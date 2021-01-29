Smart Greenhouse Market Growth And Market Share By 2027Delta T Solution, Modine, Trueleaf

Smart greenhouse is based on the vision of a greenhouse that would maintain a perfect micro-climate for a particular crop being cultivated inside. It would be perfectly tailored to the vegetation inside to maximize its efficiency. In some regions, smart greenhouse is also the best choice for water saving due to the advanced irrigation system. In recent years, people also access to electric power through solar-photovoltaic technology. Smart greenhouse has cognitive abilities to sense its surrounding environment and either use or block certain features to maintain the micro-climate. Such environment variables that are most important for crop are air temperature and soil humidity level. Control systems get information through specific sensors and compare it with set value to judge whether or not to change the state of HVAC system and irrigation system. Generally, a smart greenhouse should have several components like control system, HVAC system, irrigation system, growing light and others. With these systems, smart greenhouses are widely applied in the cultivations of Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Fruit Plants, and Nursery Crops. Smart greenhouse is based on the vision of a greenhouse that would maintain a perfect micro-climate for a particular crop being cultivated inside. It would be perfectly tailored to the vegetation inside to maximize its efficiency. In some regions, smart greenhouse is also the best choice for water saving due to the advanced irrigation system. In recent years, people also access to electric power through solar-photovoltaic technology. Smart greenhouse has cognitive abilities to sense its surrounding environment and either use or block certain features to maintain the micro-climate. Such environment variables that are most important for crop are air temperature and soil humidity level. Control systems get information through specific sensors and compare it with set value to judge whether or not to change the state of HVAC system and irrigation system. Generally, a smart greenhouse should have several components like control system, HVAC system, irrigation system, growing light and others. With these systems, smart greenhouses are widely applied in the cultivations of Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Fruit Plants, and Nursery Crops. At present, in United States, Israel and Netherlands, the smart greenhouse industry is at a more advanced level, the world’s most advanced enterprises are mainly concentrated in these regions. These foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is a competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese smart greenhouse production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Smart Greenhouse Market The global Smart Greenhouse market size is projected to reach US$ 1104.3 million by 2026, from US$ 908.3 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Smart Greenhouse Scope and Segment Smart Greenhouse market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Greenhouse market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Schaefer Ventilation, Delta T Solution, Modine, Trueleaf, Coolair

Smart Greenhouse Breakdown Data by Type

Non-Hydroponic Smart Greenhouse, Hydroponic Smart Greenhouse

Smart Greenhouse Breakdown Data by Application

Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Fruit Plants, Nursery Crops, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Smart Greenhouse market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Smart Greenhouse market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Smart Greenhouse Market Share Analysis

