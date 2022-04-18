Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Jain Irrigation System, Lindsay Corporation, Netafim

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Smart Irrigation Control Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Smart Irrigation Control Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Smart Irrigation Control Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Smart Irrigation Control Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Smart Irrigation Control Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Smart Irrigation Control Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Jain Irrigation System

Lindsay Corporation

Netafim

Irritec

Novedades Agricolas

HARVEL

Spagnol Srl

Argus Controls Systems

J. Huete

S.I. Irrigation Systems

Agricontrol Balbo Snc and Dry

Powerplants

Neel Agrotech

Turf Feeding Systems

Hanna Instruments

Agrowtek

Autogrow

Pure Hydroponics

Climate Control Systems

Param Greenhouses

Van Iperen International

Sentek Technologies



Market Segmentation by Product:

Fertilizer Control System

Pesticide Control System

Nutrients Control System

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Greenhouse

Open Field

Research Body

Others



The Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Smart Irrigation Control Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Smart Irrigation Control Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Smart Irrigation Control Systems

1.1 Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Overview

1.1.1 Smart Irrigation Control Systems Product Scope

1.1.2 Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Size Overview by Region 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Global Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

1.4 Global Smart Irrigation Control Systems Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

1.5 Global Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

1.6 Key Regions, Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.1 North America Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.2 Europe Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.4 Latin America Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Size (2017-2028)

2 Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Size by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smart Irrigation Control Systems Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Smart Irrigation Control Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

2.4 Fertilizer Control System

2.5 Pesticide Control System

2.6 Nutrients Control System

2.7 Others

3 Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Size by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Smart Irrigation Control Systems Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Smart Irrigation Control Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

3.4 Greenhouse

3.5 Open Field

3.6 Research Body

3.7 Others

4 Smart Irrigation Control Systems Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Size by Players (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Smart Irrigation Control Systems as of 2021)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market

4.4 Global Top Players Smart Irrigation Control Systems Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Smart Irrigation Control Systems Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Jain Irrigation System

5.1.1 Jain Irrigation System Profile

5.1.2 Jain Irrigation System Main Business

5.1.3 Jain Irrigation System Smart Irrigation Control Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Jain Irrigation System Smart Irrigation Control Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.1.5 Jain Irrigation System Recent Developments

5.2 Lindsay Corporation

5.2.1 Lindsay Corporation Profile

5.2.2 Lindsay Corporation Main Business

5.2.3 Lindsay Corporation Smart Irrigation Control Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Lindsay Corporation Smart Irrigation Control Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.2.5 Lindsay Corporation Recent Developments

5.3 Netafim

5.3.1 Netafim Profile

5.3.2 Netafim Main Business

5.3.3 Netafim Smart Irrigation Control Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Netafim Smart Irrigation Control Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.3.5 Irritec Recent Developments

5.4 Irritec

5.4.1 Irritec Profile

5.4.2 Irritec Main Business

5.4.3 Irritec Smart Irrigation Control Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Irritec Smart Irrigation Control Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.4.5 Irritec Recent Developments

5.5 Novedades Agricolas

5.5.1 Novedades Agricolas Profile

5.5.2 Novedades Agricolas Main Business

5.5.3 Novedades Agricolas Smart Irrigation Control Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Novedades Agricolas Smart Irrigation Control Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.5.5 Novedades Agricolas Recent Developments

5.6 HARVEL

5.6.1 HARVEL Profile

5.6.2 HARVEL Main Business

5.6.3 HARVEL Smart Irrigation Control Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 HARVEL Smart Irrigation Control Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.6.5 HARVEL Recent Developments

5.7 Spagnol Srl

5.7.1 Spagnol Srl Profile

5.7.2 Spagnol Srl Main Business

5.7.3 Spagnol Srl Smart Irrigation Control Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Spagnol Srl Smart Irrigation Control Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.7.5 Spagnol Srl Recent Developments

5.8 Argus Controls Systems

5.8.1 Argus Controls Systems Profile

5.8.2 Argus Controls Systems Main Business

5.8.3 Argus Controls Systems Smart Irrigation Control Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Argus Controls Systems Smart Irrigation Control Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.8.5 Argus Controls Systems Recent Developments

5.9 J. Huete

5.9.1 J. Huete Profile

5.9.2 J. Huete Main Business

5.9.3 J. Huete Smart Irrigation Control Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 J. Huete Smart Irrigation Control Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.9.5 J. Huete Recent Developments

