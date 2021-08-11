Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size,Share,Recent Study by 2027|, Rain Bird, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Smart Irrigation Systems Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Smart Irrigation Systems Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Smart Irrigation Systems market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Smart Irrigation Systems market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Smart Irrigation Systems market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Smart Irrigation Systems Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Smart Irrigation Systems Market is estimated to reach xx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Smart Irrigation Systems market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2027.

Top Players of Smart Irrigation Systems Market are Studied: , Rain Bird, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Netafim, Hydropoint Data Systems, Baseline, Calsense, Galcon, Rachio, Weathermatic

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Smart Irrigation Systems market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , , Weather-Based Controllers, Sensor-Based Controllers, Others

Segmentation by Application: , Greenhouse, Turf and Landscape, Golf Courses, Others

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Irrigation Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Weather-Based Controllers

1.2.3 Sensor-Based Controllers

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Greenhouse

1.3.3 Turf and Landscape

1.3.4 Golf Courses

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Smart Irrigation Systems, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Smart Irrigation Systems Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Smart Irrigation Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Smart Irrigation Systems Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Smart Irrigation Systems Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Smart Irrigation Systems Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Smart Irrigation Systems Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Smart Irrigation Systems Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Smart Irrigation Systems Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Smart Irrigation Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Smart Irrigation Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Smart Irrigation Systems Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Smart Irrigation Systems Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Smart Irrigation Systems Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Smart Irrigation Systems Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Smart Irrigation Systems Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Smart Irrigation Systems Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Smart Irrigation Systems Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Smart Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Smart Irrigation Systems Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Smart Irrigation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Smart Irrigation Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Smart Irrigation Systems Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Smart Irrigation Systems Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Smart Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Smart Irrigation Systems Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Smart Irrigation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Smart Irrigation Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Smart Irrigation Systems Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Smart Irrigation Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Smart Irrigation Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Smart Irrigation Systems Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Smart Irrigation Systems Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Smart Irrigation Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Smart Irrigation Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Smart Irrigation Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Smart Irrigation Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Irrigation Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Irrigation Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Irrigation Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Irrigation Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Rain Bird

12.1.1 Rain Bird Corporation Information

12.1.2 Rain Bird Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Rain Bird Smart Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Rain Bird Smart Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.1.5 Rain Bird Recent Development

12.2 The Toro Company

12.2.1 The Toro Company Corporation Information

12.2.2 The Toro Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 The Toro Company Smart Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 The Toro Company Smart Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.2.5 The Toro Company Recent Development

12.3 Hunter Industries

12.3.1 Hunter Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hunter Industries Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Hunter Industries Smart Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hunter Industries Smart Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.3.5 Hunter Industries Recent Development

12.4 Netafim

12.4.1 Netafim Corporation Information

12.4.2 Netafim Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Netafim Smart Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Netafim Smart Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.4.5 Netafim Recent Development

12.5 Hydropoint Data Systems

12.5.1 Hydropoint Data Systems Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hydropoint Data Systems Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hydropoint Data Systems Smart Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hydropoint Data Systems Smart Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.5.5 Hydropoint Data Systems Recent Development

12.6 Baseline

12.6.1 Baseline Corporation Information

12.6.2 Baseline Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Baseline Smart Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Baseline Smart Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.6.5 Baseline Recent Development

12.7 Calsense

12.7.1 Calsense Corporation Information

12.7.2 Calsense Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Calsense Smart Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Calsense Smart Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.7.5 Calsense Recent Development

12.8 Galcon

12.8.1 Galcon Corporation Information

12.8.2 Galcon Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Galcon Smart Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Galcon Smart Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.8.5 Galcon Recent Development

12.9 Rachio

12.9.1 Rachio Corporation Information

12.9.2 Rachio Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Rachio Smart Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Rachio Smart Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.9.5 Rachio Recent Development

12.10 Weathermatic

12.10.1 Weathermatic Corporation Information

12.10.2 Weathermatic Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Weathermatic Smart Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Weathermatic Smart Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.10.5 Weathermatic Recent Development

13.1 Smart Irrigation Systems Industry Trends

13.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Market Drivers

13.3 Smart Irrigation Systems Market Challenges

13.4 Smart Irrigation Systems Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Smart Irrigation Systems Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

