 Wyze Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Wyze Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.2.4 Wyze Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.2.5 Wyze Recent Development
10.3 Meross
10.3.1 Meross Corporation Information
10.3.2 Meross Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Meross Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.3.4 Meross Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.3.5 Meross Recent Development
10.4 Kasa Smart
10.4.1 Kasa Smart Corporation Information
10.4.2 Kasa Smart Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Kasa Smart Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.4.4 Kasa Smart Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.4.5 Kasa Smart Recent Development
10.5 Sengled
10.5.1 Sengled Corporation Information
10.5.2 Sengled Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sengled Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.5.4 Sengled Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.5.5 Sengled Recent Development
10.6 GE Lighting
10.6.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information
10.6.2 GE Lighting Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 GE Lighting Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.6.4 GE Lighting Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.6.5 GE Lighting Recent Development
10.7 Daybetter
10.7.1 Daybetter Corporation Information
10.7.2 Daybetter Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Daybetter Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.7.4 Daybetter Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.7.5 Daybetter Recent Development
10.8 Amazon Basics
10.8.1 Amazon Basics Corporation Information
10.8.2 Amazon Basics Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Amazon Basics Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.8.4 Amazon Basics Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.8.5 Amazon Basics Recent Development
10.9 LEDVANCE GmbH
10.9.1 LEDVANCE GmbH Corporation Information
10.9.2 LEDVANCE GmbH Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 LEDVANCE GmbH Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.9.4 LEDVANCE GmbH Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.9.5 LEDVANCE GmbH Recent Development
10.10 Govee
10.10.1 Govee Corporation Information
10.10.2 Govee Introduction and Business Overview
10.10.3 Govee Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.10.4 Govee Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.10.5 Govee Recent Development
10.11 OSRAM Sylvania Inc.
10.11.1 OSRAM Sylvania Inc. Corporation Information
10.11.2 OSRAM Sylvania Inc. Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 OSRAM Sylvania Inc. Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.11.4 OSRAM Sylvania Inc. Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.11.5 OSRAM Sylvania Inc. Recent Development
10.12 Treatlife
10.12.1 Treatlife Corporation Information
10.12.2 Treatlife Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Treatlife Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.12.4 Treatlife Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.12.5 Treatlife Recent Development
10.13 Feit Electric
10.13.1 Feit Electric Corporation Information
10.13.2 Feit Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Feit Electric Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.13.4 Feit Electric Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.13.5 Feit Electric Recent Development
10.14 LUMIMAN
10.14.1 LUMIMAN Corporation Information
10.14.2 LUMIMAN Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 LUMIMAN Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.14.4 LUMIMAN Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.14.5 LUMIMAN Recent Development
10.15 Xiaomi
10.15.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information
10.15.2 Xiaomi Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Xiaomi Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.15.4 Xiaomi Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.15.5 Xiaomi Recent Development
10.16 LIFX
10.16.1 LIFX Corporation Information
10.16.2 LIFX Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 LIFX Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.16.4 LIFX Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.16.5 LIFX Recent Development
10.17 TorchStar
10.17.1 TorchStar Corporation Information
10.17.2 TorchStar Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 TorchStar Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.17.4 TorchStar Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.17.5 TorchStar Recent Development
10.18 Energetic Lighting
10.18.1 Energetic Lighting Corporation Information
10.18.2 Energetic Lighting Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Energetic Lighting Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.18.4 Energetic Lighting Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.18.5 Energetic Lighting Recent Development
10.19 ANWIO
10.19.1 ANWIO Corporation Information
10.19.2 ANWIO Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 ANWIO Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.19.4 ANWIO Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.19.5 ANWIO Recent Development
10.20 LOHAS LED
10.20.1 LOHAS LED Corporation Information
10.20.2 LOHAS LED Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 LOHAS LED Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.20.4 LOHAS LED Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.20.5 LOHAS LED Recent Development
10.21 Satco
10.21.1 Satco Corporation Information
10.21.2 Satco Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Satco Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.21.4 Satco Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.21.5 Satco Recent Development
10.22 Yeelight
10.22.1 Yeelight Corporation Information
10.22.2 Yeelight Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Yeelight Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.22.4 Yeelight Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.22.5 Yeelight Recent Development
10.23 Lepro
10.23.1 Lepro Corporation Information
10.23.2 Lepro Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Lepro Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.23.4 Lepro Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.23.5 Lepro Recent Development
10.24 Ledmundo
10.24.1 Ledmundo Corporation Information
10.24.2 Ledmundo Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Ledmundo Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.24.4 Ledmundo Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.24.5 Ledmundo Recent Development
10.25 Helloify Lighting
10.25.1 Helloify Lighting Corporation Information
10.25.2 Helloify Lighting Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Helloify Lighting Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.25.4 Helloify Lighting Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.25.5 Helloify Lighting Recent Development
10.26 Sunco Lighting
10.26.1 Sunco Lighting Corporation Information
10.26.2 Sunco Lighting Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Sunco Lighting Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.26.4 Sunco Lighting Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.26.5 Sunco Lighting Recent Development
10.27 KHSUIN
10.27.1 KHSUIN Corporation Information
10.27.2 KHSUIN Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 KHSUIN Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.27.4 KHSUIN Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.27.5 KHSUIN Recent Development
10.28 Homevenus
10.28.1 Homevenus Corporation Information
10.28.2 Homevenus Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 Homevenus Smart LED Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.28.4 Homevenus Smart LED Light Bulbs Products Offered
10.28.5 Homevenus Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Smart LED Light Bulbs Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Smart LED Light Bulbs Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Smart LED Light Bulbs Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Smart LED Light Bulbs Industry Trends
11.4.2 Smart LED Light Bulbs Market Drivers
11.4.3 Smart LED Light Bulbs Market Challenges
11.4.4 Smart LED Light Bulbs Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Smart LED Light Bulbs Distributors
12.3 Smart LED Light Bulbs Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
