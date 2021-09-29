Smart Farming Equipment Market By Overview 2021-2027: Growth, Industry Analysis, and Opportunity Forecast

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Smart Farming Equipment market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Smart Farming Equipment market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Smart Farming Equipment market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Smart Farming Equipment market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Smart Farming Equipment market.

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Smart Farming Equipment market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Smart Farming Equipment market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Smart Farming Equipment market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Smart Farming Equipment market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Smart Farming Equipment Market Research Report: John Deere, Raven Industries, AGCO, Ag Leader Technology, DICKEY-john, Auroras, Farmers Edge, Iteris, Trimble, PrecisionHawk, Precision Planting

Global Smart Farming Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: Automation and Control Systems, Smart Equipment and Machinery, Other

Global Smart Farming Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: Soil and Crop Management, Fleet Management, Storage and Irrigation Management, Indoor Farming, Other

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Smart Farming Equipment market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Smart Farming Equipment market. In order to collect key insights about the global Smart Farming Equipment market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts. They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Smart Farming Equipment market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Questions Answered by the Report:

1. Which are the dominant players of the global Smart Farming Equipment market?

2. What will be the size of the global Smart Farming Equipment market in the coming years?

3. Which segment will lead the global Smart Farming Equipment market?

4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Smart Farming Equipment market?

6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Smart Farming Equipment market?

Table od Content

1 Smart Farming Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Smart Farming Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Smart Farming Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Automation and Control Systems

1.2.2 Smart Equipment and Machinery

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Smart Farming Equipment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Smart Farming Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Smart Farming Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Smart Farming Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Smart Farming Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Smart Farming Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Smart Farming Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Smart Farming Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Smart Farming Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Smart Farming Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Smart Farming Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Smart Farming Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Farming Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Smart Farming Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Farming Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Smart Farming Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Smart Farming Equipment Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Smart Farming Equipment Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Smart Farming Equipment Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Smart Farming Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Smart Farming Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Farming Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Smart Farming Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Smart Farming Equipment as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Smart Farming Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Smart Farming Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Smart Farming Equipment Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Smart Farming Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Smart Farming Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Smart Farming Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Smart Farming Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Smart Farming Equipment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Smart Farming Equipment by Application

4.1 Smart Farming Equipment Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Soil and Crop Management

4.1.2 Fleet Management

4.1.3 Storage and Irrigation Management

4.1.4 Indoor Farming

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Smart Farming Equipment Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Smart Farming Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Smart Farming Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Smart Farming Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Smart Farming Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Smart Farming Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Smart Farming Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Smart Farming Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Smart Farming Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Smart Farming Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Smart Farming Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Smart Farming Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Farming Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Smart Farming Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Smart Farming Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Smart Farming Equipment by Country

5.1 North America Smart Farming Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Smart Farming Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Smart Farming Equipment by Country

6.1 Europe Smart Farming Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Smart Farming Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Smart Farming Equipment by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Farming Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Farming Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Smart Farming Equipment by Country

8.1 Latin America Smart Farming Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Smart Farming Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Smart Farming Equipment by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Farming Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Farming Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Farming Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Farming Equipment Business

10.1 John Deere

10.1.1 John Deere Corporation Information

10.1.2 John Deere Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 John Deere Smart Farming Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 John Deere Smart Farming Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 John Deere Recent Development

10.2 Raven Industries

10.2.1 Raven Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 Raven Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Raven Industries Smart Farming Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 John Deere Smart Farming Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 Raven Industries Recent Development

10.3 AGCO

10.3.1 AGCO Corporation Information

10.3.2 AGCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 AGCO Smart Farming Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 AGCO Smart Farming Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 AGCO Recent Development

10.4 Ag Leader Technology

10.4.1 Ag Leader Technology Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ag Leader Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Ag Leader Technology Smart Farming Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Ag Leader Technology Smart Farming Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Ag Leader Technology Recent Development

10.5 DICKEY-john

10.5.1 DICKEY-john Corporation Information

10.5.2 DICKEY-john Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 DICKEY-john Smart Farming Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 DICKEY-john Smart Farming Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 DICKEY-john Recent Development

10.6 Auroras

10.6.1 Auroras Corporation Information

10.6.2 Auroras Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Auroras Smart Farming Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Auroras Smart Farming Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 Auroras Recent Development

10.7 Farmers Edge

10.7.1 Farmers Edge Corporation Information

10.7.2 Farmers Edge Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Farmers Edge Smart Farming Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Farmers Edge Smart Farming Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Farmers Edge Recent Development

10.8 Iteris

10.8.1 Iteris Corporation Information

10.8.2 Iteris Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Iteris Smart Farming Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Iteris Smart Farming Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 Iteris Recent Development

10.9 Trimble

10.9.1 Trimble Corporation Information

10.9.2 Trimble Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Trimble Smart Farming Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Trimble Smart Farming Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 Trimble Recent Development

10.10 PrecisionHawk

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Smart Farming Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 PrecisionHawk Smart Farming Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 PrecisionHawk Recent Development

10.11 Precision Planting

10.11.1 Precision Planting Corporation Information

10.11.2 Precision Planting Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Precision Planting Smart Farming Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Precision Planting Smart Farming Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 Precision Planting Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Smart Farming Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Smart Farming Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Smart Farming Equipment Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Smart Farming Equipment Distributors

12.3 Smart Farming Equipment Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