5.10 S.I. Irrigation Systems

5.10.1 S.I. Irrigation Systems Profile

5.10.2 S.I. Irrigation Systems Main Business

5.10.3 S.I. Irrigation Systems Smart Irrigation Control Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 S.I. Irrigation Systems Smart Irrigation Control Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.10.5 S.I. Irrigation Systems Recent Developments

5.11 Agricontrol Balbo Snc and Dry

5.11.1 Agricontrol Balbo Snc and Dry Profile

5.11.2 Agricontrol Balbo Snc and Dry Main Business

5.11.3 Agricontrol Balbo Snc and Dry Smart Irrigation Control Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Agricontrol Balbo Snc and Dry Smart Irrigation Control Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.11.5 Agricontrol Balbo Snc and Dry Recent Developments

5.12 Powerplants

5.12.1 Powerplants Profile

5.12.2 Powerplants Main Business

5.12.3 Powerplants Smart Irrigation Control Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Powerplants Smart Irrigation Control Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.12.5 Powerplants Recent Developments

5.13 Neel Agrotech

5.13.1 Neel Agrotech Profile

5.13.2 Neel Agrotech Main Business

5.13.3 Neel Agrotech Smart Irrigation Control Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Neel Agrotech Smart Irrigation Control Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.13.5 Neel Agrotech Recent Developments

5.14 Turf Feeding Systems

5.14.1 Turf Feeding Systems Profile

5.14.2 Turf Feeding Systems Main Business

5.14.3 Turf Feeding Systems Smart Irrigation Control Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Turf Feeding Systems Smart Irrigation Control Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.14.5 Turf Feeding Systems Recent Developments

5.15 Hanna Instruments

5.15.1 Hanna Instruments Profile

5.15.2 Hanna Instruments Main Business

5.15.3 Hanna Instruments Smart Irrigation Control Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Hanna Instruments Smart Irrigation Control Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.15.5 Hanna Instruments Recent Developments

5.16 Agrowtek

5.16.1 Agrowtek Profile

5.16.2 Agrowtek Main Business

5.16.3 Agrowtek Smart Irrigation Control Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Agrowtek Smart Irrigation Control Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.16.5 Agrowtek Recent Developments

5.17 Autogrow

5.17.1 Autogrow Profile

5.17.2 Autogrow Main Business

5.17.3 Autogrow Smart Irrigation Control Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Autogrow Smart Irrigation Control Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.17.5 Autogrow Recent Developments

5.18 Pure Hydroponics

5.18.1 Pure Hydroponics Profile

5.18.2 Pure Hydroponics Main Business

5.18.3 Pure Hydroponics Smart Irrigation Control Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Pure Hydroponics Smart Irrigation Control Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.18.5 Pure Hydroponics Recent Developments

5.19 Climate Control Systems

5.19.1 Climate Control Systems Profile

5.19.2 Climate Control Systems Main Business

5.19.3 Climate Control Systems Smart Irrigation Control Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Climate Control Systems Smart Irrigation Control Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.19.5 Climate Control Systems Recent Developments

5.20 Param Greenhouses

5.20.1 Param Greenhouses Profile

5.20.2 Param Greenhouses Main Business

5.20.3 Param Greenhouses Smart Irrigation Control Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Param Greenhouses Smart Irrigation Control Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.20.5 Param Greenhouses Recent Developments

5.21 Van Iperen International

5.21.1 Van Iperen International Profile

5.21.2 Van Iperen International Main Business

5.21.3 Van Iperen International Smart Irrigation Control Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Van Iperen International Smart Irrigation Control Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.21.5 Van Iperen International Recent Developments

5.22 Sentek Technologies

5.22.1 Sentek Technologies Profile

5.22.2 Sentek Technologies Main Business

5.22.3 Sentek Technologies Smart Irrigation Control Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Sentek Technologies Smart Irrigation Control Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.22.5 Sentek Technologies Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 India

8.6 Australia

8.7 China Taiwan

8.8 Indonesia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Argentina

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

11 Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Dynamics

11.1 Smart Irrigation Control Systems Industry Trends

11.2 Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Drivers

11.3 Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Challenges

11.4 Smart Irrigation Control Systems Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

”